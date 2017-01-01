Comics
The Adventures of Business Cat is a webcomic written and drawn by Tom Fonder detailing the life and times of the world’s wealthiest playboy business pet. With the help of a reluctant ragtag band of colleagues, Business Cat must learn to navigate the dog eat dog world of business and learn to walk the line between professional life and the wants and desires of your average household cat. Official Business Cat Website CAST: Business Cat: Billionaire. Business maverick. Cat. Janet: Secretary and part-time belly scratcher. Ted: Perpetually worried senior partner. Steve: Reluctant wage slave and employee of the month. Rob: Cutting his teeth in a dead end job. Howard T. Business Pug: Arch nemesis from a rival company.
The Adventures of Business Cat
Tom Fonder
Featuring political comics by Michael Andrew.
Michael Andrew
Lyle the lion, Eugene the elephant and the rest of these civilized animals deliver a glimpse of life in the Freeborn Wildlife Preserve. Animal Crackers’ brief text and clean drawings are great for kids. These adorable animals will have readers laughing, as Wagner uses various animals to entertain with simple humor. Laugh with lions, snakes, dogs, elephants, frogs, insects and many more animals each day!
Animal Crackers
Fred Wagner
Ask a Cat is a comic strip where people can finally ask questions to a cat. Ever wondered why a cat does this? Or what cats think of humans? Or what they think of a movie? Wonder no more, as Cat answers real letters that people send to him. If you want to ask Cat something, send an email to goaskthecat@gmail.com.
Ask a Cat
Charles Brubaker
What do chimpanzees say about us when we're not around? What happens when a penguin watches too much TV? What do you do with a lion who's scared of going to the vet? Find out At the Zoo... Frank: Head zookeeper. He can't tell which is harder: keeping the animals happy or keeping the visitors happy. Herman: A penguin. Dr. Sara: Veterinarian and newest employee at the zoo. Is not bothered by the sight of blood, but is bothered by the sight of human stupidity. Toby: A lion.
At the Zoo
Zoe Piel
The Barn, created by Canadian cartoonist Ralph Hagen, launched nationally in October of 2008. The strip follows the daily adventures and mishaps of a curious sheep named Rory and a sarcastic bull named Stan. The storylines mimic the everyday experiences of their human captors. Set on a farm, next door to a veterinary clinic, Stan and Rory usually spend time with the owner and vet, Brenda. Ralph dedicates "The Barn" to his biggest fan, his father, Stan Hagen, passed away 2004.
The Barn
Ralph Hagen
Biff & Riley follows the adventures of two canine brothers who are clearly at opposite ends of the personality spectrum. Whether filming their latest documentary or entangled in some furry fiasco closer to home, they endure each others quirks along a curious and unpredictable course in an offbeat world of their own.
Biff & Riley
Jeff Payden
Where else would you find this motley combo of characters but in the circus ring? Throw in Pete, a 10-year-old boy growing up in the circus, and you’ve got Big Top -- aka The Bestest Show on Earth!These lovable animals deal with everyday real world events just like humans do. From Brangelina, to Katie Couric, to the DaVinci Code, Pete and his circus friends provide clever entertainment and endless laughs for readers.
Big Top
Rob Harrell
Ah, the joys of a boy and his dog. His robotic dog...Yes, Skip Smalls’ dream of a canine sidekick came true when Bleeker beeped into his life -- batteries included. For this delightful duo it’s not just about tug of war and the gnawing of bones. Bleeker can fetch, but he can also fax -- and print, place calls, detect smoke, photograph, download email, take a GPS reading, and handle Skip’s homework planner. He’s not bug-free: if he spends too much time with Grandpa, he starts hooking rugs and wearing slippers. And if you stuff Mars bars in his battery socket -- well, there are problems. Nonetheless Bleeker (BLKR501 to IM pals) is all the dog a boy, or a comic strip, could want. Read the Bleeker Blog
Bleeker: The Rechargeable Dog
Jonathan Mahood
Bloom County, a 1980s cartoon-comic strip that dealt with socio-political issues as seen through the eyes of highly exaggerated characters (e.g. Bill the Cat and Opus the Penguin) and humorous analogies. Creator Berkeley Breathed's first regularly published strip, Academia Waltz, appeared in the Daily Texan in 1978. The strip attracted notice from the editors of the Washington Post who recruited him to do a nationally syndicated strip. On December 8, 1980, Bloom County made its debut and featured some of the characters from Academia Waltz, including former frat-boy Steve Dallas and the paraplegic Vietnam War veteran Cutter John. Bloom County earned Berkeley the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 1987. The strip eventually appeared in over 1,200 newspapers around the world until he retired the daily strip in 1989, stating, "A good comic strip is no more eternal than a ripe melon. The ugly truth is that in most cases, comics age less gracefully than their creators". The comic continues in recirculation on GoComics!
