Comics
Follow Rob Harrell's hilarious and true-to-life work-at-home dad, Adam, as he chases deadlines, family bliss and the perfect latte.
Adam@Home
Rob Harrell
Updated Today
The Adventures of Business Cat is a webcomic written and drawn by Tom Fonder detailing the life and times of the world’s wealthiest playboy business pet. With the help of a reluctant ragtag band of colleagues, Business Cat must learn to navigate the dog eat dog world of business and learn to walk the line between professional life and the wants and desires of your average household cat. Official Business Cat Website CAST: Business Cat: Billionaire. Business maverick. Cat. Janet: Secretary and part-time belly scratcher. Ted: Perpetually worried senior partner. Steve: Reluctant wage slave and employee of the month. Rob: Cutting his teeth in a dead end job. Howard T. Business Pug: Arch nemesis from a rival company.
The Adventures of Business Cat
Tom Fonder
Andertoons are cartoonist Mark Anderson’s single frame glimpses into the witty and slightly askew lives of hapless professionals, chatty animals, pop culture icons and more (occasionally in the same cartoon). The Wall Street Journal, Reader’s Digest, US Airways, GM, Good Housekeeping, Walgreens and many more have shared Anderson’s cartoons with their readers and clients. Now available to punch up presentations, newsletters or anything else that could use a little levity and a good laugh, find out more at www.andertoons.com.
Andertoons
Mark Anderson
Lovable loser Brutus Thornapple, his wife Gladys, mother-in-law Ramona Gargle, boss Rancid Veeblefester, dim-witted son Wilberforce and the mischievous neighbor Hurricane Hattie O'Hara have been entertaining newspaper readers since 1965.
The Born Loser
Art and Chip Sansom
Cartoonists Eric and Bill Teitelbaum skewer the world of business and finance in Bottom Liners, a nationally syndicated business comic panel appearing six times weekly. Bottom Liners tackles subjects such as foreign takeovers, office politics, getting a raise and the fast-paced world of Wall Street.
Bottomliners
Eric and Bill Teitelbaum
Dilbert by Scott Adams is the most photocopied, pinned-up, downloaded, faxed and e-mailed comic strip in the world. Dilbert has been syndicated since 1989 and now appears in 2,000 newspapers in 65 countries and 25 languages.
Dilbert Classics
Scott Adams
FARCUS is a daily syndicated newspaper comic about jobs, corporate life and other unnatural concepts. The comic, which appeared in hundreds of newspapers worldwide courtesy of Universal Uclick, was launched into syndication in 1990 along with posters, calendars and books. Creators David Waisglass and Gordon Coulthart are now on an extended leave of absence to pursue other creative projects but their popular comic feature continues to appear in thousands of newsletters, magazines, websites and other publications worldwide.
Farcus
David Waisglass and Gordon Coulthart
Click here to read the latest Geech.
Geech
Jerry Bittle
If there’s one thing everybody has in common, it’s getting older. From newborn babies to baby boomers, there’s no escaping it. “Gray Matters” is skewed to that vast generation of boomers. But since getting older means adapting to changing circumstances, lots of readers, old and young alike, can relate to and laugh along with our characters. Don’t let the name of the strip throw you. The cast of “Gray Matters” is anything but colorless as they struggle to keep up with the rapid changes in society, culture, technology, the workplace, their families and, of course, their bodies.
Gray Matters
Stuart Carlson and Jerry Resler
Life's a series of ups and downs, which is good news if you're on a mountain bike. Hubris! is the story of people who enjoy their weekends more than their jobs. Hard to believe, right? Wandering in and out of The Outdoor Galore Store, the woods, the skatepark, the river and trouble, they'll risk their lives and limbs to entertain you by entertaining themselves. Grab your helmet and whatever toys that go with it. Spend your free time with Hubris. Check out Greg Cravens' other strip, The Buckets.
HUBRIS!
Greg Cravens
Ink Pen: the insider’s look at the seedy underbelly of cartoon character employment. Find out what happened to loveable Bixby the Rat! Witness the struggles of Ham Hock, the talking pig, as he tries to break into a business that sees him as nothing more than a slab of meat. Meet (briefly) the plucky sidekicks, thrust into danger by careless superheroes and the villains they duel.
Ink Pen
Phil Dunlap
Michael and his girlfriend, Gina, frequent a local café where the barista, Chris, is the coffee counter therapist for all his self-involved customers. Chris listens (or pretends to listen) to patrons like Gina’s friend Maggie, who is addicted to self-help books, and Maggie’s father, Alex, who rationalizes away his failure to follow a diet or go to the gym. Another patron is Michael’s software-company cubicle-mate, Albert, who is also Michael’s sounding board for his relationship with Gina and his laundry list of hang-ups.
