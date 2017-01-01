Comics
Tony Cochran's Agnes is a whimsical look at childhood through the eyes of the title character and her best friend, Trout. What sets this strip apart is the focus on that limbo just before little girls discover boys and appropriate social skills.
Agnes
Tony Cochran
AJ and Magnus
Bryan and Simon Steel
Angry Little Girls is a cute but snarky weekly comic strip about life as a girl. One girl is really angry, and the others are disenchanted, crazy, fresh and gloomy. It’s not easy being a girl with mean parents, a dumb boyfriend and annoying friends.
Angry Little Girls
Lela Lee
Loved as an American icon and respected as an adventurer, Annie’s voyages pit her against some of the comics pages’ most notorious criminals. Annie’s tireless pursuit of justice has reinvigorated this classic strip, giving it more action, intrigue and curls than ever before.
Annie
Jay Maeder and Alan Kupperberg
Need animal answers? Ask Shagg, Mouth, or Rosko. This trio of helpful household pets was created by Peter Guren to tackle questions of all kinds. The illustrations are delightful, and younger children will especially enjoy having their questions answered in humorous and educational ways.
Ask Shagg
Peter Guren
Bad Machinery tells the stories of three schoolgirl sleuths and three schoolboy investigators, attending Griswalds Grammar School in Tackleford, UK. While they are not exactly enemies, a mixture of pride, mistrust and pig-headedness keeps them at cross purposes. A medium-sized West Yorkshire city set among rolling hills, Tackleford has a long history of mystery. Since the industrial revolution it has been a hotbed of problems, issues, manifestations, bad deeds, schemes and trouble. Griswalds is in the leafy suburb of Keane End. Nothing else is certain. CAST INFO: Shauna Wickle: Raised poor but extremely bright, Shauna is the first of her family to go to a school where you have to wear a blazer. Her best friend since the age of 3 is Charlotte Grote. Shauna lives with her mother, her stepfather Dan and her little half-brother Humphrey. Charlotte Grote: Charlotte is loud, silly and likeable. She doesn't always know the difference between a good idea and a bad idea. Charlotte (or sometimes "Lottie") lives with her estate agent mother. Her elder sister has left home. She has a small dog. Mildred Haversham: The product of an extremely liberal upbring, Mildred is not necessarily bad, but she is not good at doing as she's told. Mildred shares with Charlotte a ferocious appetite for gossip. Jack Finch: Jack is a dreamer, he is tall for his age, quiet and shy. He likes football stickers, popular music, drawing, and staring into the middle distance. He doesn't understand black and white films. Linton Baxter: Linton is an achiever. His mother is a primary school teacher, his father is a police superintendent. Linton will not rest until he has righted every wrong. He is a little too sharp for his age. Linton has just discovered sarcasm. Sonny Craven: Perpetually bright-eyed and optimistic, Sonny is a good fellow to have around. Full of kindness and old-fashioned manners. It is impossible to get a comb through Sonny's hair. Sonny lives in wealth and splendour with his parents and his little sister Cecile. He speaks fluent French.
Bad Machinery
John Allison
Big Nate chronicles the humor and misadventures of 11-year-old Nate Wright: sixth-grade renaissance man, aspiring cartoonist, self-described genius, and the all-time record holder for most detentions in school history. Nate and his friends are also the stars of a bestselling book series.
Big Nate
Lincoln Peirce
Take a seat and enjoy Big Nate from the beginning! Restarted here from the very first strip, Big Nate: First Class chronicles the humor and misadventures of 11-year-old Nate Wright — sixth-grade renaissance man, self-described genius, and the all-time record holder for most detentions in school history. Nate's inventive schemes and delusions of grandeur might make his classmates, teachers and family members roll their eyes, but they're a blast to read for fans of all ages.
Big Nate: First Class
Lincoln Peirce
Where else would you find this motley combo of characters but in the circus ring? Throw in Pete, a 10-year-old boy growing up in the circus, and you’ve got Big Top -- aka The Bestest Show on Earth!These lovable animals deal with everyday real world events just like humans do. From Brangelina, to Katie Couric, to the DaVinci Code, Pete and his circus friends provide clever entertainment and endless laughs for readers.
Big Top
Rob Harrell
Ah, the joys of a boy and his dog. His robotic dog...Yes, Skip Smalls’ dream of a canine sidekick came true when Bleeker beeped into his life -- batteries included. For this delightful duo it’s not just about tug of war and the gnawing of bones. Bleeker can fetch, but he can also fax -- and print, place calls, detect smoke, photograph, download email, take a GPS reading, and handle Skip’s homework planner. He’s not bug-free: if he spends too much time with Grandpa, he starts hooking rugs and wearing slippers. And if you stuff Mars bars in his battery socket -- well, there are problems. Nonetheless Bleeker (BLKR501 to IM pals) is all the dog a boy, or a comic strip, could want. Read the Bleeker Blog
Bleeker: The Rechargeable Dog
Jonathan Mahood
One of the most famous and popular comic strips of all time, Bill Watterson's Calvin and Hobbes has been a timeless worldwide favorite since its introduction in 1985. The beloved comic follows the richly imaginative adventures of 6-year-old Calvin and his trusty tiger, Hobbes. Whether you enjoyed it as a child while expanding your vocabulary, as an adult in the newspaper or if you are reacquainting yourself with these cultural icons, Calvin and Hobbes will continue to astound and delight you. Follow the official Calvin and Hobbes accounts on Facebook and Twitter to hear about publishing news, events and giveaways involving a boy, his pet tiger and their brilliant creator.
