Comics
Alley Oop is the classic caveman comic strip revolving around the irrepressible Alley Oop, who travels from prehistoric Moo all the way to the 21st century in his friend Doc Wonmug's time machine.
Alley Oop
Jack and Carole Bender
Ah, the joys of a boy and his dog. His robotic dog...Yes, Skip Smalls’ dream of a canine sidekick came true when Bleeker beeped into his life -- batteries included. For this delightful duo it’s not just about tug of war and the gnawing of bones. Bleeker can fetch, but he can also fax -- and print, place calls, detect smoke, photograph, download email, take a GPS reading, and handle Skip’s homework planner. He’s not bug-free: if he spends too much time with Grandpa, he starts hooking rugs and wearing slippers. And if you stuff Mars bars in his battery socket -- well, there are problems. Nonetheless Bleeker (BLKR501 to IM pals) is all the dog a boy, or a comic strip, could want. Read the Bleeker Blog
Bleeker: The Rechargeable Dog
Jonathan Mahood
Brewster Rockit: Space Guy! is a satirical, retro-futuristic comic strip that chronicles the (mis)adventures of the lantern-jawed, lunkheaded, and sometimes childlike Brewster Rockit, captain of the space station R.U. Sirius, and his crew of misfits. Under Brewster’s brave and eternally-optimistic leadership, Pam is the tough and pragmatic second-in-command, Cliff is the completely unqualified engineer, Dr. Mel is the scheming science officer, Agent X is the mysterious government agent who gives them their orders and hides their existence from the world, and Winky is the cute, luckless kid who manages to get hurt a lot.
Brewster Rockit
Tim Rickard
Drive tells the story of a second Spanish empire, a galactic empire and its looming war with a race called the Continuum of Makers. Humanity has built their empire using technology stolen from the Makers – and these creatures want it back with an almost-religious fervor. In the brewing war, it's clear that humanity will lose, and lose badly, unless they can find some advantage in battle. That hope arrives in the form of a tiny, mysterious creature who can drive a starship like no one's ever seen. Now all humanity needs to do is find 10,000 more pilots just like him. But no one knows where he's from. Visit DriveComic.com Email the cartoonist! Read the Drive blog! CAST INFO Captain Taneel: Once captain of a massive Armada battlecruiser, Taneel now finds herself captain of the tiny scout ship Machito, and answering to an emperor she hates. Not the best capstone to a stellar career. Fernando ('Nando): 14-year old chief of engineering for the Machito, and member of the the empire's royal family. In the name of keeping the pinch-drive system a secret, only members of "La Familia" can service a ship's drive. Nosh: The Machito's Science Officer, who learned to speak English while marooned in Russia. Nosh is a Veetan: A physically imposing race of pacifist wanderers and knowledge-seekers. The Veetans were one of the first races incorporated into the human empire. Skitter: A small alien of unknown origin, who suffers from amnesia. His gift for guiding a ship through "pinched space"could give the Empire an advantage in its war with the Continuum. Emperor Cruz: Current head of "La Familia," the "Grande y Felicissima Armada," and the larger human Empire; The Emperor took up the throne by committing regicide against his uncle. Not the tallest guy in the empire. Orla O'Malley: A xenobiologist assigned to the Machito, who serves at the personal command of the Emperor. The Machito: The tough little scout ship the crew calls home.
Drive
Dave Kellett
"Edge" is a retro pulp action strip! Part Jungle action/adventure, part undersea adventure, part science fiction with a bit of historical figures thrown in! A true return to those "thrilling days of yesteryear," all centered around an American doctor traveling the world seeking self redemption after the accidental death of his wife. CAST Dr. Sam Cooper: The main character Collin: His eye-patch wearing friend, pilot and mechanic Elizabeth Fielden: a hopeful romantic interest for Sam Dr. Clawburg: evil scientist living in underwater cave / laboratory Brotous: monstrous muntant henchman and muscle for Dr. Clawburg Felix Eboue: governor of Chad (French equatorial Africa) Charles de Gaulle: French General
Edge of Adventure
James Allen and Brice Vorderbrug
It's the End of Civilization as we know it. A mutagenic plague followed by a global war fought with disintegration weaponry has left much of the Earth a desert of fine powder and what remains of humanity fragmented into humans, animal-like mutants and bloodthirsty monstrosities with lots of teeth. The surface, still teeming with the mutagenic virus, has become the domain of the dreaded Topsiders; well-organized, technologically advanced, and heavily armed un-mutated humans sworn to exterminate mutations of any kind in order to clear the way for the eventual resurgence of a new, genetically clean humanity. Faced with annihilation, mutants and "impure" humans have retreated into the depths of the planet to form communities and hope to win, or at least survive, what may prove to be mankind's final war. Endtown is the continuing story of one of those communities.
