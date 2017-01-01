Comics
Richard Thompson's Cul de Sac is a light-hearted comic strip centered around Alice and her suburban life experiences on a cul-de-sac with her friends Beni and Dill, older brother Petey and her classmates at Blisshaven Academy pre-school.
Cul de Sac
Richard Thompson
One of the most famous and popular comic strips of all time, Bill Watterson's Calvin and Hobbes has been a timeless worldwide favorite since its introduction in 1985. The beloved comic follows the richly imaginative adventures of 6-year-old Calvin and his trusty tiger, Hobbes. Whether you enjoyed it as a child while expanding your vocabulary, as an adult in the newspaper or if you are reacquainting yourself with these cultural icons, Calvin and Hobbes will continue to astound and delight you. Follow the official Calvin and Hobbes accounts on Facebook and Twitter to hear about publishing news, events and giveaways involving a boy, his pet tiger and their brilliant creator.
Calvin and Hobbes
Bill Watterson
What a cat! A cat for all seasons. Sassy. Opinionated. This lasagna loving, mailman chasing, sarcastic cat is a classic that readers love. Garfield, Odie and Jon will leave you wanting a daily dose of this beloved bunch! Garfield’s crafty talent with words and sneaky preference for practical jokes often leave his owner, Jon - and us - speechless, and always wanting more. Visit Garfield.com
Garfield
Jim Davis
Articulate, abrasive, political, compassionate, misunderstood, misprinted and outrageous -- never complacent. Garry Trudeau is America's premier social and political satirist.
Doonesbury
Garry Trudeau
The thinking man's cartoon -- a wry look at the absurdities of everyday life.
Non Sequitur
Wiley Miller
The most beloved comic strip in history is an American cultural icon.
Peanuts
Charles Schulz
Bill Amend’s brilliant understanding of sibling rivalry and generational struggles comes to life in a blend of attitude, wit and a big dose of reality. Readers of all ages will love this glimpse into family life with the FoxTrot gang.
FoxTrot
Bill Amend
Pearls Before Swine is about a nasty Rat, a sweet Pig, their animal friends, some dumb Crocs, and a bunch of really, really bad puns. Also, lots of drinking, smoking and misanthropic mayhem. Read The Blog O' Stephan Pastis Email Stephan Pastis
Pearls Before Swine
Stephan Pastis
Lynn Johnston's heartwarming tales of everyday life have made the Pattersons North America's most beloved cartoon family.
For Better or For Worse
Lynn Johnston
Dilbert by Scott Adams is the most photocopied, pinned-up, downloaded, faxed and e-mailed comic strip in the world. Dubbed "the cartoon hero of the workplace" by The San Francisco Examiner, Dilbert has been syndicated since 1989 and now appears in 2,000 newspapers in 65 countries and 25 languages. Dilbert Classics allows you the luxury of pushing the reset button with us, taking the iconic strip back to its first frames. Starting from the beginning and running each strip in succession from its first day of circulation, join in on the genesis of these stories. We're going to the days of fax and dial-up Internet connection frustration, people!
Dilbert Classics
Scott Adams
LUANN is about the trials of becoming a young adult: the hilarity and drama, triumphs and flops, friendships and rivalries. Rich in character and intriguing "what'll happen next?!" stories, LUANN is a compelling saga of life's most volatile stage. Greg Evans was voted Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year in 2003 by the National Cartoonists Society.
Luann
Greg Evans
Big Nate chronicles the humor and misadventures of 11-year-old Nate Wright: sixth-grade renaissance man, aspiring cartoonist, self-described genius, and the all-time record holder for most detentions in school history. Nate and his friends are also the stars of a bestselling book series.
Big Nate
Lincoln Peirce
Frazz, by Jef Mallett, follows an unexpected role model: an elementary-school janitor. He's a trusted authority figure, but also a Renaissance man and every kid's buddy.
Frazz
Jef Mallett
Most children would be terrified by monsters under the bed, rogue cyborgs, destructive aliens and dicey nuclear experiments. But Lio is not your average kid. Mark Tatulli renders this pantomime strip in a pen-and-ink style that matches the strips' dark humor and imaginative spirit.
Lio
Mark Tatulli
The Stones are an extended, blended family living in two high-energy households where only the agile survive.
Stone Soup
Jan Eliot
The Argyle Sweater presents a surreal, hilarious (and sometimes punny) look at the world you think you know. Armed with a willingness to explore every edge of the surreal, Scott Hilburn’s creation presents his sharply unique take on history, everyday life and the truly absurd.
The Argyle Sweater
Scott Hilburn
Packed with humor and heart, Jump Start is a modern family comic strip with a classic feel. At the core of the Jump Start family is Joe Cobb, a big-city cop, and his wife, Marcy, a nurse in a bustling Philadelphia hospital. Their jobs are easy compared to the challenge of raising four kids.
JumpStart
Robb Armstrong
John McPherson makes us howl at his adroit mix of everyday settings and extraordinary events. John’s offbeat, oddball characters turn up in familiar places, but their actions are always hilarious and unexpected.
Close to Home
John McPherson
Created by Brad Anderson, the classic comic canine has delighted newspaper readers since 1954. Marm lives with the Winslows, who have what it takes to run with the Big Dog, usually with a minimum of destruction. Sunday strips feature letters from readers about their pets.
