One of the most famous and popular comic strips of all time, Bill Watterson's Calvin and Hobbes has been a timeless worldwide favorite since its introduction in 1985. The beloved comic follows the richly imaginative adventures of 6-year-old Calvin and his trusty tiger, Hobbes. Whether you enjoyed it as a child while expanding your vocabulary, as an adult in the newspaper or if you are reacquainting yourself with these cultural icons, Calvin and Hobbes will continue to astound and delight you. Follow the official Calvin and Hobbes accounts on Facebook and Twitter to hear about publishing news, events and giveaways involving a boy, his pet tiger and their brilliant creator.