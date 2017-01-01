Drive tells the story of a second Spanish empire, a galactic empire and its looming war with a race called the Continuum of Makers. Humanity has built their empire using technology stolen from the Makers – and these creatures want it back with an almost-religious fervor. In the brewing war, it's clear that humanity will lose, and lose badly, unless they can find some advantage in battle. That hope arrives in the form of a tiny, mysterious creature who can drive a starship like no one's ever seen. Now all humanity needs to do is find 10,000 more pilots just like him. But no one knows where he's from. Visit DriveComic.com Email the cartoonist! Read the Drive blog! CAST INFO Captain Taneel: Once captain of a massive Armada battlecruiser, Taneel now finds herself captain of the tiny scout ship Machito, and answering to an emperor she hates. Not the best capstone to a stellar career. Fernando ('Nando): 14-year old chief of engineering for the Machito, and member of the the empire's royal family. In the name of keeping the pinch-drive system a secret, only members of "La Familia" can service a ship's drive. Nosh: The Machito's Science Officer, who learned to speak English while marooned in Russia. Nosh is a Veetan: A physically imposing race of pacifist wanderers and knowledge-seekers. The Veetans were one of the first races incorporated into the human empire. Skitter: A small alien of unknown origin, who suffers from amnesia. His gift for guiding a ship through "pinched space"could give the Empire an advantage in its war with the Continuum. Emperor Cruz: Current head of "La Familia," the "Grande y Felicissima Armada," and the larger human Empire; The Emperor took up the throne by committing regicide against his uncle. Not the tallest guy in the empire. Orla O'Malley: A xenobiologist assigned to the Machito, who serves at the personal command of the Emperor. The Machito: The tough little scout ship the crew calls home.