It's All About You
Tony Murphy
Updated Today
Joe Vanilla is your average, ordinary, regular guy -- working in today’s corporate setting, dealing with life’s little hardships and inconveniences and celebrating its achievements. He faces silly office politics, administrivia, confusing technology, iPods, ATMS, facebook, fumbled interpersonal relationships, and other pushes and pulls of contemporary life. Joe is our everyday protagonist. Relevant. Quick witted. Playful. Ironic and timely.
Joe Vanilla
Mark Litzler
La Cucaracha is a unique strip that provides a view of the world through the lens of its Latino characters and the mind of acclaimed creator Lalo Alcaraz, whose experiences growing up on the U.S./Mexico border inform the satirical wit of the strip.
La Cucaracha
Lalo Alcaraz
Liberty Meadows is the very popular strip by Frank Cho. Featuring talking animals and dimwitted humans, Liberty Meadows is hilarious. While the humans worry about the development of the various animals, no one is having more fun than the animals themselves. Laugh with these animals as they have adventures, fantasies, and animal group therapy.
Liberty Meadows
Frank Cho
Drive down any main street in America and you will undoubtedly pass by at least one, most likely two or three restaurants of the fast food variety. Pushing burgers, tacos, fried chicken and milk shakes, these quick stops have become a familiar source of comfort for travelers far from home and a favorite stop for a late-night snack. Mark Pett’s LUCKY COW delves into the humor of the fast food, minimum wage experience, as teenagers struggle to balance school, their social lives and working at Lucky Cow and the managers hope to keep major disasters to a minimum during peak business hours. It all adds up to a hilarious combination.
Lucky Cow
Mark Pett
Updated Today
Get a Job? Get a Tan? That is the eternal question at the heart of Making It, the comic strip by Keith Robinson. At one end of the scale is Normy, a beach bum who lives for lying on the sand, listening to the roar of the ocean. On the other is C.J. Silverwood, IV, MBA, a bottom-line businessman who lives for the stock market ticker. Between them are a half-dozen other characters who are torn between work and leisure. You will find yourself along that scale, too. Keith's Making It cartoons appear weekly in newspapers across the U.S. and have been collected in three books. They have been the basis of a line of greeting cards and of the Electronic Arts video game Normy’s Beach Babe-O-Rama.
Making It
Keith Robinson
Behind each great piece of software is a talented, conscientious team of hardworking individuals dedicated to producing the highest quality product using internationally accepted best practices and industry standards. Then there are these guys. Visit the official website CAST INFO: OWEN is a product manager, which means he is supposed to write specifications, manage the schedule, and coordinate with his counterparts in the rest of the company. In reality he spends most of his time creating professional training films. DESMOND is a developer. He takes Owen's specs and turns them into living breathing code. He believes programming is an art, and you can't rush art. MEATLOAF is Desmond's pet hamster. Or, possibly, Desmond is Meatloaf's pet developer. FANG is the group's tester. She doesn't have anything against the developers. She just likes breaking things. UMESH is an acerbic developer. MARKETROID was Desmond's senior project in college, now upgraded to the latest developments in A.I. and programmed by Owen to be his ideal marketer. Owen isn't the best programmer. STAN is a total disgusting disaster of a human being and an HR nightmare. It is a mystery why he hasn't been fired or, better yet, euthanized. CARLIN enjoys terrible jokes, pina coladas, and taking walks in the rain. MING is incredibly reliable. ART is an executive who has held a number of different positions. ELIZA is an ambitious manager.
Not Invented Here
Bill Barnes and friends
America’s first interactive, reader-participation comic -- Pluggers chronicles the hardworking people the world depends on. They represent the 80 percent of humanity who unceremoniously keep plugging along -- balancing work, play and family life.
Pluggers
Gary Brookins
Updated Today
A glib look at diet, fitness and all of the struggles and successes that come with achieving a healthy lifestyle. Promises Fitness is a posh suburban health club. Staffed by Fiona, Trish, Shanta and Lance, four well meaning and cheeky fitness professionals, doing their best to keep a very resistant membership in peak condition. Visit the official Website! Shop Merch here!
