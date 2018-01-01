5,503 Subscribers

INSPECTOR DANGER’S CRIME-QUIZ Do you love whodunit-mysteries? Are you a Columbo-fan? Would you like to be a detective too? Here’s your chance. The comic strip “Inspector Danger’s Crime-Quiz” by Werner Wejp-Olsen, world-renowned cartoonist, is a crime-puzzle challenging armchair sleuths of both genders and all ages to activate their Sherlock Holmes-gene to figure out the right solution and solve the case. The main characters are the tough and rough Inspector Danger, all criminals’ worst nightmare, and Alfie, his dim-witted assistant and still a rookie after seven years on the force. In just a few panels, a whole mystery plot is being presented with a number of suspects and clues for the reader to check out and by deduction come up with the right solution to the crime. These mysteries span from cold-blooded murders, safecracking and bank robbery to art thefts, kidnapping and every now and then even a Peeping Tom – all presented with a humorous twist. But in each strip – in each case, the reader has all the suspects and clues needed to come up with the right answer – and as a safety devise – a solution (printed upside down - sorry!). DISCLAIMER All characters appearing in this comic strip are fictitious. Any resemblance to the real world, real crime scenes and actual criminals is purely coincidental, unintentional and not to be taken too literally. To quote a famous Grook by Piet Hein: “Taking fun as simply fun and earnestness in earnest shows how thoroughly thou none of the two discernest.” By the way - no animals were harmed during the production of this comic strip.