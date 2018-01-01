Comics
Alley Oop is the classic caveman comic strip revolving around the irrepressible Alley Oop, who travels from prehistoric Moo all the way to the 21st century in his friend Doc Wonmug's time machine.
Alley Oop
Jack and Carole Bender
Ah, the joys of a boy and his dog. His robotic dog...Yes, Skip Smalls’ dream of a canine sidekick came true when Bleeker beeped into his life -- batteries included. For this delightful duo it’s not just about tug of war and the gnawing of bones. Bleeker can fetch, but he can also fax -- and print, place calls, detect smoke, photograph, download email, take a GPS reading, and handle Skip’s homework planner. He’s not bug-free: if he spends too much time with Grandpa, he starts hooking rugs and wearing slippers. And if you stuff Mars bars in his battery socket -- well, there are problems. Nonetheless Bleeker (BLKR501 to IM pals) is all the dog a boy, or a comic strip, could want. Read the Bleeker Blog
Bleeker: The Rechargeable Dog
Jonathan Mahood
Brewster Rockit: Space Guy! is a satirical, retro-futuristic comic strip that chronicles the (mis)adventures of the lantern-jawed, lunkheaded, and sometimes childlike Brewster Rockit, captain of the space station R.U. Sirius, and his crew of misfits. Under Brewster’s brave and eternally-optimistic leadership, Pam is the tough and pragmatic second-in-command, Cliff is the completely unqualified engineer, Dr. Mel is the scheming science officer, Agent X is the mysterious government agent who gives them their orders and hides their existence from the world, and Winky is the cute, luckless kid who manages to get hurt a lot.
Brewster Rockit
Tim Rickard
Living in an enchanted forest with surrealistic landscapes, the engaging characters of Broom Hilda happily have no connection with reality. Other comic characters are extensions or distortions of reality, but Broom Hilda deals in pure fantasy, making the strip bewitchingly unique. Here in the forest, the inhabitants maintain a standard of madness where total irrelevance is the only relevancy. The strip is simply a loony-bin where what’s said and done often makes no sense whatsoever, much to the joy of its millions of fans.
Broom Hilda
Russell Myers
Dragons are dangerous creatures---all the stories say so. But after eleven-year-old Alanna accidentally stumbles upon a cave full of dragon eggs, she soon discovers that maybe the stories have it wrong. Visit illustrator/author Jeff Weigel's website
Dragon Girl
Jeff Weigel
Drive tells the story of a second Spanish empire, a galactic empire and its looming war with a race called the Continuum of Makers.
Drive
Dave Kellett
"Edge" is a retro pulp action strip! Part Jungle action/adventure, part undersea adventure, part science fiction with a bit of historical figures thrown in! A true return to those "thrilling days of yesteryear," all centered around an American doctor traveling the world seeking self redemption after the accidental death of his wife. CAST Dr. Sam Cooper: The main character Collin: His eye-patch wearing friend, pilot and mechanic Elizabeth Fielden: a hopeful romantic interest for Sam Dr. Clawburg: evil scientist living in underwater cave / laboratory Brotous: monstrous muntant henchman and muscle for Dr. Clawburg Felix Eboue: governor of Chad (French equatorial Africa) Charles de Gaulle: French General
Edge of Adventure
James Allen and Brice Vorderbrug
Do you like penguins, unicorns, puppies and rainbows? Then don't read EEK! EEK! has nothing to do with that junk. But if you like cadavers, mutants, chainsaws, zombies, cockroaches, telemarketers and other vermin, you've come to the right place.Caution: EEK! is highly flammable. Keep away from heat, sparks, or open flame. Use only with adequate ventilation. Prolonged exposure may produce bulging eyes, decreased night vision, dizziness, confusion, atypical facial pain, personality changes, itching without a rash, splotchy complexion, excessive thirst, insomnia, and bloating. EEK! is known to cause insanity in laboratory rats.
Eek!