Marmaduke
Brad Anderson
Rose is Rose presents the extraordinary, everyday life of the Gumbo family: Rose, Jimbo and Pasquale. Readers relish the romance in the Gumbo marriage, the appearance of surprising alter egos and the antics of the family kitten, Peekaboo.
Rose is Rose
Don Wimmer and Pat Brady
F Minus is short on life lessons, precious moments, and pearls of wisdom. Instead, this absurdist single panel comic tackles life's serious issues, pins them to the ground and steals their lunch money. Then it feels a little bit guilty and gives some of it back.
F Minus
Tony Carrillo
This idiosyncratic single-panel strip takes bizarre and unexpected detours through pop culture and modern society, delighting in witty wordplay, artistic absurdity, and puns so outrageous you'll have to laugh.
Brevity
Dan Thompson
Eric the Circle is the world's first draw-it-yourself cartoon. Eric the Circle believes there's an Eric cartoon in everybody - so it's easy to create and share. Eric the Circle also believes that if you create, and your Eric makes money, then you should share in the profits. Eric the Circle wants to bring the world together one circle at a time. He's yours and he's everybody else's. Read more about Eric the Circle, click here.
Eric the Circle
.....
A rarity in the comics, 9 Chickweed Lane spotlights music and dance with superb artistry that complements Brooke McEldowney's strong-minded characters. A popular comic strip about three generations of family, 9 Chickweed Lane features strong characters, flights of fancy and an intuitive grasp of all kinds of relationships. The strip was recognized in 2006 for its brilliant artistry and intellectual humor when it was named Best Newspaper Comic Strip by the National Cartoonists Society. The strip appears in 60 newspapers worldwide, including the Los Angeles Times, Houston Chronicle, Calgary Sun and Columbus Dispatch. Central character Edda Burber is dancing to the beat of a different drummer these days as McEldowney focuses 9 Chickweed Lane more on the story of a young woman who moves away from home to perform with a prestigious metropolitan ballet company in New York City. Although it may seem like a completely new strip, 9 Chickweed Lane is peopled with very familiar friends, like furry feline Solange, and Edda's childhood friend and recent love interest, Amos.
9 Chickweed Lane
Brooke McEldowney
Follow the adventures of 10-year-old Red, a boy who dreams of going to space and loves baseball, and his dog Rover, a loyal friend and chaser of squirrels. Whether flying through space, bouncing on the moon, fishing, waiting for Popsicle Pete, or delivering the paper, these two friends do everything together.
Red and Rover
Brian Basset
Johnny Hart’s classic strip, B.C., puts a caveman twist on everything. From philosophical ants to punny bits of unconventional wisdom, you’ll see why this strip has been a favorite for so many years.
B.C.
Mastroianni and Hart
The Wizard of Id has been enchanting audiences since 1964, but the real wizards behind this comic classic were artist Brant Parker and writer Johnny Hart. The pair began paving the path to the Kingdom of Id in 1950, when Parker, a staff artist for the Binghamton Press in upstate New York, was asked to judge a high school art contest. Among the entrants was a teenager by the name of Johnny Hart, whose work so impressed Parker that he arranged a meeting. Read more about Brant Parker here!
Wizard of Id
Parker and Hart
Pairing vintage comic art with hilarious, new dialog by Disney veteran writer John Lustig, Last Kiss revels in the absurdities of love, lust and 'life with lip.' The series originated when Lustig bought the publishing rights to a romance comic book series from the 50's and 60's, and started rewriting the stories for fun. Since then, the re-dialogued comics have been a popular feature in newspapers, magazines, comic books and greeting cards. Today Last Kiss is gaining popularity and is also available on email cards from Jib Jab and greeting cards from NobleWorks. Check www.lastkissinc.com for the latest news and product launches.
Last Kiss
John Lustig
SPECIAL NOTE: As of August 26, 2015, Basic Instructions is now in reruns. See the final comic here. Follow from the start here. Basic Instructions started out as a small side feature Scott Meyer created to entertain people who came to his website looking to hire a comedian. It wasn't long before the comic was far more popular than anything Scott ever did as a comedian.Basic Instructions is a series of guides meant to help you lead a better life. They cover topics as diverse as "How to Deal with Boredom" and "How to Travel Back in Time to Deliver a Dire Warning to Your Former Self". Basic Instructions is populated with exaggerated versions of Scott, his family and his friends, which has caused no small amount of unpleasantness.
Basic Instructions
Scott Meyer
Behold, an un-pale horse with no name. Oh, wait. His name is Horace. And he's sarcastic. And silly. And lives in an infinitely expandable world. And sometimes gets slapstuck. And day after unpredictable day he boldly goes where no horse -- let alone a comic strip -- has gone before. Yes, there are sidekicks; a bird, a lady horse, a never-seen neighbor. And if the post-it note did not exist, Samson would have had to invent it so Horace would have yellow panels in which to play. Welcome to the bright side of the world. May the horse be with you.
