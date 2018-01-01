1,039 Subscribers

Behind each great piece of software is a talented, conscientious team of hardworking individuals dedicated to producing the highest quality product using internationally accepted best practices and industry standards. Then there are these guys. Visit the official website CAST INFO: OWEN is a product manager, which means he is supposed to write specifications, manage the schedule, and coordinate with his counterparts in the rest of the company. In reality he spends most of his time creating professional training films. DESMOND is a developer. He takes Owen's specs and turns them into living breathing code. He believes programming is an art, and you can't rush art. MEATLOAF is Desmond's pet hamster. Or, possibly, Desmond is Meatloaf's pet developer. FANG is the group's tester. She doesn't have anything against the developers. She just likes breaking things. UMESH is an acerbic developer. MARKETROID was Desmond's senior project in college, now upgraded to the latest developments in A.I. and programmed by Owen to be his ideal marketer. Owen isn't the best programmer. STAN is a total disgusting disaster of a human being and an HR nightmare. It is a mystery why he hasn't been fired or, better yet, euthanized. CARLIN enjoys terrible jokes, pina coladas, and taking walks in the rain. MING is incredibly reliable. ART is an executive who has held a number of different positions. ELIZA is an ambitious manager.