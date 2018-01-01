Comics
Updated Today
The Adventures of Business Cat is a webcomic written and drawn by Tom Fonder detailing the life and times of the world’s wealthiest playboy business pet. With the help of a reluctant ragtag band of colleagues, Business Cat must learn to navigate the dog eat dog world of business and learn to walk the line between professional life and the wants and desires of your average household cat. Official Business Cat Website CAST: Business Cat: Billionaire. Business maverick. Cat. Janet: Secretary and part-time belly scratcher. Ted: Perpetually worried senior partner. Steve: Reluctant wage slave and employee of the month. Rob: Cutting his teeth in a dead end job. Howard T. Business Pug: Arch nemesis from a rival company.
The Adventures of Business Cat
Tom Fonder
AJ and Magnus
Bryan and Simon Steel
Updated Today
Amanda the Great is a comic about its author, Amanda, and her long-suffering fiancé (and eventually, husband) Dan.
Amanda the Great
Amanda El-Dweek
Angry Little Girls is a cute but snarky weekly comic strip about life as a girl. One girl is really angry, and the others are disenchanted, crazy, fresh and gloomy. It’s not easy being a girl with mean parents, a dumb boyfriend and annoying friends.
Angry Little Girls
Lela Lee
Updated Today
Aunty Acid is a Sassy senior that tells it straight. She is wickedly witty and wonderfully wise and with her husband Walt they deliver us their irreverent thoughts on everyday life. With musings on 'whether life is passing her by or trying to run her over,' and wondering 'if people should start using glue instead of lipstick' Aunty Acid provokes deep thoughts on life itself.
Aunty Acid
Ged Backland
Updated Today
The Awkward Yeti encompasses a variety of comics about life, introversion, science, and the balance of our inner dialogue. See mundane ailments turned into epic stories, decide whether you’re more of a Heart or a Brain, and try to see which of your friends is the most “Lars.” The Awkward Yeti is like reading multiple webcomics in one series, all from the same creator. CAST Lars: The central character and star of The Awkward Yeti, Lars is an introvert trying to find his place in what feels like an extrovert’s world. Vince: Lars’ brother is muscular, confident, and a little simpler. Vince and Lars get along well, but have very different approaches to life. Herschel: in his infrequent appearances, Herschel is the consummate “sales guy,” using basic tactics to win people over in nearly all of his conversations. Lisa: an ongoing love interest, we’re never quite sure if she’s humoring Lars or not as she accompanies him on dates. Brain: introduced during the second year, Brain begins to reveal Lars’ inner dialogue and source of anxiety. Heart: a later addition to the cast, Heart balances the superego-inspired Brain with his optimistic, Id-like approach to the world, acting more on emotion than societal constructs. Gallbladder: an infrequent, but incredibly popular character, Gallbladder happily “maked” stones for the liver, only to be rejected. The ensemble of organs and objects: an ever-growing cast of organs and objects fills the microchasm within Lars’ world with conversations between Stomach, Tongue, Tooth and many others. Most of these characters recur from time to time.
The Awkward Yeti
Nick Seluk
Updated Today
Bad Machinery tells the stories of three schoolgirl sleuths and three schoolboy investigators, attending Griswalds Grammar School in Tackleford, UK. While they are not exactly enemies, a mixture of pride, mistrust and pig-headedness keeps them at cross purposes. A medium-sized West Yorkshire city set among rolling hills, Tackleford has a long history of mystery. Since the industrial revolution it has been a hotbed of problems, issues, manifestations, bad deeds, schemes and trouble. Griswalds is in the leafy suburb of Keane End. Nothing else is certain. CAST INFO: Shauna Wickle: Raised poor but extremely bright, Shauna is the first of her family to go to a school where you have to wear a blazer. Her best friend since the age of 3 is Charlotte Grote. Shauna lives with her mother, her stepfather Dan and her little half-brother Humphrey. Charlotte Grote: Charlotte is loud, silly and likeable. She doesn't always know the difference between a good idea and a bad idea. Charlotte (or sometimes "Lottie") lives with her estate agent mother. Her elder sister has left home. She has a small dog. Mildred Haversham: The product of an extremely liberal upbring, Mildred is not necessarily bad, but she is not good at doing as she's told. Mildred shares with Charlotte a ferocious appetite for gossip. Jack Finch: Jack is a dreamer, he is tall for his age, quiet and shy. He likes football stickers, popular music, drawing, and staring into the middle distance. He doesn't understand black and white films. Linton Baxter: Linton is an achiever. His mother is a primary school teacher, his father is a police superintendent. Linton will not rest until he has righted every wrong. He is a little too sharp for his age. Linton has just discovered sarcasm. Sonny Craven: Perpetually bright-eyed and optimistic, Sonny is a good fellow to have around. Full of kindness and old-fashioned manners. It is impossible to get a comb through Sonny's hair. Sonny lives in wealth and splendour with his parents and his little sister Cecile. He speaks fluent French.
