Combine a whole lot of fun with a little bit of wisdom and you’ve got Brain Squirts! Brain Squirts comes from the wonderful mind of Frank Cummings. An accomplished cartoonist, Frank worked as an assistant on King Features’ Blondie comic for many years as well as being a regular contributor to Cracked magazine. We here at GoComics are delighted to honor Frank’s memory by showing off just one of the many beautiful projects he created over his career. This comic updates Mondays & Thursdays
Brain Squirts
Frank Cummings
As any soccer mom or dad knows, the sport has been steadily growing in popularity in recent years, especially among young people! Kids will love a comic about one of their favorite sports, and parents will relate to the comic’s ever-supportive band of carpooling, game-attending, ref-scoffing parents. Join this group of pals, parents and coaches in their favorite game: soccer!Cleats also follows the gang’s adventures in other sports. Playing tennis, baseball, golf, gymnastics, skateboarding and more, the kids and their parents laugh their way through games and practices.
Cleats
Bill Hinds
Created by Neal Rubin and Rod Whigham for and about teenagers, Gil Thorp has developed an intensely loyal readership of all ages. It is a sports strip that is not just about sports, sometimes dealing with topical, teen-oriented issues.
Gil Thorp
Neal Rubin and Rod Whigham
Whatever your athletic interest, golf, baseball, running, or basketball and whether you haven’t picked up a ball since high school or you’re a serious sports fanatic, everyone can see the humor and irony highlighted by In the Bleachers. Steve Moore helps us laugh at ourselves and those in the professional spotlight by drawing attention to the comedy of sports.
In the Bleachers
Steve Moore
"In the Sticks" is silly, absurd, smart and LOL funny. It's an affable strip about an ex-golf professional who's inherited a nearly bankrupt golf club populated by three very odd animals who (usually) try to help him make it work.
In the Sticks
Nathan Cooper
Longtime Denver sports cartoonist Drew Litton satirically tackles one of America's greatest passions -- sports.
Win, Lose, Drew
Drew Litton
Jeff Millar and Bill Hinds have displayed a knack for finding the absurdity in big-time athletics and using it to turn sports fans into devoted readers - especially with the ever-popular "Sports Jerk of the Year" contest. Sports is Tank McNamara’s beat, his livelihood. A former professional football player who’s now a TV sportscaster, Tank McNamara reports on the breaking sports stories of the day: the hot players and angry coaches, the pending lawsuits and drawn-out strikes, the constant roar and ever-increasing hype that make organized sports one of the world’s most lucrative businesses.
Tank McNamara
Bill Hinds