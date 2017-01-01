Comics
The Academia Waltz was Berke Breathed's first cartoon, published daily from 1978 to 1979 in The Daily Texan at The University of Texas at Austin, where he was a student. The strip focused primarily on college life, although it sometimes made references to big news stories of the time (such as the incident at Three Mile Island in 1979).
The Academia Waltz
Berkeley Breathed
Follow Rob Harrell's hilarious and true-to-life work-at-home dad, Adam, as he chases deadlines, family bliss and the perfect latte.
Adam@Home
Rob Harrell
When kids get bigger and older but don't actually grow up, what do you get? Adult Children. Like Harvey and Penny and Berle. As they brave their way into the baffled new world, nobody is prepared for their role, but everyone does their best, pretending to be responsible contributors to society. Because with no power comes great responsibility. But don’t tell Berle. He’s barely aware that society exists, let alone how it works. And then there’s Claremont the dog, who dreams big, naps hard, and may be the most mature of all. Visit StBeals.com THE CAST Harvey: A nice guy, frustrated with the adult world. Berle is his childhood friend. Penny: Harvey’s partner, Berle’s sister. A rational voice except when she panics. Berle: Berle is absolute ID. He is willfully a child in a man’s body.
Adult Children
Stephen Beals
Andertoons are cartoonist Mark Anderson’s single frame glimpses into the witty and slightly askew lives of hapless professionals, chatty animals, pop culture icons and more (occasionally in the same cartoon). The Wall Street Journal, Reader’s Digest, US Airways, GM, Good Housekeeping, Walgreens and many more have shared Anderson’s cartoons with their readers and clients. Now available to punch up presentations, newsletters or anything else that could use a little levity and a good laugh, find out more at www.andertoons.com.
Andertoons
Mark Anderson
Featuring political comics by Michael Andrew.
Michael Andrew
Andy and his wife, Flo, live out the epitome of functional dysfunction. From the pub to the bedroom, Andy’s misadventures paint an indelible portrait of an extremely British battle of the sexes. Join Andy and Flo as they bicker their way through life. Their banter can be hostile, caring, sarcastic and adorable: the perfect ingredients for a lasting marriage.
Andy Capp
Reg Smythe
Angry Little Girls is a cute but snarky weekly comic strip about life as a girl. One girl is really angry, and the others are disenchanted, crazy, fresh and gloomy. It’s not easy being a girl with mean parents, a dumb boyfriend and annoying friends.
Angry Little Girls
Lela Lee
The Argyle Sweater presents a surreal, hilarious (and sometimes punny) look at the world you think you know. Armed with a willingness to explore every edge of the surreal, Scott Hilburn’s creation presents his sharply unique take on history, everyday life and the truly absurd.
The Argyle Sweater
Scott Hilburn
Arlo and Janis met in the '60s, when love was free, hair was long and the revolution wasn't televised. Now, they try to keep their spirits young, their relationship romantic and their screen time limited in this warm, closely observed and often bawdy look at marriage, family and aging.
Arlo and Janis
Jimmy Johnson
Aunty Acid is a Sassy senior that tells it straight. She is wickedly witty and wonderfully wise and with her husband Walt they deliver us their irreverent thoughts on everyday life. With musings on 'whether life is passing her by or trying to run her over,' and wondering 'if people should start using glue instead of lipstick' Aunty Acid provokes deep thoughts on life itself.
Aunty Acid
Ged Backland
Johnny Hart’s classic strip, B.C., puts a caveman twist on everything. From philosophical ants to punny bits of unconventional wisdom, you’ll see why this strip has been a favorite for so many years.
B.C.
Mastroianni and Hart
Follow Johnny Hart’s classic strip, B.C., from its humble beginnings in 1958! Join the original five (B.C., Peter, Wiley, Clumsy and Thor) as they discover fire, befriend dinosaurs, try to figure out women and make a new friend, Curls.
Back to B.C.
Johnny Hart
bacon
Lonnie Millsap
From Ann Coulter to aspiring Hollywood starlets, to The Da Vinci Code, to President Bush, this comic puts is own spin on current events not limited to the world of politics. Bad reporters like Jayson Blair and Stephen Glass blurring the lines between fact and fiction, Bad Reporter promises to expose "the lies behind the truth, and the truth behind those lies that are behind that truth."
Bad Reporter
Don Asmussen
Having debuted in 1988 in the short-lived British daily, The Post, Steve McGarry's western spoof strip "Badlands" was snapped up the following year by The Sun, Britain's best-selling newspaper. The silly and saucy antics of Marshal Mask and his motley mob of maladjusted misfits were an immediate hit with the paper's 7.5 million readers. During its 12-year run in The Sun, Badlands spawned two best-selling book collections in the UK.
