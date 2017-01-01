Comics
Follow Rob Harrell's hilarious and true-to-life work-at-home dad, Adam, as he chases deadlines, family bliss and the perfect latte.
Adam@Home
Rob Harrell
When kids get bigger and older but don't actually grow up, what do you get? Adult Children. Like Harvey and Penny and Berle. As they brave their way into the baffled new world, nobody is prepared for their role, but everyone does their best, pretending to be responsible contributors to society. Because with no power comes great responsibility. But don’t tell Berle. He’s barely aware that society exists, let alone how it works. And then there’s Claremont the dog, who dreams big, naps hard, and may be the most mature of all. Visit StBeals.com THE CAST Harvey: A nice guy, frustrated with the adult world. Berle is his childhood friend. Penny: Harvey’s partner, Berle’s sister. A rational voice except when she panics. Berle: Berle is absolute ID. He is willfully a child in a man’s body.
Adult Children
Stephen Beals
Tony Cochran's Agnes is a whimsical look at childhood through the eyes of the title character and her best friend, Trout. What sets this strip apart is the focus on that limbo just before little girls discover boys and appropriate social skills.
Agnes
Tony Cochran
AJ and Magnus
AJ and Magnus
Bryan and Simon Steel
Ali's House
Ali's House
Marguerite Dabaie and Tom Hart
It was a different world back when dinosaurs roamed the earth. There were as yet no sugar substitutes, so hyper-activity was rampant. And brains were small, so "I'm with stupid" t-shirts were hot. It was a time of abundant flora and verbal fun-a, a rough and beastly world in which sometimes the flaky survived, and, fortunately for us, hungry doomed life forms spoke perfectly good English.
Back in the Day
Eric Scott
As Baldo navigates the world of girls, cars, and family, readers will learn just how well they can identify with this teen. This strip by writer Hector Cantu and artist Carlos Castellanos is sure to appeal to all.
Baldo
Hector D. Cantu and Carlos Castellanos
Barkeater Lake is a season comic strip that follows the life of NYC resident Delores Tanzini, a recent divorcee who finds herself contemplating a move to the rural Adirondack mountain town of Barkeater Lake. Each 22 week season will focus on the next stumble of her decent into small town madness.
Barkeater Lake
Corey Pandolph
Barney -- J. Barnard Pillsbury -- is the billionaire founder and CEO of Pillsbury Pharmaceuticals. Barney thinks he has it all: power, wealth, a pampered existence with a statuesque trophy wife – until he meets Clyde Finster, an intelligent, entertaining (and possibly crazy) street person. Clyde's satisfaction with his circumstance surprises and confounds Barney, whose success in life has been hard-fought and won. For Clyde, Barney's acceptance is validation of a life lived without compromise.
Barney & Clyde
Gene Weingarten, Dan Weingarten & David Clark
Beanie and his siblings Budgie and Peanut swing into action to save Christmas from nefarious forces in the seasonal strip Beanie the Brownie that's tailored to kids -- and adults who are in tune with the meaning of the holiday. Beanie, who hails from the far north, is close friends with GoComics editorial cartoonist Stuart Carlson and his wife, Mary. Stuart is also co-creator of the strip Gray Matters. A special holiday series, Beanie the Brownie will update on GoComics from Dec. 1 to Dec. 24.
Beanie the Brownie
Stuart Carlson
Beardo follows the adventures of a plucky cartoonist with a knack for finding the punchline in everyday life. An ongoing comic since 2006, Beardo chronicles nearly every aspect of growing up: working retail, bad break-ups, chasing dreams, body issues, getting married, starting a family and wondering if the pets talk when no one is around. See why Beardo has been a fan favorite for NINE years, and is the back-to-back winner of the Shel Dorf Award for Best Syndicated Comic Strip in 2012 and 2013.
Beardo
Dan Dougherty
Meet Ben and Olivia, a retired couple who babysit their grandchildren when their daughter goes back to work. Warm, funny and filled with gentle humor, BEN shows seniors as active, healthy and still in love after all these years. Created in 1996 and nationally syndicated in newspapers and magazines across North America, BEN has won the hearts of fans all over the world. Artist and creator Daniel Shelton touches on everyday details with affection, bringing to life characters in whom we are sure to recognize ourselves and our families. Visit the official Website
Ben
Daniel Shelton
Betty is a smart, savvy comic character who is unapologetically ordinary, happy and female. Betty is a truly modern woman - a wife, mother and working woman.
Betty
Gary Delainey and Gerry Rasmussen
The strip focuses on the day-to-day lives of a family of blue birds. The hero, the husband and the father. The ever-optimistic Bewley is consistently undermined by the shenanigans of his over-protective wife and twins Bea and Tonus. Only Coco the egg lets him really express himself. The strip is as bright and enthusiastic as Bewley himself.
Bewley
Anthony Blades
Biff & Riley follows the adventures of two canine brothers who are clearly at opposite ends of the personality spectrum. Whether filming their latest documentary or entangled in some furry fiasco closer to home, they endure each others quirks along a curious and unpredictable course in an offbeat world of their own.
Biff & Riley
Jeff Payden
Boomerangs is a multigenerational family strip featuring Jane Tinker, a recent divorcée and mother of two who suddenly finds herself a member of the new "Boomerang" generation when her financial situation forces her to move back into her parents’ home. Now living with both her daughters and Baby Boomer parents under the same roof, Jane looks to rebuild her life as she and her family adjust to their very crowded nest!
Boomerangs
Jack Pullan
Lovable loser Brutus Thornapple, his wife Gladys, mother-in-law Ramona Gargle, boss Rancid Veeblefester, dim-witted son Wilberforce and the mischievous neighbor Hurricane Hattie O'Hara have been entertaining newspaper readers since 1965.
