The 1980s was a truly classic period in comic strip history. The decade of spiked hair and shoulder pads introduced us to brilliantly off-the-wall The Far Side, the timeless antics of Calvin and Hobbes, and the sociopolitical brilliance of Bloom County. All of these strips were retired at the height of their popularity by their award-winning creators, and fans have hoped ever since to talk them back into syndication with heaps of fan mail and social media begging, all for naught. Until now. Berkeley Breathed has talked himSELF out of retirement after Donald Trump threw his hat into an overpopulated ring of hopefuls for the Republican presidential nomination. Inspired by Trump's promise to "make America great again," Breathed is making the comics page great again with Bloom County 2015. Bloom County’s Opus, Milo, Bill the Cat and all of the residents of Bloom House are back and they aren't wasting a minute mocking the Republican campaign's greatest bloviator and a renewed national ridiculousness. Bloom County is the tale of the residents of Bloom House, a boarding house run by the parents of worldly 10-year-old newspaper reporter Milo Bloom. Boarders include Opus, Steve, Bill the Cat, Portnoy, Oliver Wendell Jones and more. Together, these characters parodied presidential campaigns, the Parents Music Resource Center, labor unions, the war on drugs, and The Donald -- no one was off limits. After his 25-year hiatus, "Silliness suddenly seems safe now," said Breathed.