Mom’s Cancer is a true story about one family’s struggle with metastatic lung cancer. Honest, unflinching, and sometimes humorous, it looks at the practical and emotional effect that serious illness has on patients and their families. In the end, it is a story of hope. Mom’s Cancer is a groundbreaking graphic novel that won the comics industry’s Eisner and Harvey Awards, as well as the Lulu Blooker Prize and the German Youth Literature Prize. Read the blog! CAST INFO: Mom: In her early sixties and diagnosed with lung cancer that spread to her brain after a lifetime of smoking. She is determined to overcome grave odds. Brian: The story’s author, narrator, and Mom’s eldest, a self-employed writer in his early forties with a wife and two teenage daughters. Nurse Sis: One year younger than Brian, single, and a registered nurse with years of experience in critical care, intensive care, and emergency room treatment. Kid Sis: An actress, writer, videographer, and Web entrepreneur about half a generation younger than Brian and Nurse Sis, who shares a condominium with Mom.