Bloom County
Berkeley Breathed
Welcome to the wonderful world of obsessive compulsive cartoonist Frank Page and his band of misfits. Bob the Squirrel chronicles the life and times of Bob, a squirrel and Frank, the human he's taken in as his own. Other ingredients in this comic strip stew include Frank's girlfriend- the effervescent "foofy coffee chick" Lezley, her daughter Lauren and Maggie, the overly protective pug mix. And to complete the meal, why don't we throw in Frank's dog, a jack russell terrier named Lucy---a dog who loves to climb trees, eat nacho chips and generally be the yang to Bob's ying. There's something for everyone in Bob the Squirrel... so, make a daily stop to see what's going on. You will not be disappointed.
Bob the Squirrel
Frank Page
BCN delivers the latest headlines on cat happenings around the household. Join our crack team of feline reporters as they bring you the news that matters—cat news about empty food bowls, house plants, box forts, vacuum cleaners, birds, bacon, and more!
Breaking Cat News
Georgia Dunn
Welcome to the weird, wacky, wonderful world of the wombat. Bushy Tales is primarily set at the Bluff in the Australian bush – home of iconic species beloved the world over, and, specifically, Doug the Wombat – and fuses the personalities of its witty characters with that of the bush itself. The strip’s beautiful and beguiling artwork complements the warmth and whimsy of its lovable, if argumentative, denizens. Everyone should have a wombat like Doug in their lives, so come on Down Under, join in the fun and feel on top of the world. Contact Ian Jones: ian@bushytales.com Visit the official website Read the blog
Bushy Tales
Ian Jones
One of the most famous and popular comic strips of all time, Bill Watterson's Calvin and Hobbes has been a timeless worldwide favorite since its introduction in 1985. The beloved comic follows the richly imaginative adventures of 6-year-old Calvin and his trusty tiger, Hobbes. Whether you enjoyed it as a child while expanding your vocabulary, as an adult in the newspaper or if you are reacquainting yourself with these cultural icons, Calvin and Hobbes will continue to astound and delight you. Follow the official Calvin and Hobbes accounts on Facebook and Twitter to hear about publishing news, events and giveaways involving a boy, his pet tiger and their brilliant creator.
Calvin and Hobbes
Bill Watterson
CATTITUDE and DOGGONIT share the same space on GoComics. They take it in turns to compete for the readers’ attention in their respective feline and canine ways. CAST INFO: CATTITUDE: The cat. DOGGONIT: The dog.
Cattitude — Doggonit
Anthony Smith
Just in time for the dog days of summer -- Mel, your everyday kind of guy, and Fergus, your not so everyday kind of dog, have returned to GoComics to replay their successful seven-year, knee-slapping comic for old fans and new.
Citizen Dog
Mark O'Hare
John "Scully" Scully would like to thank all his loyal readers who, day after day, join him in saying goodbye to the lovable cast of characters to whom we have been bidding a fond farewell. Every day.
The Comic Strip That Has A Finale Every Day
John "Scully" Scully
“Cow & Boy Classics” chronicles the ongoing adventures of Billy and Cow. The duo spend endless days pondering life’s big questions, all the while dodging cat-copters, runaway tractors, and any other oddity aimed their way. “Cow & Boy Classics” is clever, heartfelt, and hysterically strange, sometimes all at once.
Cow and Boy Classics
Mark Leiknes
Down at the bird-table it’s survival of the fattest. Crumb is an ever-hungry blackbird who’s always on the lookout for a free lunch. Ratty and Moggy the Third join him in the constant search for food. Along with an accident-prone gardener and his bird-friendly wife there’s never a dull moment. The comic strip Crumb has been appearing as a daily strip for three years in New Zealand newspapers and on the Sherpa website.
Crumb
David Fletcher
Babies and puppies are both quite cute, but underneath the soft, cuddly exteriors lie the fearsome hearts of competitors. Well, not really. When a new baby joins the household, Sophie the dog is initially irritated, but eventually comes to see the baby, Doug, as the asset he is: a better way to get snacks. Though the baby is still hogging precious attention, and has a tendency to pull ears and be a general nuisance, a begrudging friendship forms between the two rivals. Watch the mischief unfold in Brian Anderson’s Dog Eat Doug.
