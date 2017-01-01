Humor can be found in just about every nook and cranny - down dark alleys, deep in space, far out to sea and hidden under grates. These are just a few of the myriad settings which serve as a backdrop for our zany cartoon, Chuckle Bros.From early civilization through the present and on into the distant future, the world of Chuckle Bros is actually the same crazy world we all inhabit - it's just missing the normal set of checks and balances that keep each and every one of us just inside the ropes on our path through life.In a world that's often all too serious, we welcome you to see it through the eyes of Chuckle Bros - a laugh-a-day, every day.