Promises, Promises
J.R. Faulkner
Rudy Park is the barista at the House of Java, where everybody not only knows your name but is all up in your grill. Rudy, a dot-com casualty whose paycheck never recovered, is addicted to high-tech gadgetry. While caffeine-fueled HoJ customers vie for the "Who Can Annoy Rudy the Most" crown, Rudy's boss-the always-do-well-but-ne'er-do-good owner of HoJ-always wins. Cartoonist Darrin Bell earned his degree in political science at the University of California, Berkeley. His award-winning cartoons have appeared in the San Francisco Chronicle, Los Angeles Times, Oakland Tribune and on "60 Minutes." Although he took a break from editorial cartoons soon after 9/11, he began drawing them again for syndication in 2013. In the '90s, Bell partnered with writer Theron Heir and the two launched Rudy Park. Today, Bell both draws and writes the strip as well as the Candorville comic strip.
Rudy Park
Darrin Bell and Theron Heir
Whether they are arguing about The Perfesser’s bad writing or offering each other advice on the opposite sex, Shoe's treetop crew of characters maintains a comical, spirited banter.
Shoe
Gary Brookins and Susie MacNelly
Updated Today
In the days immediately before the digital photography revolution, Bee works as a photo-finishing technician in a one-hour lab in lower Manhattan. To amuse herself, she duplicates—for her own collection—any titillating photographs that happen to pass through her hands. When pictures of a naked corpse are left for processing, Bee’s curiosity goes into high gear. "...Like a Nancy Drew mystery adapted by Brian de Palma...He's a great illustrator, and he tells a convoluted story with economy and flair..." —Nick Hornby, The New York Times “Weirdness abounds in Shutterbug Follies—a giddy, splendid weirdness that makes the book a page-turner…It sits comfortably on a shelf between Daniel Clowes’s Caricature and Kim Deitch’s Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” —Marc Weidenbaum, The Comics Journal ➜ Email Jason Little This comic updates Monday & Thursday
Shutterbug Follies
Jason Little
Somewhere in this great nation is a top-secret government agency in charge of providing aid to America's nonhuman citizenry. Perpetually overworked and underpaid, these dedicated civil servants soldier on with a dedication exceeded only by their respective passions for heavy rifles, stylish footwear, and good sturdy squeaky toys. They're not our country's best nor our country's brightest, but to all the lost and lonely creations of misguided science wandering the wild places of this country, they are a beacon of minimum-wage hope. This is their story.
Skin Horse
Shaenon K. Garrity and Jeffrey C. Wells
Amy Sturgess yearns for a conventional life: success in her career, some friends for a change, and if all goes well, maybe even a boyfriend. But she's hampered by anxiety, shaky self-esteem ... and the fact that she's a superhero.
Starling
Sage Stossel
Jeff Millar and Bill Hinds have displayed a knack for finding the absurdity in big-time athletics and using it to turn sports fans into devoted readers - especially with the ever-popular "Sports Jerk of the Year" contest. Sports is Tank McNamara’s beat, his livelihood. A former professional football player who’s now a TV sportscaster, Tank McNamara reports on the breaking sports stories of the day: the hot players and angry coaches, the pending lawsuits and drawn-out strikes, the constant roar and ever-increasing hype that make organized sports one of the world’s most lucrative businesses.
Tank McNamara
Bill Hinds
Working Daze follows the employees trapped at MacroMicroMedia. MMM is a wanna-be software giant, and it's staffed by geeks and clueless management types. VP Rita will try anything that might make a little money (though her ideas usually don't.) Underpaid Dana carries he place and keeps it running, while overpaid Ed sleeps all day. Roy and Kathy are made for each other, and everyman Jay never knows when to keep his opinions to himself. Writer/creator John Zakour is a humor/sci-fi writer, whose work includes the Zach Johnson detective novels. Artist Scott Roberts was a longtime contributor to Nickelodeon Magazine, and is the author of the fantasy novel The Troubling Stone. John and Scott met when they both worked on the Rugrats newspaper strip.
Working Daze
John Zakour and Scott Roberts
In 1999, Charlos Gary began working for the Chicago Tribune as a graphic artist. His cartooning talent didn’t go unnoticed in the newsroom, and within two years, he created a single-panel strip called Working It Out, which ran weekly in the Tribune’s business section.
Working It Out
Charlos Gary
Rancorous bosses, quirky workers, and an up-and-down stock market populate the world of 9 to 5. A cast of regular characters include J.B. Wells (the boss), Sims (office flunkey), and Ms. Forbes. While mainly a satire on business, the comic also pokes fun at technology, relationships, dogs and cats, and life in general. The cartoon is by Harley Schwadron, whose business cartoons have appeared in Playboy, Barrons, and many other top publications for many years.
9 to 5
Harley Schwadron