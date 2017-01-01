Comics
One of the most famous and popular comic strips of all time, Bill Watterson's Calvin and Hobbes has been a timeless worldwide favorite since its introduction in 1985. The beloved comic follows the richly imaginative adventures of 6-year-old Calvin and his trusty tiger, Hobbes. Whether you enjoyed it as a child while expanding your vocabulary, as an adult in the newspaper or if you are reacquainting yourself with these cultural icons, Calvin and Hobbes will continue to astound and delight you. Follow the official Calvin and Hobbes accounts on Facebook and Twitter to hear about publishing news, events and giveaways involving a boy, his pet tiger and their brilliant creator.
Calvin and Hobbes
Bill Watterson
Johnny Hart’s classic strip, B.C., puts a caveman twist on everything. From philosophical ants to punny bits of unconventional wisdom, you’ll see why this strip has been a favorite for so many years.
B.C.
Mastroianni and Hart
What a cat! A cat for all seasons. Sassy. Opinionated. This lasagna loving, mailman chasing, sarcastic cat is a classic that readers love. Garfield, Odie and Jon will leave you wanting a daily dose of this beloved bunch! Garfield’s crafty talent with words and sneaky preference for practical jokes often leave his owner, Jon - and us - speechless, and always wanting more. Visit Garfield.com
Garfield
Jim Davis
Pearls Before Swine is about a nasty Rat, a sweet Pig, their animal friends, some dumb Crocs, and a bunch of really, really bad puns. Also, lots of drinking, smoking and misanthropic mayhem. Read The Blog O' Stephan Pastis Email Stephan Pastis
Pearls Before Swine
Stephan Pastis
The most beloved comic strip in history is an American cultural icon.
Peanuts
Charles Schulz
The thinking man's cartoon -- a wry look at the absurdities of everyday life.
Non Sequitur
Wiley Miller
The Wizard of Id has been enchanting audiences since 1964, but the real wizards behind this comic classic were artist Brant Parker and writer Johnny Hart. The pair began paving the path to the Kingdom of Id in 1950, when Parker, a staff artist for the Binghamton Press in upstate New York, was asked to judge a high school art contest. Among the entrants was a teenager by the name of Johnny Hart, whose work so impressed Parker that he arranged a meeting. Read more about Brant Parker here!
Wizard of Id
Parker and Hart
Pickles, syndicated by The Washington Post Writers Group for more than 15 years, tells the story of Earl and Opal Pickles as they enjoy their golden years surrounded by friends and family. A perennial favorite with readers of all ages, Pickles has topped comics polls across the nation again and again, and was named the best comic strip of 2001 by the National Cartoonists’ Society.
Pickles
Brian Crane
Bill Amend’s brilliant understanding of sibling rivalry and generational struggles comes to life in a blend of attitude, wit and a big dose of reality. Readers of all ages will love this glimpse into family life with the FoxTrot gang.
FoxTrot
Bill Amend
Lynn Johnston's heartwarming tales of everyday life have made the Pattersons North America's most beloved cartoon family.
For Better or For Worse
Lynn Johnston
Available daily and Sunday and appearing in 650 newspapers nationwide, Get Fuzzy is a wry portrait of single life, with pets. Rob Wilco is a mild-mannered ad executive; Satchel is his sweet, slightly dim dog; Bucky is their sociopath feline roommate.
Get Fuzzy
Darby Conley
LUANN is about the trials of becoming a young adult: the hilarity and drama, triumphs and flops, friendships and rivalries. Rich in character and intriguing "what'll happen next?!" stories, LUANN is a compelling saga of life's most volatile stage. Greg Evans was voted Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year in 2003 by the National Cartoonists Society.
Luann
Greg Evans
Articulate, abrasive, political, compassionate, misunderstood, misprinted and outrageous -- never complacent. Garry Trudeau is America's premier social and political satirist.
Doonesbury
Garry Trudeau
Andy and his wife, Flo, live out the epitome of functional dysfunction. From the pub to the bedroom, Andy’s misadventures paint an indelible portrait of an extremely British battle of the sexes. Join Andy and Flo as they bicker their way through life. Their banter can be hostile, caring, sarcastic and adorable: the perfect ingredients for a lasting marriage.
Andy Capp
Reg Smythe
Frank and Ernest chronicles the antics of two ordinary guys who are anything but ordinary. They appear in different settings and time periods, occasionally showing up as things rather than people. Punny, whimsical and hard to predict, Frank and Ernest has been a funny pages favorite since 1972.
Frank and Ernest
Thaves