Scott Nickel
It's the End of Civilization as we know it. A mutagenic plague followed by a global war fought with disintegration weaponry has left much of the Earth a desert of fine powder and what remains of humanity fragmented into humans, animal-like mutants and bloodthirsty monstrosities with lots of teeth. The surface, still teeming with the mutagenic virus, has become the domain of the dreaded Topsiders; well-organized, technologically advanced, and heavily armed un-mutated humans sworn to exterminate mutations of any kind in order to clear the way for the eventual resurgence of a new, genetically clean humanity. Faced with annihilation, mutants and "impure" humans have retreated into the depths of the planet to form communities and hope to win, or at least survive, what may prove to be mankind's final war. Endtown is the continuing story of one of those communities.
Endtown
Aaron Neathery
The Gnome Syndicate follows the adventures of agent 13 of the Gnome Syndicate, and his fellow agents. Along for the ride with 13 is his partner, agent Shirley, of the Fairies. While not always seeing eye to eye, the two groups work together to balance good and evil in a world filled with barbarians, princesses, dragons, elves, and all manner of fantastical characters. Cast: Agent 13: Your average gnome, 13 is a good agent for the Gnome Syndicate, but seems to attract trouble and certain female fairies. Agent Shirley: Shirley is 13’s fairy partner, by force at first, but soon realizes how much she likes the guy. She’s a tough agent and fiercely loyal. Chief: The Chief is the main gnome in the syndicate. He calls the shots and tries to keep 13 and the rest of the gnomes on target. Miss Keebler: Miss Keebler is an elf that started at the syndicate as a temp assistant to 13. She’s kind, and very good at her job, although there’s something not quite right about her. Agent 1 “The Todd”: Dressed like a bad 80’s TV show, the number one agent in the Gnome Syndicate is also just the worst. Gladys: Gladys is the gnome bad guys love to hate. Innocent and unassuming, she’ll turn around with a flash of magic before you know what happened. Nigel: Nigel is a blind tortoise that is the most powerful magic user in the syndicate. He’s slow, wise, and extremely powerful. Lord Baddun: Baddun is a dragon-like creature that seems bent on changing the world to suit himself, no matter what the cost. He’s a villain with goals, and that makes him very dangerous.
Gnome Syndicate
David Reddick and Kevin Vassey
Goats is a sci-fi parody epic, humor imagined on an epic scale. More than a simple gag-a-day strip, the anarchic and hyper-inventive Goats has a sprawling storyline starring two ordinary techies who are tasked with saving the universe from utter destruction and the demonic chickens, cyborg goldfish, omnisexual aliens, disgruntled hackers, Mayan death gods, and random celebrities they encounter along the way. CAST: Jon: A semi-professional beer drinker and professional complainer. He'd be our protagonist if he weren't so unlikeable. Phillip: A programmer and world-class alcoholic. His interests include beer and additional beer. He is also the founder of the Sporkle Brand Pork and Apple Juice Beverage Company, and inventor of the Overclocked Lemon. Fish: A goldfish who lives in a glass of beer. He was recently made immortal, so he's got that going for him. Diablo: A lasped Satanist and a lover of chaos, Diabloís dabblings with the occult have put him in contact with some pretty shady characters. Toothgnip: Once owned by Thor himself, Toothgnip is a ladies' goat. His seduction technique is legendary. Neil and Bob: Neil and Bob are aliens who came to Earth for reasons that even they have forgotten. Directionless, they have turned to a life of violence, drunkenness, and sexual debauchery. Visit the official webiste!
Goats
Jon Rosenberg
Some adults wistfully wonder what became of the imaginary friends of their childhood. Not Darin. His are sitting on the couch, too-constant companions sharing every strange moment of his cheerfully frustrated life. There’s Dewey the Dinosaur, with heart of gold and head of fluff, and Clovis, the Teddy Bear With Serious Anger Issues (and some very bad habits). An unemployed 30-year-old graphic designer, Darin lives in his father’s basement, which he also shares with the enigmatic Robert the Plant.
Imagine This
Lucas Turnbloom
The Gladlees, a slightly eccentric suburban family, adopt a toddler, Jetpack Jr., who is actually an alien spaceman who thinks he’s a toddler who thinks he’s a spaceman. The couple’s older kids want to send him back to the moon.
Jetpack Jr.