Endtown
Aaron Neathery
Goats is a sci-fi parody epic, humor imagined on an epic scale. More than a simple gag-a-day strip, the anarchic and hyper-inventive Goats has a sprawling storyline starring two ordinary techies who are tasked with saving the universe from utter destruction and the demonic chickens, cyborg goldfish, omnisexual aliens, disgruntled hackers, Mayan death gods, and random celebrities they encounter along the way. CAST: Jon: A semi-professional beer drinker and professional complainer. He'd be our protagonist if he weren't so unlikeable. Phillip: A programmer and world-class alcoholic. His interests include beer and additional beer. He is also the founder of the Sporkle Brand Pork and Apple Juice Beverage Company, and inventor of the Overclocked Lemon. Fish: A goldfish who lives in a glass of beer. He was recently made immortal, so he's got that going for him. Diablo: A lasped Satanist and a lover of chaos, Diabloís dabblings with the occult have put him in contact with some pretty shady characters. Toothgnip: Once owned by Thor himself, Toothgnip is a ladies' goat. His seduction technique is legendary. Neil and Bob: Neil and Bob are aliens who came to Earth for reasons that even they have forgotten. Directionless, they have turned to a life of violence, drunkenness, and sexual debauchery. Visit the official webiste!
Goats
Jon Rosenberg
The Gladlees, a slightly eccentric suburban family, adopt a toddler, Jetpack Jr., who is actually an alien spaceman who thinks he’s a toddler who thinks he’s a spaceman. The couple’s older kids want to send him back to the moon.
Jetpack Jr.
Geoff Grogan
Toxic air. Bloodthirsty politicians. Drinking bears. Welcome to Mars in the year 3535. Stripped of its natural resources and forgotten as a vacation destination, Martians struggle to afford breathable air. Boone, Spinner and Lou were three outlaws looking out for them selves. But when a cure for Mars’ toxic air falls into the wrong hands, thieves are forced to become heroes. And as an entire planet gasps for air these three redneck outlaws will do whatever it takes to save their planet. Or die trying.
The Martian Confederacy
Paige Braddock and Jason McNamara
Microcosm is a comic that explores our little solar system in this big universe. It is a unique blend of astronomy and science with a whole lot of humor mixed in. Ever wonder what Pluto thinks about being demoted to a dwarf planet? Or what the gas giants would talk about if they were on Spacebook? Wonder no more! Outer space can be a harsh, unforgiving place, and together our planets are making the best of it.
Microcosm
Hadria Beth
Monty Montahue, the brainy, bumbling bachelor who's unlucky in work and love, is the star of this suburbia-spoofing, time-traveling comic strip by Jim Meddick. Monty's quirky adventures often involve his pal Moondog, his hairless cat, Fleshy, trusty cyborg, EB3, and mad scientist, Doc.
Monty
Jim Meddick
Click here to read the latest Now Recharging.
Now Recharging
Maiji/Mary Huang
Robbie and Bobby have an indestructible friendship--which is the best kind of friendship for a robot and a boy to have! They utilize the scientifically-proven buddy system to weather the slings and arrows of life: bee-bearded pirates, ice cream demons, Edgar Allen Poe, and anthropomorphic roaches. Robbie and Bobby is usually a gag-a-day comic, but sometimes our duo embark on adventurous story arcs. The first strip was originally published in 2003. Visit the archives at robbieandbobby.com to read nearly 1,000 strips that have been drawn since.
Robbie and Bobby
Jason Poland
Scenes From A Multiverse is an interdimensional look at everyday life in an ordinary multiverse. Each day we travel to a new location and discover both the strange and the strangely familiar. SFAM received the National Cartoonists Society divisional award for Online Comic Strips in 2011, the first time the award was given.
Scenes from a Multiverse
Jon Rosenberg
Amy Sturgess yearns for a conventional life: success in her career, some friends for a change, and if all goes well, maybe even a boyfriend. But she's hampered by anxiety, shaky self-esteem ... and the fact that she's a superhero.
Starling
Sage Stossel
Join interstellar art critic Vanderbeam, his drunken ex-pirate navigator Cutter and their spineless alien friend Mr. Jinx on a seven-year mission across space and time.
Starslip
Kris Straub
TOBY, Robot Satan is the story of Morris Gumboot and his befriending of the insane robot called TOBY. At a meager 4'8" tall, Morris lives a depressing life as a bartender at McGullwack's Pub in New York City. TOBY spends his days wearing a Viking helmet and claiming he's the Devil incarnate. Lonely and feeling pity for TOBY, Morris takes him in as his roommate, having no idea what evil TOBY may, or may not unleash upon the populace. Together, their follies and foibles make them the modern day "Odd Couple"... Only with robots... And sometimes plutonium.
TOBY
Corey Pandolph