Dark Side of the Horse
Samson
Join the Round Table Subscription Service and be the first to get Keef's weekly comics, plus the inside skinny on the world's foremost Gentleman Cartoonist! The K Chronicles is a weekly, semi-autobiographical comic strip based on the life of cartoonist /rapper /ne’er-do-well Keith Knight. Fresh, sharp, topical and edgy, the strip offers a strange and hilariously twisted view of the world through the eyes and pen of your average, African-American male. The K Chronicles threatens to bring the funny back to the funny pages. Gentleman Cartoonist! Upcoming Events Keith Knight Germany Tour: Cartoonist Keith Knight is spending a large part of November in Germany for a speaking tour! Knight will use comics to teach students about police brutality in the United States.
The K Chronicles
Keith Knight
Newlyweds Cathy and Irving navigate the treacherous waters of couple-hood. From pampered pets to prying parents, they’ve got a lot to learn! Wedding or not, it’s still all about Cathy - she personifies the young career woman and her typical daily obstacles. Ice cream, panic attacks, stress and love are all in a day’s work. We read, we identify, we laugh. Who could ask for more?Cathy is the Everywoman. She deals with diets, self-esteem, in-laws, and letting her husband know that she is the boss. Everyone can identify with her shopping, bills, taxes, planning for the future and coping with her husband’s incessant computer golf games. Whether you are a newlywed, single, or have been married for decades, all will enjoy the daily predicaments of Cathy and Irving.
Cathy
Cathy Guisewite
Poor Ziggy. He’s perpetually one step behind, one nickel short, one lane away from the fast lane. But we love him for it, because everyone feels like Ziggy now and then.
Ziggy
Tom Wilson & Tom II
HERMAN®, the hilarious groundbreaking cartoon feature that appears in hundreds of newspapers worldwide, continues despite the sad passing of creator Jim Unger. Unger, who died in June 2012, left a legacy of more than 8,000 HERMAN comics and a large following that’s still going strong today. In order to keep the laughs coming, Unger passed the comedic torch to cartoonist David Waisglass and illustrator Roly Wood. Waisglass had been working closely with Unger on HERMAN since 1997, when Waisglass stopped work on his own syndicated comic, FARCUS®, to assist his mentor and manage HERMAN. Unger’s outrageous humor and distinct illustrative style was an industry, with millions of HERMAN book collections sold in more than 25 countries. Born in London, Unger floated from job to job — including soldier, policeman, office clerk and repo man — before realizing his phenomenal comedic and drawing talent. In 2010, Wood joined the team to help create new Sunday strips with Waisglass and Unger. Unger told friends and family that he'd never before met anyone who could draw HERMAN as well as, if not better, than himself! Unger loved the new material and began contributing more and more new gags until his death. Although Unger wanted to publicly credit his creative partners, Waisglass and Wood strongly believed that the focus should remain on the work and its originator. The positive response from fans, friends and the entire Unger family has been terrific, encouraging the creative duo to continue the work that Unger started. "Roly and I are deeply committed to honoring Jim's comic legacy and his original brand of cartoon humor," says Waisglass. "It was his greatest wish that HERMAN live on and continue to make us laugh." Universal Uclick distributes the best of Jim Unger's classic cartoons along with new HERMAN material.
Herman
Jim Unger
Pickles, syndicated by The Washington Post Writers Group for more than 15 years, tells the story of Earl and Opal Pickles as they enjoy their golden years surrounded by friends and family. A perennial favorite with readers of all ages, Pickles has topped comics polls across the nation again and again, and was named the best comic strip of 2001 by the National Cartoonists’ Society.
Pickles
Brian Crane
Available daily and Sunday and appearing in 650 newspapers nationwide, Get Fuzzy is a wry portrait of single life, with pets. Rob Wilco is a mild-mannered ad executive; Satchel is his sweet, slightly dim dog; Bucky is their sociopath feline roommate.
Get Fuzzy
Darby Conley
Follow Rob Harrell's hilarious and true-to-life work-at-home dad, Adam, as he chases deadlines, family bliss and the perfect latte.
Adam@Home
Rob Harrell
Tired of art snobs and their stuffy old museums? So was Steve Melcher, so he created That Is Priceless -- dedicated to taking art’s greatest masterpieces down a peg with irreverent new titles. You don’t have to be an art lover to appreciate Steve’s sticking it to the man on a regular basis – especially when that man is someone like Caravaggio, who when you look a little closer, was really kind of a jerk.
That is Priceless
Steve Melcher
Artist Joe Staton and writer Mike Curtis co-author "Dick Tracy," the classic comic strip distributed by Tribune Media Services.Created by Chester Gould in 1931, "Dick Tracy" is one of America's most-enduring pop-cultural icons, noteworthy for its steadfast, chisel-jawed hero and the gruesome gallery of villains he and his fearless team of Crimestoppers must outwit to put behind bars. When longtime "Dick Tracy" artist and writer Dick Locher retired from the strip after 32 years of meritorious service, fans Staton and Curtis jumped at the chance to don the yellow fedora and trench coat. Staton has been drawing comic books for many years and has more than 1,000 credits under his belt. Curtis, who has been writing comics since 1986, is the only former law-enforcement officer to work on "Dick Tracy." Both creators are excited about the new--and dangerous--adventures they have in store for Dick Tracy and his Crimestoppers.
