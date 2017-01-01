Comics
Dragons are dangerous creatures---all the stories say so. But after eleven-year-old Alanna accidentally stumbles upon a cave full of dragon eggs, she soon discovers that maybe the stories have it wrong. Visit illustrator/author Jeff Weigel's website
Dragon Girl
Jeff Weigel
Inspired by the epic poem BEOWULF, Kid Beowulf is an action-adventure story that follows twin brothers Beowulf and Grendel as they travel across distant lands and meet fellow epic heroes therein!
Kid Beowulf
Alexis E. Fajardo
Toxic air. Bloodthirsty politicians. Drinking bears. Welcome to Mars in the year 3535. Stripped of its natural resources and forgotten as a vacation destination, Martians struggle to afford breathable air. Boone, Spinner and Lou were three outlaws looking out for them selves. But when a cure for Mars’ toxic air falls into the wrong hands, thieves are forced to become heroes. And as an entire planet gasps for air these three redneck outlaws will do whatever it takes to save their planet. Or die trying.
The Martian Confederacy
Paige Braddock and Jason McNamara
Mom’s Cancer is a true story about one family’s struggle with metastatic lung cancer. Honest, unflinching, and sometimes humorous, it looks at the practical and emotional effect that serious illness has on patients and their families. In the end, it is a story of hope. Mom’s Cancer is a groundbreaking graphic novel that won the comics industry’s Eisner and Harvey Awards, as well as the Lulu Blooker Prize and the German Youth Literature Prize. Read the blog! CAST INFO: Mom: In her early sixties and diagnosed with lung cancer that spread to her brain after a lifetime of smoking. She is determined to overcome grave odds. Brian: The story’s author, narrator, and Mom’s eldest, a self-employed writer in his early forties with a wife and two teenage daughters. Nurse Sis: One year younger than Brian, single, and a registered nurse with years of experience in critical care, intensive care, and emergency room treatment. Kid Sis: An actress, writer, videographer, and Web entrepreneur about half a generation younger than Brian and Nurse Sis, who shares a condominium with Mom.
Mom's Cancer
Brian Fies
Now Recharging
Maiji/Mary Huang
Poorcraft is the essential guide to practical frugality! Whether you're new to independent living, a recent college graduate or downshifting to a simpler lifestyle, Poorcraft can help you with everything from finding a home to finding a hobby, dinner to debt relief, education to entertainment.
Poorcraft
C. Spike Trotman
In the days immediately before the digital photography revolution, Bee works as a photo-finishing technician in a one-hour lab in lower Manhattan. To amuse herself, she duplicates—for her own collection—any titillating photographs that happen to pass through her hands. When pictures of a naked corpse are left for processing, Bee’s curiosity goes into high gear. "...Like a Nancy Drew mystery adapted by Brian de Palma...He's a great illustrator, and he tells a convoluted story with economy and flair..." —Nick Hornby, The New York Times “Weirdness abounds in Shutterbug Follies—a giddy, splendid weirdness that makes the book a page-turner…It sits comfortably on a shelf between Daniel Clowes’s Caricature and Kim Deitch’s Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” —Marc Weidenbaum, The Comics Journal ➜ Email Jason Little This comic updates Monday & Thursday
Shutterbug Follies
Jason Little