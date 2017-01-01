Ripley's Believe It or Not has been presenting the incredible and the unusual in illustrated form since Robert Ripley's first "Champs and Chumps" comic published on Dec. 19, 1918. Currently, B.I.O.N. is illustrated by John Graziano, who has been working as an artist and illustrator since 1983, when he received a certificate in illustration from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts. He has designed trading card sets and a portrait series based on the 1960s cult TV show "Dark Shadows." John has also created comic strips for "Scream Queens" magazine, designed t-shirts graphics and created storyboards and concept drawings for Hollywood films. Researcher Sabrina Sieck works as the voice behind the cartoon, reviewing potential stories, filtering through the hundreds of weekly submissions and putting together the stories for John to bring to life. New submissions are always welcome. Just click here.