Geoff Grogan
Inspired by the epic poem BEOWULF, Kid Beowulf is an action-adventure story that follows twin brothers Beowulf and Grendel as they travel across distant lands and meet fellow epic heroes therein!
Kid Beowulf
Alexis E. Fajardo
Kate Crane agrees to assist her mad scientist uncle in Egypt for her summer vacation, unaware that he has raised zombies. Main Characters • Kate Crane • Uncle Brian • Lead Zombie • Levon the werewolf
Kid Shay Comics
Josh Shalek
Stories from Murderville, and other shady neighborhoods. Visit CarolLay.com
Lay Lines
Carol Lay
Most children would be terrified by monsters under the bed, rogue cyborgs, destructive aliens and dicey nuclear experiments. But Lio is not your average kid. Mark Tatulli renders this pantomime strip in a pen-and-ink style that matches the strips' dark humor and imaginative spirit.
Lio
Mark Tatulli
Here are the dreams of all children—worlds of fantasy, humor, terror, and grand adventure. Little Nemo in Slumberland was the greatest comic strip of its day, perhaps the greatest of all time, acclaimed the world over for it’s artistic majesty, unbounded imagination, and ground-breaking techniques that helped define a new art form. Sunday Press presents Winsor McCay’s masterpiece in all its glory, on the web for the first time ever, in sequence, starting with the very first page. Over 100 years later, these Sunday comic strips, which influenced generations of artists, are as fresh and glorious as ever! A BRIEF HISTORY Zenas Winsor McCay was born sometime between 1867 and 1870, most likely in Canada, though his earliest years are not well documented. He quickly gained fame, as his natural talent as an artist and draftsman saw him rise quickly from dime museum sign painter, to prolific newspaper artist and cartoonist, to pioneer animator, even a vaudeville quick-draw entertainer. He started his serious illustration work Cincinnati, where he created his first Sunday feature, Tales of the Jungle Imps (1903), while also drawing illustrations for the original Life magazine. He moved on to the New York Herald where he created a number of small cartoon features, and then Little Sammy Sneeze, Dream of the Rarebit Fiend, and his masterpiece, Little Nemo in Slumberland. Little Nemo drew character inspiration from McCay’s son Robert, architecture and design from the 1893 World’s Columbia Exposition in Chicago, and fantastical features from those found at the Coney Island Amusement park near his home in Brooklyn. But the brilliance of it all came from McCay himself, with his unsurpassed draftsmanship and boundless imagination that created a new language of comics, even anticipating aspects of modern cinema decades before appearing on the screen. There were three incarnations of Little Nemo, first at the Herald from 1905 to 1911, then at Hearst’s American from 1911 to 1914, and once again at the Herald from 1924 to 1927. Winsor McCay died in 1934, ending his career drawing marvelously detailed editorial cartoons. Looking at the images presented in this online feature, it is no surprise that he once stated, “I have never been so happy as when I was drawing Little Nemo in Slumberland.”
Little Nemo
Winsor McCay
Welcome to a land of strange stories and weirdly-spun yarn, where oddities and unmentionables lurk behind every tale. Here you will witness the plight of the mysterious Heckbender, suffer the misadventures of Derring-Do Dan, learn the unsettling secret of the Slynderfell Ice Cream Cavalcade, and behold the unraveling of The Bogey. A word of caution: stay on the sidewalks, avoid shortcuts through Halfrock Swamp, and do NOT under any circumstances make business transactions with C. Percival Trullus.
Lost Side of Suburbia
Kory Merritt
Toxic air. Bloodthirsty politicians. Drinking bears. Welcome to Mars in the year 3535. Stripped of its natural resources and forgotten as a vacation destination, Martians struggle to afford breathable air. Boone, Spinner and Lou were three outlaws looking out for them selves. But when a cure for Mars’ toxic air falls into the wrong hands, thieves are forced to become heroes. And as an entire planet gasps for air these three redneck outlaws will do whatever it takes to save their planet. Or die trying.