Badlands
Steve McGarry
If you think your neighbors are weird, wait ’til you meet the wacky denizens of Ballard Street. Jerry Van Amerongen’s strip presents one-panel vignettes about the neighborhood. From the synchronized cell-phone users to the schemes of pets, Ballard Street’s inventive scenarios and hilarious illustrations will make you pay a little more attention to your neighbors.
Ballard Street
Jerry Van Amerongen
Big Nate chronicles the humor and misadventures of 11-year-old Nate Wright: sixth-grade renaissance man, aspiring cartoonist, self-described genius, and the all-time record holder for most detentions in school history. Nate and his friends are also the stars of a bestselling book series.
Big Nate
Lincoln Peirce
Ah, the joys of a boy and his dog. His robotic dog...Yes, Skip Smalls’ dream of a canine sidekick came true when Bleeker beeped into his life -- batteries included. For this delightful duo it’s not just about tug of war and the gnawing of bones. Bleeker can fetch, but he can also fax -- and print, place calls, detect smoke, photograph, download email, take a GPS reading, and handle Skip’s homework planner. He’s not bug-free: if he spends too much time with Grandpa, he starts hooking rugs and wearing slippers. And if you stuff Mars bars in his battery socket -- well, there are problems. Nonetheless Bleeker (BLKR501 to IM pals) is all the dog a boy, or a comic strip, could want. Read the Bleeker Blog
Bleeker: The Rechargeable Dog
Jonathan Mahood
Men, women, smart-aleck pets, relationships, hackers, slackers, modern life, modern strife-they're all fair targets for New Yorker cartoonist and best-selling children's book illustrator Harry Bliss. Blending equal parts sass and sophistication-plus exquisite artistic style-Bliss will be a hit in print and on your readers' cubicle walls and refrigerator doors.
Bliss
Harry Bliss
Break of Day is an off-the-wall situational comedy that breaks through the realm of a typical comic by offering a new perspective on this world (or beyond). Sometimes edgy, sometimes cute and everything in-between – it delivers it all. Nate Fakes offers you something a little different that will give you a humor break to your day.
Break of Day
Nate Fakes
BCN delivers the latest headlines on cat happenings around the household. Join our crack team of feline reporters as they bring you the news that matters—cat news about empty food bowls, house plants, box forts, vacuum cleaners, birds, bacon, and more!
Breaking Cat News
Georgia Dunn
Living in an enchanted forest with surrealistic landscapes, the engaging characters of Broom Hilda happily have no connection with reality. Other comic characters are extensions or distortions of reality, but Broom Hilda deals in pure fantasy, making the strip bewitchingly unique. Here in the forest, the inhabitants maintain a standard of madness where total irrelevance is the only relevancy. The strip is simply a loony-bin where what’s said and done often makes no sense whatsoever, much to the joy of its millions of fans.
Broom Hilda
Russell Myers
Buni is a dark comic about an optimistic bunny with terrible luck. Always positive, Buni doesn’t understand that the cute world he lives in is really out to get him, whether it’s at the hands of mafia teddy bears, garden gnomes or zombies. However he remains undeterred, even when it comes to the girl he loves who clearly has a boyfriend and is uninterested in Buni. The comic’s simple dialogue-free format is designed for an international audience and was one of the 10 finalists in the Comic Strip Superstar contest.
Buni
Ryan Pagelow
John McPherson makes us howl at his adroit mix of everyday settings and extraordinary events. John’s offbeat, oddball characters turn up in familiar places, but their actions are always hilarious and unexpected.
Close to Home
John McPherson
John "Scully" Scully would like to thank all his loyal readers who, day after day, join him in saying goodbye to the lovable cast of characters to whom we have been bidding a fond farewell. Every day.
The Comic Strip That Has A Finale Every Day
John "Scully" Scully
If you’ve ever struggled to turn your cell phone off, thought cookies were just a delicious snack, and tried in vain to talk to a human customer service rep, Charles Boyce has created a strip for you. Compu-toon reminds us that technological innovations haven’t necessarily made our lives any easier -- maybe just more funny.
Compu-toon
Charles Boyce
Humor gets to go places polite company simply can't. Cornered often wanders into "what if" territory, but it's well worth the risk.
Cornered
Mike Baldwin
Diamond Lil is a feisty 75-year-old widow living in Turkey Knuckle, Indiana, who doesn't suffer fools, or anyone else for that matter, gladly. Her interests include telling people what she really thinks, hot bingo and cold Schlitz. She also has a thing for Pat Sajak's butt.
Diamond Lil
Brett Koth
Julie Larson began writing The Dinette Set comic in 1990, then called Suburban Torture, offering a satire on middle class culture. The Dinette Set became syndicated in 1997. When asked where Julie gets all of her ideas, she admits there is only one way to write a daily comic: write about what you know. "I make no bones about who’s really talking in The Dinette Set," says Julie, who is writer, director and cast of The Dinette Set. "If we can’t make fun of ourselves, who will?"
The Dinette Set
Julie Larson
Doodle for Food
Megan McKay