Dick Tracy
Joe Staton and Mike Curtis
Dinosaur Comics is a comic where the pictures never change, but the words do! IT'S HONESTLY BETTER THAN IT SOUNDS. T-Rex, Utahraptor, Dromiceiomimus and friends discuss Very Important Things, ranging from the nature of love all the way to whether or not who smelt it is truly the same as whosoever dealt it. (This hasn't actually happened in the comic, but it's actually not a bad idea).
Dinosaur Comics
Ryan North
A fantastic saga of adventure both high and low, of forbidden passion and iambic pentameter, of fays, fools, organists, demons, accordions, heaven, hell and Shakespeare, Pibgorn follows the whims and flights of its eponymous fairy heroine as she plies her conviction that there must be more to life than depositing dew drops on dandelions and sleeping under mushrooms.
Pibgorn
Brooke McEldowney
Pooch Cafe is the story of a cheese-loving, squirrel-fearing, kibble-desiring, toilet-drinking mutt named Poncho. Unhinged by his master Chaz's marriage to a "cat person," Poncho escapes to Pooch Cafe for some canine camaraderie and to further their plot to rid the Earth of all cats with a giant catapult.
Pooch Cafe
Paul Gilligan
Thatababy's philosophy can be summed up quite neatly: To keep his parents on their toes. This new comic strip stars - well, a baby, of course, and the mother and father in charge of raising him. Thatababy's premise is as fun and instantly accessible as its crisp, colorful art: It's a baby's job to drive parent's crazy. You may recognize Thatababy as a finalist and runner-up in the Amazon Comic Strip Superstar contest that ran on Amazon.com in the fall of 2009. Thatababy received glowing reviews from the contest's celebrity panel of judges.
Thatababy
Paul Trap
Kevin Fagan's lighthearted family strip chronicles the zany mishaps of the Drabble family, including donut-eating father Ralph, faithful yet frazzled wife, June (aka "Honeybunch"), goofball college student Norman, smart younger brother Patrick and precocious little sister Penny.
Drabble
Kevin Fagan
Dogs, bosses, garden slugs, who sits next to who at Thanksgiving, cheating at golf, fretting the night away, carping couples on long trips, eating over the sink, toenail clippings, cosmic order, hairballs, flop sweat, coughing into one's elbow, clogged pipes, clogged arteries, parking crooked at the mall. That's what real life is all about. And that's what Real Life Adventures is all about. For nearly two decades, Lance (Aldrich) and Gary (Wise) have drawn, and drawn from, the everyday stuff that we all slog through. And on any given day, they like to think their little square slice of life is a nice change from the rickety roller coaster the rest of the world seems to be. Want to share your life's goofiosity with them? Just post here.
Real Life Adventures
Gary Wise and Lance Aldrich
Monty Montahue, the brainy, bumbling bachelor who's unlucky in work and love, is the star of this suburbia-spoofing, time-traveling comic strip by Jim Meddick. Monty's quirky adventures often involve his pal Moondog, his hairless cat, Fleshy, trusty cyborg, EB3, and mad scientist, Doc.
Monty
Jim Meddick
Gary and Glenn McCoy’s delightfully absurd comic panel takes superheroes, office humor, huggable animals and twisted relationships, blending them in a bizarre marriage of Gary Larson, The New Yorker, Conan O’Brien and Mad Magazine. Both award-winning humorists and cartoonists, this duo creates a one-of-a-kind comic panel.
The Flying McCoys
Glenn McCoy and Gary McCoy
Heart is the precocious yet endearing young star of Mark Tatulli's daily strip about a girl with dreams of pop stardom growing up in Philly with her single mom. Heart's a little girl with a big imagination, and if the world isn't her oyster yet, it will be soon enough!
Heart of the City
Mark Tatulli
Slightly skewed and just a little twisted, the one-panel gags of Off the Mark scores a bull’s-eye with readers looking for a laugh, a chortle and even a guffaw.
Off the Mark
Mark Parisi
Brewster Rockit: Space Guy! is a satirical, retro-futuristic comic strip that chronicles the (mis)adventures of the lantern-jawed, lunkheaded, and sometimes childlike Brewster Rockit, captain of the space station R.U. Sirius, and his crew of misfits. Under Brewster’s brave and eternally-optimistic leadership, Pam is the tough and pragmatic second-in-command, Cliff is the completely unqualified engineer, Dr. Mel is the scheming science officer, Agent X is the mysterious government agent who gives them their orders and hides their existence from the world, and Winky is the cute, luckless kid who manages to get hurt a lot.
Brewster Rockit
Tim Rickard
Man overboard! Follow the high-seas misadventures of this shipload of malcontents, incompetents and laggards. Even the mice get into the act.
Overboard
Chip Dunham
Get more of the weathered wisdom of Cul De Sac's Richard Thompson with the comic, Richard's Poor Almanac! Considered one of the best cartoonists of the 21st century, this comic includes Thompson's witty weekly creations regarding society, pop culture, politics and more. Originally published during his time with The Washington Post, these gems are now available here on GoComics. Read, share and enjoy the brilliance of this award-winning artist.
Richard's Poor Almanac
Richard Thompson
Once upon a time there was a duplex where a young bachelor named Eno and his dog, Fang, shared an ultra-macho haven of beer snacks and male-bonding. Suddenly, their lives turned co-ed when Gina and her poodle, Mitzi, moved into the other half of their building... the question is, who will come out on top in Glenn McCoy's The Duplex?