Bad Machinery
John Allison
Updated Today
Rosemary, Scotty and Tom/ Survived the atomic bomb/ Or was it the plague?/ It's all rather vague/ Rosemary, Scotty and Tom! Banana Triangle... Brought to you by Beutel (James) each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Now less coherent than ever!
Banana Triangle
Beutel, James
Updated Today
SPECIAL NOTE: As of August 26, 2015, Basic Instructions is now in reruns. See the final comic here. Follow from the start here. Basic Instructions started out as a small side feature Scott Meyer created to entertain people who came to his website looking to hire a comedian. It wasn't long before the comic was far more popular than anything Scott ever did as a comedian.Basic Instructions is a series of guides meant to help you lead a better life. They cover topics as diverse as "How to Deal with Boredom" and "How to Travel Back in Time to Deliver a Dire Warning to Your Former Self". Basic Instructions is populated with exaggerated versions of Scott, his family and his friends, which has caused no small amount of unpleasantness.
Basic Instructions
Scott Meyer
It can be tough on a family when someone new has moved in, especially if it's a 900-pound scaredy-bear so terrified of wilderness life that he's fled to the burbs.
Bear with Me
Bob Scott
Updated Today
Beardo follows the adventures of a plucky cartoonist with a knack for finding the punchline in everyday life. An ongoing comic since 2006, Beardo chronicles nearly every aspect of growing up: working retail, bad break-ups, chasing dreams, body issues, getting married, starting a family and wondering if the pets talk when no one is around. See why Beardo has been a fan favorite for NINE years, and is the back-to-back winner of the Shel Dorf Award for Best Syndicated Comic Strip in 2012 and 2013.
Beardo
Dan Dougherty
The Berger and Wyse cartoons have appeared in the Guardian, UK, for over a decade. After the Pitchers – a Hollywood parody that occasionally managed to be as daft as the real thing – came the food cartoons: a diet of neurotic vegetables, omnivorous Godzillas and restaurant parody, an anthology of which was published by Absolute Press (an imprint of Bloomsbury). Since September 2014 their work has escaped the kitchen and been allowed to free reign, though we can’t rule out the odd guest appearance from an upset carrot.
Berger & Wyse
Pascal Wyse and Joe Berger
Updated Today
Berkeley Mews is a bleak little comic strip in which bad things happen to good people, good things happen to bad people, and everything usually ends in disappointment or death. Satisfaction guaranteed. Visit berkeleymews.com!
Berkeley Mews
Ben Zaehringer
BFGFS is a journal comic about a girl, a boy, and a dog!
BFGF Syndrome
Patabot
Updated Today
Ah, the joys of a boy and his dog. His robotic dog...Yes, Skip Smalls’ dream of a canine sidekick came true when Bleeker beeped into his life -- batteries included. For this delightful duo it’s not just about tug of war and the gnawing of bones. Bleeker can fetch, but he can also fax -- and print, place calls, detect smoke, photograph, download email, take a GPS reading, and handle Skip’s homework planner. He’s not bug-free: if he spends too much time with Grandpa, he starts hooking rugs and wearing slippers. And if you stuff Mars bars in his battery socket -- well, there are problems. Nonetheless Bleeker (BLKR501 to IM pals) is all the dog a boy, or a comic strip, could want. Read the Bleeker Blog
Bleeker: The Rechargeable Dog
Jonathan Mahood
Updated Today
Welcome to the wonderful world of obsessive compulsive cartoonist Frank Page and his band of misfits. Bob the Squirrel chronicles the life and times of Bob, a squirrel and Frank, the human he's taken in as his own. Other ingredients in this comic strip stew include Frank's girlfriend- the effervescent "foofy coffee chick" Lezley, her daughter Lauren and Maggie, the overly protective pug mix. And to complete the meal, why don't we throw in Frank's dog, a jack russell terrier named Lucy---a dog who loves to climb trees, eat nacho chips and generally be the yang to Bob's ying. There's something for everyone in Bob the Squirrel... so, make a daily stop to see what's going on. You will not be disappointed.
Bob the Squirrel
Frank Page
Updated Today
Break of Day is an off-the-wall situational comedy that breaks through the realm of a typical comic by offering a new perspective on this world (or beyond). Sometimes edgy, sometimes cute and everything in-between – it delivers it all. Nate Fakes offers you something a little different that will give you a humor break to your day.
Break of Day
Nate Fakes
Updated Today
BCN delivers the latest headlines on cat happenings around the household. Join our crack team of feline reporters as they bring you the news that matters—cat news about empty food bowls, house plants, box forts, vacuum cleaners, birds, bacon, and more!