The Born Loser
Art and Chip Sansom
The Buckets, by Greg Cravens, isn’t a parody of family life. Nope. Real life, baby. It’s funny because it’s on a page and not in your house at the moment. (And when it does show up at your house, you’ll thank us for reminding you it’s funny.)
The Buckets
Greg Cravens
Armed with jaws of steel and a one track mind, Bully, a small French bull dog is out to take on the world, both real and the fantastic. Together with Bob, his impossibly forgiving owner, this dialogue free duo go on adventures, make new friends and make a meal out of every day life. ABOUT BOB: When Bob isn't wrangling Bully, Bob is hard at work attempting to lower his blood pressure by drinking loads of coffee, and meeting work deadlines.
Bully
Andrew Paavola
Welcome to the weird, wacky, wonderful world of the wombat. Bushy Tales is primarily set at the Bluff in the Australian bush – home of iconic species beloved the world over, and, specifically, Doug the Wombat – and fuses the personalities of its witty characters with that of the bush itself. The strip’s beautiful and beguiling artwork complements the warmth and whimsy of its lovable, if argumentative, denizens. Everyone should have a wombat like Doug in their lives, so come on Down Under, join in the fun and feel on top of the world. Contact Ian Jones: ian@bushytales.com Visit the official website Read the blog
Bushy Tales
Ian Jones
One of the most famous and popular comic strips of all time, Bill Watterson's Calvin and Hobbes has been a timeless worldwide favorite since its introduction in 1985. The beloved comic follows the richly imaginative adventures of 6-year-old Calvin and his trusty tiger, Hobbes. Whether you enjoyed it as a child while expanding your vocabulary, as an adult in the newspaper or if you are reacquainting yourself with these cultural icons, Calvin and Hobbes will continue to astound and delight you. Follow the official Calvin and Hobbes accounts on Facebook and Twitter to hear about publishing news, events and giveaways involving a boy, his pet tiger and their brilliant creator.
Calvin and Hobbes
Bill Watterson
Darrin Bell’s Candorville is an insightful look at family, community and race through the eyes of Lemont Brown, a young black writer. Bell pulls no punches and delves into even the most controversial of issues. The wit and humor of the strip will draw you in.
Candorville
Darrin Bell
Newlyweds Cathy and Irving navigate the treacherous waters of couple-hood. From pampered pets to prying parents, they’ve got a lot to learn! Wedding or not, it’s still all about Cathy - she personifies the young career woman and her typical daily obstacles. Ice cream, panic attacks, stress and love are all in a day’s work. We read, we identify, we laugh. Who could ask for more?Cathy is the Everywoman. She deals with diets, self-esteem, in-laws, and letting her husband know that she is the boss. Everyone can identify with her shopping, bills, taxes, planning for the future and coping with her husband’s incessant computer golf games. Whether you are a newlywed, single, or have been married for decades, all will enjoy the daily predicaments of Cathy and Irving.
Cathy
Cathy Guisewite
CATTITUDE and DOGGONIT share the same space on GoComics. They take it in turns to compete for the readers’ attention in their respective feline and canine ways. CAST INFO: CATTITUDE: The cat. DOGGONIT: The dog.
Cattitude — Doggonit
Anthony Smith
Clear Blue Water is a comic strip about a large, loving family. It’s a strip about stress and sarcasm and the ability to cope. It’s a strip about loathing everyone you live with and not being able to move away from them because they will follow you. It’s about joy, and silliness and marriage. It’s filled with minutiae and arguments and happiness and worry and too many kids, or maybe not enough kids, depending on the day. It’s about autism and really weird superheroes and religion and friendship and race. Oh, and it’s got politics. WAY too much politics. Man, it’s got politics for days. Eve and Manny Torres and their five children are the caramel nougat in the center of this sweet and sour strip. Come on in, the water’s fine!
Clear Blue Water
Karen Montague-Reyes
As any soccer mom or dad knows, the sport has been steadily growing in popularity in recent years, especially among young people! Kids will love a comic about one of their favorite sports, and parents will relate to the comic’s ever-supportive band of carpooling, game-attending, ref-scoffing parents. Join this group of pals, parents and coaches in their favorite game: soccer!Cleats also follows the gang’s adventures in other sports. Playing tennis, baseball, golf, gymnastics, skateboarding and more, the kids and their parents laugh their way through games and practices.
Cleats
Bill Hinds
Created by cartoonist Michael Fry, Committed is a family-oriented comic strip, focusing on a suburban family composed of Liz and Joe Larsen, daughters Tracy and Zelda, and their dog, Bob. It was also adapted into an animated TV series in 2001. First published in 1994, it takes a single-panel format in dailies and a typical multi-panel format on Sundays.
Committed
Michael Fry
“Cow & Boy Classics” chronicles the ongoing adventures of Billy and Cow. The duo spend endless days pondering life’s big questions, all the while dodging cat-copters, runaway tractors, and any other oddity aimed their way. “Cow & Boy Classics” is clever, heartfelt, and hysterically strange, sometimes all at once.
Cow and Boy Classics
Mark Leiknes
Down at the bird-table it’s survival of the fattest. Crumb is an ever-hungry blackbird who’s always on the lookout for a free lunch. Ratty and Moggy the Third join him in the constant search for food. Along with an accident-prone gardener and his bird-friendly wife there’s never a dull moment. The comic strip Crumb has been appearing as a daily strip for three years in New Zealand newspapers and on the Sherpa website.
Crumb
David Fletcher
One dad’s experience raising a miniature version of himself who can’t talk, walk, forage for food, or have any concept of proper bathroom habits.
Dadding Badly
John Kovaleski