The Duplex
Glenn McCoy and Gary McCoy
BCN delivers the latest headlines on cat happenings around the household. Join our crack team of feline reporters as they bring you the news that matters—cat news about empty food bowls, house plants, box forts, vacuum cleaners, birds, bacon, and more!
Breaking Cat News
Georgia Dunn
Welcome to Snug Harbor! Will Henry's “Wallace the Brave” is a whimsical comic strip that centers around a bold and curious little boy named Wallace, his best friend Spud and the new girl in town, Amelia. Wallace lives in the quaint and funky town of Snug Harbor with his fisherman father, plant loving mother and feral little brother, Sterling. THE CAST: Wallace McClellan: Wallace is a curious and kind little kid. Bold and adventurous, Wallace is always eager to explore. Sterling McClellan: Sterling is Wallace's younger and stranger little brother. Some say he was raised by wolves, others just think he's weird. Mrs McClellan: Wallace's mother is an avid gardener. She is understanding and stern but, like most moms, is a natural problem solver. Mr. McClellan: Wallace's father is a goofy fisherman who likes to have fun...usually at the expense of his children. Spud: Spud is Wallace's best friend. He's been described as a “timid paperweight” and expects a horrific monster around every corner. Amelia: Amelia is the new girl in town and you don't want to mess with her. She is opinionated and a true instigator.
Wallace the Brave
Will Henry
Whatever your athletic interest, golf, baseball, running, or basketball and whether you haven’t picked up a ball since high school or you’re a serious sports fanatic, everyone can see the humor and irony highlighted by In the Bleachers. Steve Moore helps us laugh at ourselves and those in the professional spotlight by drawing attention to the comedy of sports.
In the Bleachers
Steve Moore
J.C. Duffy's hilarious strip features the four Fusco bachelors - Rolf, Lance, Al and Lars, along with Lance's girlfriend, Gloria, and Axel, the faithful wolverine. For off-the-wall antics and verbal acrobatics, you must go Fusco.
The Fusco Brothers
J.C. Duffy
Phoebe and Her Unicorn is the story of a friendship between a little girl and a mythical creature. This strip brings a little bit of warmth magic into a world desperately in need of it. Dana Simpson's beautiful art and sharp humor are a delight.
Phoebe and Her Unicorn
Dana Simpson
Sarah doesn't like waking up in the morning, being productive, or dealing with social situations. “Sarah's Scribbles” is a comic strip that follows her life, finding humor in that which is weird, awkward, and embarrassing. This comic is for barely-functioning people, created by a barely-functioning person. This comic updates on Saturdays
Sarah's Scribbles
Sarah Andersen
The 1980s was a truly classic period in comic strip history. The decade of spiked hair and shoulder pads introduced us to brilliantly off-the-wall The Far Side, the timeless antics of Calvin and Hobbes, and the sociopolitical brilliance of Bloom County. All of these strips were retired at the height of their popularity by their award-winning creators, and fans have hoped ever since to talk them back into syndication with heaps of fan mail and social media begging, all for naught. Until now. Berkeley Breathed has talked himSELF out of retirement after Donald Trump threw his hat into an overpopulated ring of hopefuls for the Republican presidential nomination. Inspired by Trump's promise to "make America great again," Breathed is making the comics page great again with Bloom County 2015. Bloom County’s Opus, Milo, Bill the Cat and all of the residents of Bloom House are back and they aren't wasting a minute mocking the Republican campaign's greatest bloviator and a renewed national ridiculousness. Bloom County is the tale of the residents of Bloom House, a boarding house run by the parents of worldly 10-year-old newspaper reporter Milo Bloom. Boarders include Opus, Steve, Bill the Cat, Portnoy, Oliver Wendell Jones and more. Together, these characters parodied presidential campaigns, the Parents Music Resource Center, labor unions, the war on drugs, and The Donald -- no one was off limits. After his 25-year hiatus, "Silliness suddenly seems safe now," said Breathed.
Bloom County 2017
Berkeley Breathed
Through Fowl Language, cartoonist Brian Gordon draws on his trials and tribulations of raising two small children. By poking fun at the daily tedium and frustrations of parenting, he hopes to give comfort to parents who are losing their minds just as quickly as he is. Visit the official website!
Fowl Language
Brian Gordon
WuMo celebrates life's absurdity, holding up a fun-house mirror to our modern world and everyone who lives in it. Populated by crazy beavers, disgruntled office workers, feuding couples, gangster rappers and pool-playing unicorns, WuMo has grown from an underground sensation to an instant classic.
WuMo
Wulff & Morgenthaler
As Baldo navigates the world of girls, cars, and family, readers will learn just how well they can identify with this teen. This strip by writer Hector Cantu and artist Carlos Castellanos is sure to appeal to all.
Baldo
Hector D. Cantu and Carlos Castellanos
Jeff Millar and Bill Hinds have displayed a knack for finding the absurdity in big-time athletics and using it to turn sports fans into devoted readers - especially with the ever-popular "Sports Jerk of the Year" contest. Sports is Tank McNamara’s beat, his livelihood. A former professional football player who’s now a TV sportscaster, Tank McNamara reports on the breaking sports stories of the day: the hot players and angry coaches, the pending lawsuits and drawn-out strikes, the constant roar and ever-increasing hype that make organized sports one of the world’s most lucrative businesses.
