Comics
Amanda the Great is a comic about its author, Amanda, and her long-suffering fiancé (and eventually, husband) Dan.
Amanda the Great
Amanda El-Dweek
The Argyle Sweater presents a surreal, hilarious (and sometimes punny) look at the world you think you know. Armed with a willingness to explore every edge of the surreal, Scott Hilburn’s creation presents his sharply unique take on history, everyday life and the truly absurd.
The Argyle Sweater
Scott Hilburn
Rosemary, Scotty and Tom/ Survived the atomic bomb/ Or was it the plague?/ It's all rather vague/ Rosemary, Scotty and Tom! Banana Triangle... Brought to you by Beutel (James) each Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Now less coherent than ever!
Banana Triangle
Beutel, James
SPECIAL NOTE: As of August 26, 2015, Basic Instructions is now in reruns. See the final comic here. Follow from the start here. Basic Instructions started out as a small side feature Scott Meyer created to entertain people who came to his website looking to hire a comedian. It wasn't long before the comic was far more popular than anything Scott ever did as a comedian.Basic Instructions is a series of guides meant to help you lead a better life. They cover topics as diverse as "How to Deal with Boredom" and "How to Travel Back in Time to Deliver a Dire Warning to Your Former Self". Basic Instructions is populated with exaggerated versions of Scott, his family and his friends, which has caused no small amount of unpleasantness.
Basic Instructions
Scott Meyer
A nominated finalist for the Pulitzer 6 times since 1999, Chattanooga Times Free Press cartoonist Clay Bennett won the Prize in 2002. He has also earned just about every other editorial cartoon award there is, including the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award, the John Fischetti Editorial Cartoon Competition, the Overseas Press Club's Thomas Nast Award, the National Headliner Award, the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi Award, the National Journalism Award from the Scripps Howard Foundation, and the National Cartoonists Society Division Award for Best Editorial Cartoons. Bennett was also named Editorial Cartoonist of the Year by Editor & Publisher magazine in 2001.
Clay Bennett
Since 2006 Terry Border has been working on this project he calls “Bent Objects.” In this project he uses ordinary objects most people see every day, and presents them as if they have come to life, giving them wire arms and legs.
Bent Objects
Terry Border
The title The Bent Pinky refers to the little finger on Scott Metzger¹s drawing hand. It¹s bent and a little twisted, much like his sense of humor. The Bent Pinky provides a humorous take on life, relationships, pets, parenthood, music, the internet, pop culture, and anything else that Scott¹s bent mind can conjure. Visit The Bent Pinky website!
The Bent Pinky
Scott Metzger
The Berger and Wyse cartoons have appeared in the Guardian, UK, for over a decade. After the Pitchers – a Hollywood parody that occasionally managed to be as daft as the real thing – came the food cartoons: a diet of neurotic vegetables, omnivorous Godzillas and restaurant parody, an anthology of which was published by Absolute Press (an imprint of Bloomsbury). Since September 2014 their work has escaped the kitchen and been allowed to free reign, though we can’t rule out the odd guest appearance from an upset carrot.
Berger & Wyse
Pascal Wyse and Joe Berger
Berkeley Mews is a bleak little comic strip in which bad things happen to good people, good things happen to bad people, and everything usually ends in disappointment or death. Satisfaction guaranteed. Visit berkeleymews.com!
Berkeley Mews
Ben Zaehringer
Click here to read the latest The Big Picture.
The Big Picture
Lennie Peterson
This high-flying single-panel comic spotlights and savors the foibles, stupidity, and goofiness of our colorful unnatural world. It's all about attitude, as the denizens of Bluemel's realm devote themselves to surviving life's pitfalls, whether nesting in quicksand or coping with the technological advances of the tapeworm. From word play to fowl play, from weirdness in the wilderness, to the irony of iron ore, Birdbrains makes the offbeat seem natural. It's a feature to laugh at: if it makes you think, you're working too hard.
Birdbrains
Thom Bluemel
Bloom County, a 1980s cartoon-comic strip that dealt with socio-political issues as seen through the eyes of highly exaggerated characters (e.g. Bill the Cat and Opus the Penguin) and humorous analogies. Creator Berkeley Breathed's first regularly published strip, Academia Waltz, appeared in the Daily Texan in 1978. The strip attracted notice from the editors of the Washington Post who recruited him to do a nationally syndicated strip. On December 8, 1980, Bloom County made its debut and featured some of the characters from Academia Waltz, including former frat-boy Steve Dallas and the paraplegic Vietnam War veteran Cutter John. Bloom County earned Berkeley the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning in 1987. The strip eventually appeared in over 1,200 newspapers around the world until he retired the daily strip in 1989, stating, "A good comic strip is no more eternal than a ripe melon. The ugly truth is that in most cases, comics age less gracefully than their creators". The comic continues in recirculation on GoComics!
Bloom County
Berkeley Breathed
Meet Bo Nanas. He’s a three-foot-tall talking monkey, just trying to make his way through this crazy world. Bo has a different way of dealing with things, being a monkey and all, and his habit of being refreshingly direct can have a strange effect on people. Whether in love, real estate, friendship or on the street, Bo is sure to win you over with his strange jungle ways
Bo Nanas
John Kovaleski
Welcome to the wonderful world of obsessive compulsive cartoonist Frank Page and his band of misfits. Bob the Squirrel chronicles the life and times of Bob, a squirrel and Frank, the human he's taken in as his own. Other ingredients in this comic strip stew include Frank's girlfriend- the effervescent "foofy coffee chick" Lezley, her daughter Lauren and Maggie, the overly protective pug mix. And to complete the meal, why don't we throw in Frank's dog, a jack russell terrier named Lucy---a dog who loves to climb trees, eat nacho chips and generally be the yang to Bob's ying. There's something for everyone in Bob the Squirrel... so, make a daily stop to see what's going on. You will not be disappointed.
