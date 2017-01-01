Comics
When kids get bigger and older but don't actually grow up, what do you get? Adult Children. Like Harvey and Penny and Berle. As they brave their way into the baffled new world, nobody is prepared for their role, but everyone does their best, pretending to be responsible contributors to society. Because with no power comes great responsibility. But don’t tell Berle. He’s barely aware that society exists, let alone how it works. And then there’s Claremont the dog, who dreams big, naps hard, and may be the most mature of all. Visit StBeals.com THE CAST Harvey: A nice guy, frustrated with the adult world. Berle is his childhood friend. Penny: Harvey’s partner, Berle’s sister. A rational voice except when she panics. Berle: Berle is absolute ID. He is willfully a child in a man’s body.
Adult Children
Stephen Beals
Amanda the Great is a comic about its author, Amanda, and her long-suffering fiancé (and eventually, husband) Dan.
Amanda the Great
Amanda El-Dweek
Arlo and Janis met in the '60s, when love was free, hair was long and the revolution wasn't televised. Now, they try to keep their spirits young, their relationship romantic and their screen time limited in this warm, closely observed and often bawdy look at marriage, family and aging.
Arlo and Janis
Jimmy Johnson
Bad Machinery tells the stories of three schoolgirl sleuths and three schoolboy investigators, attending Griswalds Grammar School in Tackleford, UK. While they are not exactly enemies, a mixture of pride, mistrust and pig-headedness keeps them at cross purposes. A medium-sized West Yorkshire city set among rolling hills, Tackleford has a long history of mystery. Since the industrial revolution it has been a hotbed of problems, issues, manifestations, bad deeds, schemes and trouble. Griswalds is in the leafy suburb of Keane End. Nothing else is certain. CAST INFO: Shauna Wickle: Raised poor but extremely bright, Shauna is the first of her family to go to a school where you have to wear a blazer. Her best friend since the age of 3 is Charlotte Grote. Shauna lives with her mother, her stepfather Dan and her little half-brother Humphrey. Charlotte Grote: Charlotte is loud, silly and likeable. She doesn't always know the difference between a good idea and a bad idea. Charlotte (or sometimes "Lottie") lives with her estate agent mother. Her elder sister has left home. She has a small dog. Mildred Haversham: The product of an extremely liberal upbring, Mildred is not necessarily bad, but she is not good at doing as she's told. Mildred shares with Charlotte a ferocious appetite for gossip. Jack Finch: Jack is a dreamer, he is tall for his age, quiet and shy. He likes football stickers, popular music, drawing, and staring into the middle distance. He doesn't understand black and white films. Linton Baxter: Linton is an achiever. His mother is a primary school teacher, his father is a police superintendent. Linton will not rest until he has righted every wrong. He is a little too sharp for his age. Linton has just discovered sarcasm. Sonny Craven: Perpetually bright-eyed and optimistic, Sonny is a good fellow to have around. Full of kindness and old-fashioned manners. It is impossible to get a comb through Sonny's hair. Sonny lives in wealth and splendour with his parents and his little sister Cecile. He speaks fluent French.
Bad Machinery
John Allison
Beardo follows the adventures of a plucky cartoonist with a knack for finding the punchline in everyday life. An ongoing comic since 2006, Beardo chronicles nearly every aspect of growing up: working retail, bad break-ups, chasing dreams, body issues, getting married, starting a family and wondering if the pets talk when no one is around. See why Beardo has been a fan favorite for NINE years, and is the back-to-back winner of the Shel Dorf Award for Best Syndicated Comic Strip in 2012 and 2013.
Beardo
Dan Dougherty
The title The Bent Pinky refers to the little finger on Scott Metzger¹s drawing hand. It¹s bent and a little twisted, much like his sense of humor. The Bent Pinky provides a humorous take on life, relationships, pets, parenthood, music, the internet, pop culture, and anything else that Scott¹s bent mind can conjure. Visit The Bent Pinky website!
The Bent Pinky
Scott Metzger
Click here to read the latest The Big Picture.
The Big Picture
Lennie Peterson
Darrin Bell’s Candorville is an insightful look at family, community and race through the eyes of Lemont Brown, a young black writer. Bell pulls no punches and delves into even the most controversial of issues. The wit and humor of the strip will draw you in.
Candorville
Darrin Bell
“Claw” is the selfish result of me wanting to draw things that I find odd or funny and then throw color on it. Some subjects might hit a nerve with me, so I may have to get the claws out while drawing. (I have not been declawed.) Maybe you’ll laugh WITH me or maybe you’ll be laughing AT me... Either way, as long as you laugh a little, I’m fine with that. A small chuckle would be nice too. Visit the website
Claw
Cathy Law
One dad’s experience raising a miniature version of himself who can’t talk, walk, forage for food, or have any concept of proper bathroom habits.
