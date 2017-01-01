Comics
Unearthed Comics is a slice-of-life webcomic that updates several times a week, featuring science comics, parenting humor, business jokes, social media cartoons, relationship comics, environmental humor, self-help/personal growth comics, technology cartoons, and health humor.
Unearthed Comics
Sara Zimmerman
MercWorks
Dave Mercier
Harley
Dan Thompson
Please Keep Warm is essentially the television show Friends but with references to The Cure. Covering exciting subjects like not having an idea for a novel, showing a child how to play Doom II, and not knowing what day of the week Silicon Valley comes on.
Please Keep Warm
Mike Sweater
Joey Alison Sayers Comics is a strip that explores all of the modes of comedy hypothesized in Emilio Berkoni's 13th century treatise The Twelve Types of Comedie
Joey Alison Sayers Comics
Joey Alison Sayers
Dumbwich Castle
Lord Birthday
Lukey McGarry’s TLDR
Luke McGarry
In Security
Bea R.
The Upside Down World of Gustave Verbeek
Gustave Verbeek
We the Robots
Chris Harding
Doodle for Food
Megan McKay
Amanda the Great is a comic about its author, Amanda, and her long-suffering fiancé (and eventually, husband) Dan.
Amanda the Great
Amanda El-Dweek
"Spirit of the Staircase" is a charming and beautiful meditation on friendship and community, through the lens of a small, strange, magical creature named Mumford. When he appears to Matt, an ordinary, man, everything changes in a wonderful way.
Spirit of the Staircase
Matthew Foltz-Gray
Paul Madonna's "Small Potatoes" is a charming and emotionally nuanced look into a world where the potatoes may be small but the dreams (and occasional existential crises) are big.
Small Potatoes
Paul Madonna
Now Recharging
Maiji/Mary Huang