Bob the Squirrel
Frank Page
Meet Aaron McGruder’s The Boondocks: Huey and Riley Freeman, Jazmine DuBois, and Huey’s best friend, Caesar. This comic strip reflects the racial diversity and complexity of our world. Combining Huey’s childish antics with contemporary political and social satire, the strip explores the terrain where dashikis and Brand Nubian CDs meet The Gap and Hanson.
The Boondocks
Aaron McGruder
Cartoonists Eric and Bill Teitelbaum skewer the world of business and finance in Bottom Liners, a nationally syndicated business comic panel appearing six times weekly. Bottom Liners tackles subjects such as foreign takeovers, office politics, getting a raise and the fast-paced world of Wall Street.
Bottomliners
Eric and Bill Teitelbaum
With a keen appreciation for puns and an off-beat sense of humor, Dana Summers creates a hilarious and bizarre new world in each panel of Bound and Gagged.
Bound and Gagged
Dana Summers
Break of Day is an off-the-wall situational comedy that breaks through the realm of a typical comic by offering a new perspective on this world (or beyond). Sometimes edgy, sometimes cute and everything in-between – it delivers it all. Nate Fakes offers you something a little different that will give you a humor break to your day.
Break of Day
Nate Fakes
This idiosyncratic single-panel strip takes bizarre and unexpected detours through pop culture and modern society, delighting in witty wordplay, artistic absurdity, and puns so outrageous you'll have to laugh.
Brevity
Dan Thompson
Buni is a dark comic about an optimistic bunny with terrible luck. Always positive, Buni doesn’t understand that the cute world he lives in is really out to get him, whether it’s at the hands of mafia teddy bears, garden gnomes or zombies. However he remains undeterred, even when it comes to the girl he loves who clearly has a boyfriend and is uninterested in Buni. The comic’s simple dialogue-free format is designed for an international audience and was one of the 10 finalists in the Comic Strip Superstar contest.
Buni
Ryan Pagelow
Enjoy the existential adventures of transplanted Parisienne Mona Montrois as she chain-smokes her way to equilibrium in the City of Angels, armed only with the sage advice of confidant and adviser Monsieur Smokey, a lewd, chauvinistic stuffed bunny.
C'est la Vie
Jennifer Babcock
Humor can be found in just about every nook and cranny - down dark alleys, deep in space, far out to sea and hidden under grates. These are just a few of the myriad settings which serve as a backdrop for our zany cartoon, Chuckle Bros.From early civilization through the present and on into the distant future, the world of Chuckle Bros is actually the same crazy world we all inhabit - it's just missing the normal set of checks and balances that keep each and every one of us just inside the ropes on our path through life.In a world that's often all too serious, we welcome you to see it through the eyes of Chuckle Bros - a laugh-a-day, every day.
Chuckle Bros
Brian and Ron Boychuk
Just in time for the dog days of summer -- Mel, your everyday kind of guy, and Fergus, your not so everyday kind of dog, have returned to GoComics to replay their successful seven-year, knee-slapping comic for old fans and new.
Citizen Dog
Mark O'Hare
With its tortured perspective, gritty realism, and outlandish urban humor, Derf’s The City has kept an outsider’s beat on current events, trends and out-there aspects of contemporary culture since 1990. Whether depicting the coarse insanity of modern urban life or the ultra-clean realm of the feature’s only recurring character - White Middle Class Suburban Man - Derf uses dissonant humor to speak up for what he calls "the common schlub."
The City
John Backderf
“Claw” is the selfish result of me wanting to draw things that I find odd or funny and then throw color on it. Some subjects might hit a nerve with me, so I may have to get the claws out while drawing. (I have not been declawed.) Maybe you’ll laugh WITH me or maybe you’ll be laughing AT me... Either way, as long as you laugh a little, I’m fine with that. A small chuckle would be nice too. Visit the website
Claw
Cathy Law
John McPherson makes us howl at his adroit mix of everyday settings and extraordinary events. John’s offbeat, oddball characters turn up in familiar places, but their actions are always hilarious and unexpected.
Close to Home
John McPherson
John "Scully" Scully would like to thank all his loyal readers who, day after day, join him in saying goodbye to the lovable cast of characters to whom we have been bidding a fond farewell. Every day.
The Comic Strip That Has A Finale Every Day
John "Scully" Scully
These comic strips started out as one single girl's attempt make sense of human nature, modern dating, and the creative process through the act of drawing out what is on her mind each day. Semi-autobiographical. Unapologetic. Work in progress. This comic updates: M W F
Connie to the Wonnie
Connie Sun
Humor gets to go places polite company simply can't. Cornered often wanders into "what if" territory, but it's well worth the risk.
Cornered
Mike Baldwin
Cowtown is a hand-drawn, hand-painted, hand-lettered panel cartoon produced by Charlie Podrebarac since 1984. Cowtown is where cows, pigs, poultry, cats, dogs, ninnies, aliens, Elvis impersonators, Bigfoot, clowns and a guy named Bob interact in museums, bars, coffee houses, homes, offices, zoos, aquariums, casinos, hot tubs and yes, Bar-B-Q's. Speaking of the latter, Cowtown is also a Barbecue Sauce! Huh? Yes! Moo!
CowTown
Charlie Podrebarac