Dadding Badly
John Kovaleski
Doodle Town is inspired by my longtime relationship with Patch the Pups and our creative life. Our adventures have been paved with some amazing times and some tough times too. But luckily, through it all we are still kids at heart! Sometimes the personal stories I'll share may make you chuckle. Other times they may just make you say, "awww" and remind you to find the magic in YOUR everyday moments.
Doodle Town
Melissa Lomax
Kevin Fagan's lighthearted family strip chronicles the zany mishaps of the Drabble family, including donut-eating father Ralph, faithful yet frazzled wife, June (aka "Honeybunch"), goofball college student Norman, smart younger brother Patrick and precocious little sister Penny.
Drabble
Kevin Fagan
Click here to read the latest Everyday People Cartoons.
Everyday People Cartoons
Cathy Thorne
Cartoonists John Gibel and Jenny Campbell have created a spirited and intelligent look at aging and the generation gap. This strip features a group of older women and men dealing with the perils and perks of being old, the rules of chocolate, and dealing with families. Flo and Friends is graceful, poignant, full of humor.
Flo and Friends
Jenny Campbell
Lynn Johnston's heartwarming tales of everyday life have made the Pattersons North America's most beloved cartoon family.
For Better or For Worse
Lynn Johnston
HERMAN®, the hilarious groundbreaking cartoon feature that appears in hundreds of newspapers worldwide, continues despite the sad passing of creator Jim Unger. Unger, who died in June 2012, left a legacy of more than 8,000 HERMAN comics and a large following that’s still going strong today. In order to keep the laughs coming, Unger passed the comedic torch to cartoonist David Waisglass and illustrator Roly Wood. Waisglass had been working closely with Unger on HERMAN since 1997, when Waisglass stopped work on his own syndicated comic, FARCUS®, to assist his mentor and manage HERMAN. Unger’s outrageous humor and distinct illustrative style was an industry, with millions of HERMAN book collections sold in more than 25 countries. Born in London, Unger floated from job to job — including soldier, policeman, office clerk and repo man — before realizing his phenomenal comedic and drawing talent. In 2010, Wood joined the team to help create new Sunday strips with Waisglass and Unger. Unger told friends and family that he'd never before met anyone who could draw HERMAN as well as, if not better, than himself! Unger loved the new material and began contributing more and more new gags until his death. Although Unger wanted to publicly credit his creative partners, Waisglass and Wood strongly believed that the focus should remain on the work and its originator. The positive response from fans, friends and the entire Unger family has been terrific, encouraging the creative duo to continue the work that Unger started. "Roly and I are deeply committed to honoring Jim's comic legacy and his original brand of cartoon humor," says Waisglass. "It was his greatest wish that HERMAN live on and continue to make us laugh." Universal Uclick distributes the best of Jim Unger's classic cartoons along with new HERMAN material.
Herman
Jim Unger
Click here to read the latest The Humble Stumble.
The Humble Stumble
Roy Schneider
Click here to read the latest In Security.
In Security
Bea R.
Michael and his girlfriend, Gina, frequent a local café where the barista, Chris, is the coffee counter therapist for all his self-involved customers. Chris listens (or pretends to listen) to patrons like Gina’s friend Maggie, who is addicted to self-help books, and Maggie’s father, Alex, who rationalizes away his failure to follow a diet or go to the gym. Another patron is Michael’s software-company cubicle-mate, Albert, who is also Michael’s sounding board for his relationship with Gina and his laundry list of hang-ups.
It's All About You
Tony Murphy
Jane’s World stars the loveable misfit, Jane Wyatt. It’s a comic full of girl-on-girl action, chicks with guns, a vegan menace, vintage Winnebagos, drag queens, and downward career spirals. You know, the usual for stability-challenged Jane. In short, Jane is a magnet for the kind of drama that makes for good comedy. More comics by Paige Braddock can be found at pb9.com.
Jane's World
Paige Braddock
At the core of Just Say Uncle is the friendship of Uncle Norm and his nephew, Bobby. Bobby idolizes his uncle, who seems to know a bit about everything, from Abraham Lincoln to alien invasions to time travel. Trying to keep Norm from stretching the truth too far is his lovely wife Dotty.
Just Say Uncle
Dan Pavelich
Pairing vintage comic art with hilarious, new dialog by Disney veteran writer John Lustig, Last Kiss revels in the absurdities of love, lust and 'life with lip.' The series originated when Lustig bought the publishing rights to a romance comic book series from the 50's and 60's, and started rewriting the stories for fun. Since then, the re-dialogued comics have been a popular feature in newspapers, magazines, comic books and greeting cards. Today Last Kiss is gaining popularity and is also available on email cards from Jib Jab and greeting cards from NobleWorks. Check www.lastkissinc.com for the latest news and product launches.