Tank McNamara
Bill Hinds
Nancy was created in the 1930s by Ernie Bushmiller. Since 1995, the strip has been drawn and written by Guy Gilchrist. Nancy is famed for its gentle humor and playful sight gags. Nancy remains a devoted friend to her pal Sluggo, her Aunt Fritzi, and many others. Her childlike innocence never wavers.
Nancy
Guy Gilchrist
Since 1987, readers have adored the remarkably quiet adventures of Jim as recorded in his daily journal. His work has been collected in several books, including the bestselling "I Went To College and it was okay." Jim's day-to-day meta-observations are penned with little more than stick figures, scribbles, and a few words, but his minimalism speaks volumes.
Jim's Journal
Jim
La Cucaracha is a unique strip that provides a view of the world through the lens of its Latino characters and the mind of acclaimed creator Lalo Alcaraz, whose experiences growing up on the U.S./Mexico border inform the satirical wit of the strip.
La Cucaracha
Lalo Alcaraz
Tom the Dancing Bug is a unique hybrid of editorial and comic strip cartooning, beloved by people because of its insightful and hilarious social and political satire. The strip appears weekly in newspapers around the country.
Tom the Dancing Bug
Ruben Bolling
Savage Chickens began on a rainy day in October 2004 when, after one too many migraines, Doug Savage scribbled two chickens on a sticky note. Thousands of comics later, Savage still draws every comic on a yellow sticky note, and his work covers an eclectic range of topics, including: work, psychology, arachnophobia, pop culture, cats, time travel, love, zombies, and more.
Savage Chickens
Doug Savage
Andy and his wife, Flo, live out the epitome of functional dysfunction. From the pub to the bedroom, Andy’s misadventures paint an indelible portrait of an extremely British battle of the sexes. Join Andy and Flo as they bicker their way through life. Their banter can be hostile, caring, sarcastic and adorable: the perfect ingredients for a lasting marriage.
Andy Capp
Reg Smythe
Living in an enchanted forest with surrealistic landscapes, the engaging characters of Broom Hilda happily have no connection with reality. Other comic characters are extensions or distortions of reality, but Broom Hilda deals in pure fantasy, making the strip bewitchingly unique. Here in the forest, the inhabitants maintain a standard of madness where total irrelevance is the only relevancy. The strip is simply a loony-bin where what’s said and done often makes no sense whatsoever, much to the joy of its millions of fans.
Broom Hilda
Russell Myers
Whether they are arguing about The Perfesser’s bad writing or offering each other advice on the opposite sex, Shoe's treetop crew of characters maintains a comical, spirited banter.
Shoe
Gary Brookins and Susie MacNelly
Mark Buford's Scary Gary presents an all-too-common problem: vampires in the suburbs. But this vampire isn't out for blood; Gary has turned over a new leaf. Hanging up his cape for good, Gary takes up residence in a quiet community, dragging his less-than-thrilled assistant, Leopold, with him. While Gary embraces the serenity of suburban life, Leopold is always cooking up one plan or another to terrorize the neighborhood. Scary Gary is syndicated by Creators Syndicate.
Scary Gary
Mark Buford
Dave Coverly admits there is no overriding theme, no tidy little philosophy that precisely describes what Speed Bump is about. "Basically," he says, "if life were a movie, these would be the outtakes."
Speed Bump
Dave Coverly
Arlo and Janis met in the '60s, when love was free, hair was long and the revolution wasn't televised. Now, they try to keep their spirits young, their relationship romantic and their screen time limited in this warm, closely observed and often bawdy look at marriage, family and aging.
Arlo and Janis
Jimmy Johnson
Humor gets to go places polite company simply can't. Cornered often wanders into "what if" territory, but it's well worth the risk.
Cornered
Mike Baldwin
Frank and Ernest chronicles the antics of two ordinary guys who are anything but ordinary. They appear in different settings and time periods, occasionally showing up as things rather than people. Punny, whimsical and hard to predict, Frank and Ernest has been a funny pages favorite since 1972.
Frank and Ernest
Thaves
For a family strip with bite, you can't do better than The Grizzwells, starring a four-bear family of grizzlies.
The Grizzwells
Bill Schorr
Lovable loser Brutus Thornapple, his wife Gladys, mother-in-law Ramona Gargle, boss Rancid Veeblefester, dim-witted son Wilberforce and the mischievous neighbor Hurricane Hattie O'Hara have been entertaining newspaper readers since 1965.
The Born Loser
Art and Chip Sansom
Behold, two rabbits: Eightball, an ever-upbeat offbeat optimist, and Weenus, sarcastic and small, one-eyed, bitter. The latter is possessed by an Ignatizian longing for the unobtainable Trixie -- bohemian, reader of existential philosophy, master of the diatonic button accordion. And please take note of the foxes: Pif, rabbit-friend, smarter than he looks, caretaker of Jumpy the flea; and Preston, Pif’s dad, a hardcore carnivore, rabbit-hungry and dangerously dumb. There is beguiling beauty in this strange and colorful world, and also a duck named Doodles. Did we mention the MacGuffin in the briefcase? Let the show begin.
