HERMAN®, the hilarious groundbreaking cartoon feature that appears in hundreds of newspapers worldwide, continues despite the sad passing of creator Jim Unger. Unger, who died in June 2012, left a legacy of more than 8,000 HERMAN comics and a large following that’s still going strong today. In order to keep the laughs coming, Unger passed the comedic torch to cartoonist David Waisglass and illustrator Roly Wood. Waisglass had been working closely with Unger on HERMAN since 1997, when Waisglass stopped work on his own syndicated comic, FARCUS®, to assist his mentor and manage HERMAN. Unger’s outrageous humor and distinct illustrative style was an industry, with millions of HERMAN book collections sold in more than 25 countries. Born in London, Unger floated from job to job — including soldier, policeman, office clerk and repo man — before realizing his phenomenal comedic and drawing talent. In 2010, Wood joined the team to help create new Sunday strips with Waisglass and Unger. Unger told friends and family that he'd never before met anyone who could draw HERMAN as well as, if not better, than himself! Unger loved the new material and began contributing more and more new gags until his death. Although Unger wanted to publicly credit his creative partners, Waisglass and Wood strongly believed that the focus should remain on the work and its originator. The positive response from fans, friends and the entire Unger family has been terrific, encouraging the creative duo to continue the work that Unger started. "Roly and I are deeply committed to honoring Jim's comic legacy and his original brand of cartoon humor," says Waisglass. "It was his greatest wish that HERMAN live on and continue to make us laugh." Universal Uclick distributes the best of Jim Unger's classic cartoons along with new HERMAN material.