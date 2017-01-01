Clear Blue Water is a comic strip about a large, loving family. It’s a strip about stress and sarcasm and the ability to cope. It’s a strip about loathing everyone you live with and not being able to move away from them because they will follow you. It’s about joy, and silliness and marriage. It’s filled with minutiae and arguments and happiness and worry and too many kids, or maybe not enough kids, depending on the day. It’s about autism and really weird superheroes and religion and friendship and race. Oh, and it’s got politics. WAY too much politics. Man, it’s got politics for days. Eve and Manny Torres and their five children are the caramel nougat in the center of this sweet and sour strip. Come on in, the water’s fine!