Rabbits Against Magic
Jonathan Lemon
Working Daze follows the employees trapped at MacroMicroMedia. MMM is a wanna-be software giant, and it's staffed by geeks and clueless management types. VP Rita will try anything that might make a little money (though her ideas usually don't.) Underpaid Dana carries he place and keeps it running, while overpaid Ed sleeps all day. Roy and Kathy are made for each other, and everyman Jay never knows when to keep his opinions to himself. Writer/creator John Zakour is a humor/sci-fi writer, whose work includes the Zach Johnson detective novels. Artist Scott Roberts was a longtime contributor to Nickelodeon Magazine, and is the author of the fantasy novel The Troubling Stone. John and Scott met when they both worked on the Rugrats newspaper strip.
Working Daze
John Zakour and Scott Roberts
Moderately Confused offers a gently absurd and playfully witty take on the vagaries of daily life, technology and politics.
Moderately Confused
Jeff Stahler
Dave Whamond offers an offbeat view of the world in Reality Check, a panel strip that exposes the hidden hilarity in everyday situations. Whamond explains, "I just frame some of the silliness of everyday life and invite people to do a double-take."
Reality Check
Dave Whamond
Prickly City is a comic strip about the friendship between Winslow, a Democratic coyote pup, and Carmen, a straight and narrow conservative kid. Somehow, they make it work.
Prickly City
Scott Stantis
Cartoon quotes from inspirational folks! Zen Pencils is an exciting and unique new comic that takes inspirational and famous quotes and adapts them into cartoon stories. From icons like Einstein, Gandhi and Twain to modern-day philosophers, comedians and writers - their words are turned into heartwarming stories by cartoonist Gavin Aung Than. Be inspired, motivated, educated and laugh as you read famous words as never before! This comic updates on Mondays. Visit the official website here.
Zen Pencils
Gavin Aung Than
Jim Benton, the author and artist behind It's Happy Bunny, Dear Dumb Diary, Franny K. Stein, So Totally True, and more, is proud to have his cartoons shared on GoComics.com. Benton loves to experiment, and his cartoons shift directions from day to day.
Jim Benton Cartoons
Jim Benton
"Once every 5 or 10 years, a new comic feature emerges that's truly unique, breaking the mold of the tired, formulaic pack that populates most of the comics page. Mike Du Jour is such a feature. The art alone is a joy to look at, bringing a smile to your face and making you linger on it. That alone makes it special in today's comic field, but coupled with Mike Lester's whimsical, unpredictable wit, MDJ is a daily must-read. Mike Lester is truly a master of comic art." —Wiley Miller, Non Sequitur
Mike du Jour
Mike Lester
Recently widowed Lola moves in with her son, Ray, and his family at his request. The potential disasters of Lola living with her anally retentive adult son and family provide the backdrop for a hilarious story about life. Life according to Lola, that is. Lola is a witty sharpshooter who’s too busy living life to the fullest to worry about political correctness, exercise and proper diet. She’s fiercely independent and struggles with having to live under Ray’s rules…so she doesn’t. A wicked sense of humor and blunt, but often heart-warming honesty are Lola’s tools of trade.
Lola
Todd Clark
Lunarbaboon chronicles the daily struggles of a 30 something father dealing with depression, anxiety, and raising a family. It is a tribute to the bond between father and child, as well as husband and wife. The comic is meant to be read by mature adults who have playful imaginations and don't take life too seriously.
Lunarbaboon
Christopher Grady
"Dear Tiny..." So begins each episode of Tiny Sepuku, the world’s number one advice cartoon. Begun in 1997 as a parody of Hello Kitty, by 1999 it had evolved into a full-fledged alt-paper syndicated feature. Creator Ken Cursoe credits the strip’s enthusiastic fans with its success - it is their letters seeking advice and counsel, often on matters of the heart, that inspire his sometimes-whimsical, sometimes-cynical, always surprising strips. Ask a lovelorn question, get a heartfelt, hilarious answer.
Tiny Sepuku
Ken Cursoe
The legendary hero Tarzan enjoys the distinction of starring in the first adventure comic strip, the first continuity strip and the first strip to appeal to readers for multiple generations. Some of these storylines date back decades, but the ape man's adventures never get old.
Tarzan
Edgar Rice Burroughs
Ten abandoned cats live in an old warehouse where they are looked after by a young girl named Annie. They include Chesney, the ringleader, Jack, his sidekick, and Oliver - a wide-eyed kitten. The warehouse contains a boardroom on the very top floor, where, unbeknownst to Annie the moggies conduct the world's business through the eyes of a cat. In 2013, Ten Cats, created by Graham Harrop, won the prestigious Reuben Award in the Best Online Comics - Short Form division.
Ten Cats
Graham Harrop
Join interstellar art critic Vanderbeam, his drunken ex-pirate navigator Cutter and their spineless alien friend Mr. Jinx on a seven-year mission across space and time.