Breaking Cat News
Georgia Dunn
Updated Today
Buni is a dark comic about an optimistic bunny with terrible luck. Always positive, Buni doesn’t understand that the cute world he lives in is really out to get him, whether it’s at the hands of mafia teddy bears, garden gnomes or zombies. However he remains undeterred, even when it comes to the girl he loves who clearly has a boyfriend and is uninterested in Buni. The comic’s simple dialogue-free format is designed for an international audience and was one of the 10 finalists in the Comic Strip Superstar contest.
Buni
Ryan Pagelow
Enjoy the existential adventures of transplanted Parisienne Mona Montrois as she chain-smokes her way to equilibrium in the City of Angels, armed only with the sage advice of confidant and adviser Monsieur Smokey, a lewd, chauvinistic stuffed bunny.
C'est la Vie
Jennifer Babcock
Updated Today
Cheer Up, Emo Kid is a webcomic primarily about dating & relationships, and occasionally about drugs and web design.
Cheer Up, Emo Kid
Enzo Comics
With its tortured perspective, gritty realism, and outlandish urban humor, Derf’s The City has kept an outsider’s beat on current events, trends and out-there aspects of contemporary culture since 1990. Whether depicting the coarse insanity of modern urban life or the ultra-clean realm of the feature’s only recurring character - White Middle Class Suburban Man - Derf uses dissonant humor to speak up for what he calls "the common schlub."
The City
John Backderf
Updated Today
“Claw” is the selfish result of me wanting to draw things that I find odd or funny and then throw color on it. Some subjects might hit a nerve with me, so I may have to get the claws out while drawing. (I have not been declawed.) Maybe you’ll laugh WITH me or maybe you’ll be laughing AT me... Either way, as long as you laugh a little, I’m fine with that. A small chuckle would be nice too. Visit the website
Claw
Cathy Law
Episode 1 - Savachia’s Tale When a young street hustler cons tourists in Boston to care for his ailing mother, he gets a job offer too lucrative to pass up, only to discover himself caught in a secret war among magicians; and, in order to save his mother and the world, he must become something he knows nothing about: a hero. About the Conjurers Comic Series The comic is a companion to the upcoming novel, “The Conjurers”. It is a chance to tell tales about a variety of characters from the novel. It will also include origin stories of the Conjurian, the secret, hidden realm of magicians. This comic will update weekly on Mondays.
The Conjurers
Brian Anderson
Updated Today
These comic strips started out as one single girl's attempt make sense of human nature, modern dating, and the creative process through the act of drawing out what is on her mind each day. Semi-autobiographical. Unapologetic. Work in progress. This comic updates: M W F
Connie to the Wonnie
Connie Sun
Jean Floch gives everyone ‘The Creeps’, a feel-good comic about two unnamed characters and their delightful journeys through universally hilarious themes like hatred, misery, uncontrollable rage, disease and rash, delusion, agoraphobia, paranoia, jealousy, greed, bitterness, binge eating, slothfulness, and death, lots and lots of death; also, deformity, flatulence, boogers, nosebleeds, bowel movements, and the eating of unappetizing things.
The Creeps
Jean Floch
Updated Today
The Daily Drawing is a series of random scenarios with a fleeting cast of quirky (and often inanimate) characters. Sometimes there’s a dialog, but sometimes not. “Life is weird”, says author Lorie Ransom. “I try to find a bit of ridiculous in the mundane things that most everyone can relate to.” She likes to keep the subject matter light and whimsical, but will occasionally veer into the realm of saucy, just to keep you on your toes. Visit The Daily Drawing website!
The Daily Drawing
Lorie Ransom
Behold, an un-pale horse with no name. Oh, wait. His name is Horace. And he's sarcastic. And silly. And lives in an infinitely expandable world. And sometimes gets slapstuck. And day after unpredictable day he boldly goes where no horse -- let alone a comic strip -- has gone before. Yes, there are sidekicks; a bird, a lady horse, a never-seen neighbor. And if the post-it note did not exist, Samson would have had to invent it so Horace would have yellow panels in which to play. Welcome to the bright side of the world. May the horse be with you.
Dark Side of the Horse
Samson
Irrational fears, dark thoughts, and ghost stories submitted by readers from around the world. Deep Dark Fears tells stories about the creepy things that pop into people's heads and won't let them be.
Deep Dark Fears
Fran Krause
Updated Today
Dinosaur Comics is a comic where the pictures never change, but the words do! IT'S HONESTLY BETTER THAN IT SOUNDS. T-Rex, Utahraptor, Dromiceiomimus and friends discuss Very Important Things, ranging from the nature of love all the way to whether or not who smelt it is truly the same as whosoever dealt it. (This hasn't actually happened in the comic, but it's actually not a bad idea).
Dinosaur Comics
Ryan North