Dog Eat Doug
Brian Anderson
Will, a street-wise pit bull, has found himself living in a concrete cell with a large lovable half-wit Husky and a Chihuahua hypochondriac. Join these three motley mutts and the rest of the colorful cast of inmates as they try to maintain their sanity in the west wing of a sprawling animal shelter. Whether reenacting "Saving Private Ryan" in a snowball fight, enjoying "Fun with Shock Collars Friday" or working on their ongoing wall tunneling project, stolen directly from "Shawshank Redemption", this dysfunctional four-legged family shows us that life in lockdown can be cruel, harsh and usually hilarious!
Dogs of C-Kennel
Mick & Mason Mastroianni
Once upon a time there was a duplex where a young bachelor named Eno and his dog, Fang, shared an ultra-macho haven of beer snacks and male-bonding. Suddenly, their lives turned co-ed when Gina and her poodle, Mitzi, moved into the other half of their building... the question is, who will come out on top in Glenn McCoy's The Duplex?
The Duplex
Glenn McCoy and Gary McCoy
Too much is never enough for the Fat Cats, a family of feline blue bloods who thrive on excess wealth, power and catnip. Fat Cats stars Leo and Bobcat, to purr-ennially pretentious brothers who dominate the business world and indulge in all the finer pleasures their nine lives have to offer. In the cat-eat-dog world of the Fat Cats, running a multi-conglomerate corporation, exploiting the loyal dogs that work in their catnip factory, and buying wonderfully ostentatious trinkets are all in a day’s work. Nestled deep in the lap of luxury, these catpitalists are spoiled by Momcat, the CEO of their successful empire. They are also waited on “Paw-and-tail” by their loyal dogservant, James, who performs mundane daily tasks for the Fat Cats and who wrestles with his basic canine instincts--to bite the paws that feed him.
Fat Cats
Charlie Podrebarac
Short comics chronicling the ongoing misadventures of Frankie the cat and her human companions, Rachel and Mike. CAST INFO: • Frankie: Five year old blue point siamese / ragdoll mix. Enjoys going outside, eating snack food, and making mischief. • Rachel: Cartoonist. Works from home. Frankie's wing-woman for mischief. • Mike: Graphic designer, partner of Rachel. Loves Frankie dearly. Sadly, the feeling isn't always mutual. AWARDS: • 2013 Art Exchange Program Grant
Frankie Comics
Rachel Dukes
Sketches, doodles, photos, and gags from the mind of Caldecott Honor and Emmy winning cartoonist Mo Willems. Mo opens his Sketchbook for you, offering a behind the scenes look at his experiments and diversions. Drop by and enjoy the ride. Maybe you'll even start carrying around your own sketchbook.
From the Mo Willems Sketchbook
Mo Willems
What a cat! A cat for all seasons. Sassy. Opinionated. This lasagna loving, mailman chasing, sarcastic cat is a classic that readers love. Garfield, Odie and Jon will leave you wanting a daily dose of this beloved bunch! Garfield’s crafty talent with words and sneaky preference for practical jokes often leave his owner, Jon - and us - speechless, and always wanting more. Visit Garfield.com
Garfield
Jim Davis
GARFIELD CLASSICS takes us back to the beginning to remind us why we fell in love with the lazy, cynical orange cat who loves lasagna, coffee, and his remote control.
Garfield Classics
Jim Davis
Gentle Creatures is the story of a fat-headed bunny named Radish Cheeseweed, his good natured but dim witted dog Jingles and their pal Cecil, an opinionated stink bug. While it may be true that the bunny-dog-stink bug combination is an age-old classic, Gentle Creatures breathes new life into the union in a way that has been seen only a few dozen times before. Join the futility as Radish, Jingles and Cecil vainly attempt to keep their dreadful strip from being cancelled and used for fish-wrap by the mean and unfair syndicate monster, Editor Sue. Gentle Creatures is celebrated as the syndicate's smallest ever strip launch, at slightly less than one newspaper. ➜ Email Mel Henze
Gentle Creatures
Mel Henze
Available daily and Sunday and appearing in 650 newspapers nationwide, Get Fuzzy is a wry portrait of single life, with pets. Rob Wilco is a mild-mannered ad executive; Satchel is his sweet, slightly dim dog; Bucky is their sociopath feline roommate.
Get Fuzzy
Darby Conley
A fab comic stripWritten deftly in haikuHaiku Ewe wants love
Haiku Ewe
Allison Garwood