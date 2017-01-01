When kids get bigger and older but don't actually grow up, what do you get? Adult Children. Like Harvey and Penny and Berle. As they brave their way into the baffled new world, nobody is prepared for their role, but everyone does their best, pretending to be responsible contributors to society. Because with no power comes great responsibility. But don’t tell Berle. He’s barely aware that society exists, let alone how it works. And then there’s Claremont the dog, who dreams big, naps hard, and may be the most mature of all. Visit StBeals.com THE CAST Harvey: A nice guy, frustrated with the adult world. Berle is his childhood friend. Penny: Harvey’s partner, Berle’s sister. A rational voice except when she panics. Berle: Berle is absolute ID. He is willfully a child in a man’s body.