The Martian Confederacy
Paige Braddock and Jason McNamara
Microcosm is a comic that explores our little solar system in this big universe. It is a unique blend of astronomy and science with a whole lot of humor mixed in. Ever wonder what Pluto thinks about being demoted to a dwarf planet? Or what the gas giants would talk about if they were on Spacebook? Wonder no more! Outer space can be a harsh, unforgiving place, and together our planets are making the best of it.
Microcosm
Hadria Beth
The Middle Age
Steve Conley
Monty Montahue, the brainy, bumbling bachelor who's unlucky in work and love, is the star of this suburbia-spoofing, time-traveling comic strip by Jim Meddick. Monty's quirky adventures often involve his pal Moondog, his hairless cat, Fleshy, trusty cyborg, EB3, and mad scientist, Doc.
Monty
Jim Meddick
Welcome to the MythTickle plane of 'reality', where eclectically charming deities and legendary creatures try to get along and hopefully bring some comfort to the world, whatever you may believe in. There's good ol' Boody the dragon, the ultimate upbeat innocent and Sir Dudley, the cynical Scots knight who disdains him for being his best friend. There's Dziva, African creatrix and goddess of life; Anansi, the trickster spider god; Thor, the surly son of Asgard; and of course Karma quick to rage, quick to joy, and obsessed with balance. Displaced in time and place, they and many others learn from Ms. Nature, patient teacher of this unruly horde. Loki, take your seat. Shiva, go stand outside. Anubis, don't throw the erasers, and everyone mind the holy bees! You never know who you'll meet in Mythtickle.
MythTickle
Justin Thompson
Now Recharging
Maiji/Mary Huang
A fantastic saga of adventure both high and low, of forbidden passion and iambic pentameter, of fays, fools, organists, demons, accordions, heaven, hell and Shakespeare, Pibgorn follows the whims and flights of its eponymous fairy heroine as she plies her conviction that there must be more to life than depositing dew drops on dandelions and sleeping under mushrooms.
Pibgorn
Brooke McEldowney
The Poptropica comic strip follows the hilarious adventures of two mismatched boys, Oliver and Jorge, who unexpectedly find themselves in a strange world of endless islands, each inhabited by it’s own unique residents. Frankensteins, dinosaurs, balloon animals, penguin pirates, the boys come across anything and everything as they pop from island to island looking for a way to get back home. CAST: Oliver is one of the popular kids, although that’s not as easy as you might think. He feels the need to keep the fact that he’s smart hidden so as not to lose “cred”. Also, females keep falling in love with him because of his “perfect hair”. He’s good natured and always up for an adventure. Jorge is sort of the opposite. But even though he’s out of shape, easily rattled, and allergic to everything under the sun, he’s the self-proclaimed expert at whatever task they come across. He also exclusively eats junk food, which is sort of a problem when you’re on tropical islands.
Poptropica
Paul Gilligan and Kory Merritt
Robbie and Bobby have an indestructible friendship--which is the best kind of friendship for a robot and a boy to have! They utilize the scientifically-proven buddy system to weather the slings and arrows of life: bee-bearded pirates, ice cream demons, Edgar Allen Poe, and anthropomorphic roaches. Robbie and Bobby is usually a gag-a-day comic, but sometimes our duo embark on adventurous story arcs. The first strip was originally published in 2003. Visit the archives at robbieandbobby.com to read nearly 1,000 strips that have been drawn since.
Robbie and Bobby
Jason Poland
Mark Buford's Scary Gary presents an all-too-common problem: vampires in the suburbs. But this vampire isn't out for blood; Gary has turned over a new leaf. Hanging up his cape for good, Gary takes up residence in a quiet community, dragging his less-than-thrilled assistant, Leopold, with him. While Gary embraces the serenity of suburban life, Leopold is always cooking up one plan or another to terrorize the neighborhood. Scary Gary is syndicated by Creators Syndicate.
Scary Gary
Mark Buford
Scenes From A Multiverse is an interdimensional look at everyday life in an ordinary multiverse. Each day we travel to a new location and discover both the strange and the strangely familiar. SFAM received the National Cartoonists Society divisional award for Online Comic Strips in 2011, the first time the award was given.
Scenes from a Multiverse
Jon Rosenberg