Starslip
Kris Straub
The Nutz family is definitely not the Cleavers, the Waltons or the Bradys. But you'll undoubtedly recognize them anyway. Most likely, they're a lot like the family you grew up in... where the battle for the last chicken leg is comparable to the Battle of Bull Run, sibling rivalry is putting it mildly, and family values usually refers to a coupon book. Soup to Nutz by Rick Stromoski stars hard-working Roy Nutz, his loving wife Pat, and their battling brood - sons Roy-boy and Andrew, daughter Babs and rambunctious dog Rosco. Stromoski is the seventh in a family of 12 children. Growing up in such a large family has given him an especially developed sense of humor that he has expressed through drawing from the moment he could pick up a pencil. A self-taught cartoonist and humorous illustrator, his work has appeared in national magazines, children's and humor books, newspapers, licensed products, national advertising and network television. Stromoski's greeting cards have become best-sellers for several major companies. He has won four Louie Awards for outstanding greeting card design. He has been nominated for his illustration work by the National Cartoonists Society 12 times and was awarded the Reuben division award for best greeting cards in 1995 and 1998, and for magazine gag cartoons in 1999. An NCS board member since 1997, he was elected president in 2005.
Soup to Nutz
Rick Stromoski
Somewhere in this great nation is a top-secret government agency in charge of providing aid to America's nonhuman citizenry. Perpetually overworked and underpaid, these dedicated civil servants soldier on with a dedication exceeded only by their respective passions for heavy rifles, stylish footwear, and good sturdy squeaky toys. They're not our country's best nor our country's brightest, but to all the lost and lonely creations of misguided science wandering the wild places of this country, they are a beacon of minimum-wage hope. This is their story.
Skin Horse
Shaenon K. Garrity and Jeffrey C. Wells
In the days immediately before the digital photography revolution, Bee works as a photo-finishing technician in a one-hour lab in lower Manhattan. To amuse herself, she duplicates—for her own collection—any titillating photographs that happen to pass through her hands. When pictures of a naked corpse are left for processing, Bee’s curiosity goes into high gear. "...Like a Nancy Drew mystery adapted by Brian de Palma...He's a great illustrator, and he tells a convoluted story with economy and flair..." —Nick Hornby, The New York Times “Weirdness abounds in Shutterbug Follies—a giddy, splendid weirdness that makes the book a page-turner…It sits comfortably on a shelf between Daniel Clowes’s Caricature and Kim Deitch’s Boulevard of Broken Dreams.” —Marc Weidenbaum, The Comics Journal ➜ Email Jason Little This comic updates Monday & Thursday
Shutterbug Follies
Jason Little
Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal (SMBC) is a daily gag comic about science, love, sex, religion, philosophy, economics, and other topics probably best left to people who know what they're talking about.
Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal
Zach Weinersmith
Robbie and Bobby have an indestructible friendship--which is the best kind of friendship for a robot and a boy to have! They utilize the scientifically-proven buddy system to weather the slings and arrows of life: bee-bearded pirates, ice cream demons, Edgar Allen Poe, and anthropomorphic roaches. Robbie and Bobby is usually a gag-a-day comic, but sometimes our duo embark on adventurous story arcs. The first strip was originally published in 2003. Visit the archives at robbieandbobby.com to read nearly 1,000 strips that have been drawn since.
Robbie and Bobby
Jason Poland
Ripley's Believe It or Not has been presenting the incredible and the unusual in illustrated form since Robert Ripley's first "Champs and Chumps" comic published on Dec. 19, 1918. Currently, B.I.O.N. is illustrated by John Graziano, who has been working as an artist and illustrator since 1983, when he received a certificate in illustration from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts. He has designed trading card sets and a portrait series based on the 1960s cult TV show "Dark Shadows." John has also created comic strips for "Scream Queens" magazine, designed t-shirts graphics and created storyboards and concept drawings for Hollywood films. Researcher Sabrina Sieck works as the voice behind the cartoon, reviewing potential stories, filtering through the hundreds of weekly submissions and putting together the stories for John to bring to life. New submissions are always welcome. Just click here.
Ripley's Believe It or Not
John Graziano
The Adventure Comic Strip is Back -- With a Twist -- in "Rip Haywire." Rip Haywire is a danger- and cheese-loving man of action with a growing family, a dog, and a whole host of goons and villains gunning for him. The wisecracks fly faster than the bullets.
Rip Haywire
Dan Thompson
Ink Pen: the insider’s look at the seedy underbelly of cartoon character employment. Find out what happened to loveable Bixby the Rat! Witness the struggles of Ham Hock, the talking pig, as he tries to break into a business that sees him as nothing more than a slab of meat. Meet (briefly) the plucky sidekicks, thrust into danger by careless superheroes and the villains they duel.
Ink Pen
Phil Dunlap
Invisible Bread is a comic strip with comics about practically everything! Join the people in the Invisible Bread universe and see how normal, everyday situations can quickly transform into situations that are anything but normal.
Invisible Bread
Justin Boyd
Jane’s World stars the loveable misfit, Jane Wyatt. It’s a comic full of girl-on-girl action, chicks with guns, a vegan menace, vintage Winnebagos, drag queens, and downward career spirals. You know, the usual for stability-challenged Jane. In short, Jane is a magnet for the kind of drama that makes for good comedy. More comics by Paige Braddock can be found at pb9.com.
Jane's World
Paige Braddock