Last Kiss
John Lustig
Liberty Meadows is the very popular strip by Frank Cho. Featuring talking animals and dimwitted humans, Liberty Meadows is hilarious. While the humans worry about the development of the various animals, no one is having more fun than the animals themselves. Laugh with these animals as they have adventures, fantasies, and animal group therapy.
Liberty Meadows
Frank Cho
Recently widowed Lola moves in with her son, Ray, and his family at his request. The potential disasters of Lola living with her anally retentive adult son and family provide the backdrop for a hilarious story about life. Life according to Lola, that is. Lola is a witty sharpshooter who’s too busy living life to the fullest to worry about political correctness, exercise and proper diet. She’s fiercely independent and struggles with having to live under Ray’s rules…so she doesn’t. A wicked sense of humor and blunt, but often heart-warming honesty are Lola’s tools of trade.
Lola
Todd Clark
LUANN is about the trials of becoming a young adult: the hilarity and drama, triumphs and flops, friendships and rivalries. Rich in character and intriguing "what'll happen next?!" stories, LUANN is a compelling saga of life's most volatile stage. Greg Evans was voted Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year in 2003 by the National Cartoonists Society.
Luann
Greg Evans
Nate Creekmore's Maintaining looks at the oddities of life through the eyes of an interracial teenager. The cast includes Marcus, the hero of the strip, and a biracial high school student who is not quite sure of himself or the world. Marcus is trying to make sense out of the craziness around him. Anton is his best friend. He is a bit of a cynic, but still too young to be jaded.
Maintaining
Nate Creekmore
Lila finds happiness in shoes and lattes and is still on the look out for "Mr. Right".
The Meaning of Lila
John Forgetta and L.A. Rose
Mr. Lowe follows the life of Cal Lowe, a new fourth-grade teacher who constantly discovers that real life does not seem to mirror his ideals. CAST INFO MR. LOWE: Cal Lowe has never taught before and has no credentials whatsoever. He is hired as part of an emergency certification program to fill a teacher shortage. His ineptitude in the classroom is only matched by his optimism and determination to do well by his students. Though every attempt to gain control of his classroom fails, he never gives up trying. QUENTIN: Quentin is a student in Mr. LoweÕs fourth grade class, along with his twin sister Shanika. He abounds with energy and constantly pushes Mr. Lowe to see where his limits are. Outside of class, he is a budding filmmaker. Despite assurances otherwise, he is convinced he was named after Quentin Tarrantino. SHANIKA: Shanika is a student in Mr. Lowe's class with her twin brother Quentin. Though she is very bright and highly motivated (she is already planning where sheÕs going to college), her loud mouth and boisterous attitude sometimes get her in trouble. ABIGAIL: Cal's friend Abigail frequently meets with him at the local coffee house to talk about his troubles in the classroom. GUS: Cal's roommate Gus is, like, totally into extreme sports and is always seeking a greater adrenaline rush. MS. STICKLER: Ms. Stickler is the firm but loving principal of Mr. LoweÕs school. MR. BROWN: Mr. Brown is a veteran teacher who is serving as a mentor to Mr. Lowe.
Mr. Lowe
Mark Pett
When Mulligan first arrived at Sunset Estates Nursing Home, he not only brought himself, but his unusual life and the memories that go along with it. He’s a man reveling in the memories of his life’s adventure. Sure, you could say he’s taking a trip down memory lane, but those at Sunset Estates know better. They know he’s taking a mulligan. Mulligan is a strip about a dreamer coming to the end of his dream life. Every day events turn into triggers that remind Mulligan of another fateful time in his life. Because we, the reader, have only come to know Mulligan later in his life, the strip reveals the colorful and humorous life Mulligan has led to this point. His childhood, family, friends, pets, teen years and adulthood will all unfold in a hilarious and heartwarming way that reminds us to cherish the moments we live today. *This comic updates Tuesday and Thursdays.
Mulligan
Pete McEachen
NEUROTICA aptly (and inventively) names the state of mind of the heroine of this charmingly high-stress strip. Set in San Francisco, it charts the lively times of Petunia, a young woman on the edge of fashion and of a nervous breakdown. By day she copes with Ned Gooney, her many-faced nut-job boss, and flirts with the chiseled-face mesmerizer known as The Hottie. By night she returns to her urban hideout to care for - and cope with - Gramps, a would-be former superhero who’s light in the head and big in the heart.
NEUROTICA
Allison Garwood