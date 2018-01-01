Comics
Biographic combines Steve McGarry’s bold, realistic artwork with succinct biographies of popular stars to provide teen readers with a quick, fun read in a format completely different from the textbooks and magazines they are bombarded with every day.
Biographic
Steve McGarry
Combine a whole lot of fun with a little bit of wisdom and you’ve got Brain Squirts! Brain Squirts comes from the wonderful mind of Frank Cummings. An accomplished cartoonist, Frank worked as an assistant on King Features’ Blondie comic for many years as well as being a regular contributor to Cracked magazine. We here at GoComics are delighted to honor Frank’s memory by showing off just one of the many beautiful projects he created over his career. This comic updates Mondays & Thursdays
Brain Squirts
Frank Cummings
Updated Today
Health Capsules is a unique Q&A panel that combines useful information with cartoon illustrations to answer burning questions about general health topics. It covers everything from established medical facts to recent discoveries in holistic medicine.
Health Capsules
Bron Smith
Updated Today
INSPECTOR DANGER’S CRIME-QUIZ Do you love whodunit-mysteries? Are you a Columbo-fan? Would you like to be a detective too? Here’s your chance. The comic strip “Inspector Danger’s Crime-Quiz” by Werner Wejp-Olsen, world-renowned cartoonist, is a crime-puzzle challenging armchair sleuths of both genders and all ages to activate their Sherlock Holmes-gene to figure out the right solution and solve the case. The main characters are the tough and rough Inspector Danger, all criminals’ worst nightmare, and Alfie, his dim-witted assistant and still a rookie after seven years on the force. In just a few panels, a whole mystery plot is being presented with a number of suspects and clues for the reader to check out and by deduction come up with the right solution to the crime. These mysteries span from cold-blooded murders, safecracking and bank robbery to art thefts, kidnapping and every now and then even a Peeping Tom – all presented with a humorous twist. But in each strip – in each case, the reader has all the suspects and clues needed to come up with the right answer – and as a safety devise – a solution (printed upside down - sorry!). DISCLAIMER All characters appearing in this comic strip are fictitious. Any resemblance to the real world, real crime scenes and actual criminals is purely coincidental, unintentional and not to be taken too literally. To quote a famous Grook by Piet Hein: “Taking fun as simply fun and earnestness in earnest shows how thoroughly thou none of the two discernest.” By the way - no animals were harmed during the production of this comic strip.
Inspector Danger's Crime Quiz
Werner Wejp-Olsen
Updated Today
Designed to challenge young readers, Kidspot provides a daily puzzle in a variety of formats, including crosswords, connect-the-dots, rebuses and compare-the-pictures.
KidSpot
Dan Thompson
In KidTown, the whimsical art of Steve McGarry (and often his son Luke) illustrates a weekly fun fact about science, nature or interesting people from all over the world, along with a newspaper scavenger hunt and a puzzle or two.
KidTown
Steve McGarry
Click here to read the latest Magic in a Minute.
Magic in a Minute
Mac and Bill King
Updated Today
Mazetoons is a feature from Creators Syndicate featuring cartoon-illustrated mazes. The drawings are integrated as a part of the solvable maze! It is a unique hybrid cartoon and puzzle for all ages. Each maze varies in both theme and difficulty. MazeToons is offered every day. Daily mazes can be solved in under a minute. Sunday mazes can take up to five minutes to solve! We encourage you to print and solve the mazes and challenge yourself with MazeToons! Visit the website
MazeToons Puzzle
Joe Wos
This is where it all started! From the Yellow Kid and the Katzenjammer Kids to Little Nemo and Little Jimmy, these are the origins of the American comic strip, created at a time when there were no set styles or formats, when artistic anarchy helped spawn a new medium. This series will present the earliest offerings—from 1895 to 1915—of the famous and lesser-known cartoonists who were there when comics were born—over 150 creations from more then 50 superb artists, most reproduced here for the first time in over 100 years. These early pages can be seen in all of their full, broadsheet-sized glory in the new book from Sunday Press: Society is Nix, Gleeful Anarchy at the Dawn of the American Comic Strip. Later entries will include examples from other Sunday Press volumes. Sunday Press Presents will feature more classic comic strips at GoComics. Coming soon: The Complete Little Nemo in Slumberland
Origins of the Sunday Comics
Peter Maresca
Updated Today
Ripley's Believe It or Not has been presenting the incredible and the unusual in illustrated form since Robert Ripley's first "Champs and Chumps" comic published on Dec. 19, 1918. Currently, B.I.O.N. is illustrated by John Graziano, who has been working as an artist and illustrator since 1983, when he received a certificate in illustration from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts. He has designed trading card sets and a portrait series based on the 1960s cult TV show "Dark Shadows." John has also created comic strips for "Scream Queens" magazine, designed t-shirts graphics and created storyboards and concept drawings for Hollywood films. Researcher Sabrina Sieck works as the voice behind the cartoon, reviewing potential stories, filtering through the hundreds of weekly submissions and putting together the stories for John to bring to life. New submissions are always welcome. Just click here.
Ripley's Believe It or Not
John Graziano
A "shoecabbage" is a word in another language with the same sound as a word in English but with a different meaning. For example, in English a "shoe" is a covering for a foot, while in French "shoe" [spelled: chou] means "cabbage". Teresa Burritt and David Stanford’s single panel cartoon is both informative and entertaining!
Shoecabbage
Teresa Burritt and David Stanford
Updated Today
Shortcuts is an entertaining educational comic with bold art, cool facts and fun puzzles.
Shortcuts
Jeff Harris
Updated Today
From Abba to Zappa, from Bogart to Bieber, "Trivquiz" is a daily blend of fun facts and trivia questions about the pop culture worlds of movies, TV and music, vividly brought to life by Steve McGarry's award-winning illustrations.
Trivquiz
Steve McGarry
Uncle Art's Funland provides educational entertainment for kids of all ages. Jokes, word and math games, connect the dots, optical illusions and crosswords are just some of the puzzles found in this classic weekly feature.
Uncle Art's Funland
Art Nugent
Updated Today
Cartoon quotes from inspirational folks! Zen Pencils is an exciting and unique new comic that takes inspirational and famous quotes and adapts them into cartoon stories. From icons like Einstein, Gandhi and Twain to modern-day philosophers, comedians and writers - their words are turned into heartwarming stories by cartoonist Gavin Aung Than. Be inspired, motivated, educated and laugh as you read famous words as never before! This comic updates on Mondays. Visit the official website here.
Zen Pencils
Gavin Aung Than