Calvin and Hobbes
Bill Watterson
Richard Thompson's Cul de Sac is a light-hearted comic strip centered around Alice and her suburban life experiences on a cul-de-sac with her friends Beni and Dill, older brother Petey and her classmates at Blisshaven Academy pre-school.
Cul de Sac
Richard Thompson
Frazz, by Jef Mallett, follows an unexpected role model: an elementary-school janitor. He's a trusted authority figure, but also a Renaissance man and every kid's buddy.
Frazz
Jef Mallett
The Gladlees, a slightly eccentric suburban family, adopt a toddler, Jetpack Jr., who is actually an alien spaceman who thinks he’s a toddler who thinks he’s a spaceman. The couple’s older kids want to send him back to the moon.
Jetpack Jr.
Geoff Grogan
In KidTown, the whimsical art of Steve McGarry (and often his son Luke) illustrates a weekly fun fact about science, nature or interesting people from all over the world, along with a newspaper scavenger hunt and a puzzle or two.
KidTown
Steve McGarry
Most children would be terrified by monsters under the bed, rogue cyborgs, destructive aliens and dicey nuclear experiments. But Lio is not your average kid. Mark Tatulli renders this pantomime strip in a pen-and-ink style that matches the strips' dark humor and imaginative spirit.
Lio
Mark Tatulli
Mazetoons is a feature from Creators Syndicate featuring cartoon-illustrated mazes. The drawings are integrated as a part of the solvable maze! It is a unique hybrid cartoon and puzzle for all ages. Each maze varies in both theme and difficulty. MazeToons is offered every day. Daily mazes can be solved in under a minute. Sunday mazes can take up to five minutes to solve! We encourage you to print and solve the mazes and challenge yourself with MazeToons! Visit the website
MazeToons Puzzle
Joe Wos
It can be tough on a family when someone new has moved in, especially if it's a 900-pound scaredy-bear so terrified of wilderness life that he's fled to the burbs. Fortunately Bear was found by Molly, a fearlessly optimistic 11-year-old can-doer who has taken him firmly in hand, devoted to seeing her hirsute BFF cope with modern life. Molly's Mom is happy with the new sibling - Bear's an excellent conversationalist and loves her homemade cookies. But Dad is having a harder time, his role as center of the universe now shared with an ursine behemoth who, unfortunately, adores him.
Molly and the Bear
Bob Scott
The Other End
Neil Kohney
From Dana Simpson, creator of the uber-popular "Phoebe and Her Unicorn" comic strip, is "Ozy and Millie"! Two foxes. A dragon stepfather. A raccoon best friend. Mischief obviously ensues.
Ozy and Millie
Dana Simpson
The most beloved comic strip in history is an American cultural icon.
Peanuts
Charles Schulz
In celebration of the 65th anniversary of Peanuts, we’re restarting this iconic comic strip from the very beginning. Follow along as we stroll down memory lane with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole gang as they retrace the adventures that began on newspaper funny pages in 1950. Those were the days!
Peanuts Begins
Charles Schulz
Phoebe and Her Unicorn is the story of a friendship between a little girl and a mythical creature. This strip brings a little bit of warmth magic into a world desperately in need of it. Dana Simpson's beautiful art and sharp humor are a delight.
Phoebe and Her Unicorn
Dana Simpson
The Poptropica comic strip follows the hilarious adventures of two mismatched boys, Oliver and Jorge, who unexpectedly find themselves in a strange world of endless islands, each inhabited by it’s own unique residents. Frankensteins, dinosaurs, balloon animals, penguin pirates, the boys come across anything and everything as they pop from island to island looking for a way to get back home. CAST: Oliver is one of the popular kids, although that’s not as easy as you might think. He feels the need to keep the fact that he’s smart hidden so as not to lose “cred”. Also, females keep falling in love with him because of his “perfect hair”. He’s good natured and always up for an adventure. Jorge is sort of the opposite. But even though he’s out of shape, easily rattled, and allergic to everything under the sun, he’s the self-proclaimed expert at whatever task they come across. He also exclusively eats junk food, which is sort of a problem when you’re on tropical islands.
Poptropica
Paul Gilligan and Kory Merritt
GoComics is delighted to re-introduce "Skippy." The legendary comic created by Percy Crosby debuted in 1923 and ran in newspapers until 1945. Hailed by critics, fellow cartoonists and readers as a "classic," it's easy to see how "Skippy" inspired comics like "Peanuts" and "Calvin and Hobbes." We hope you enjoy this glimpse back in time with one of the most-beloved characters of the mid-20th Century.
Skippy
Percy Crosby
Snowflakes takes place in the worlds of imagination shared by a group of young orphans, somewhere high in the snowcapped Andes. Snowflakes is the story of that imagination running amok, growing into strange adventures, political intrigue, and a battle between the factions within and without. Along the way, the children grow friendships, learn to live together, and make peace with their strange histories. CAST INFO Greg - AGE 8: Loves things. He's about as geeky as you'll find when it comes to objects of trivia and memorized knowledge, and will someday make an excellent museum docent. Lusitania (Lu) - AGE 10 Aged double digits and feeling it. Although she enjoys her status as one of the elders, deep down she wishes she could be young again. Sloan - AGE 7: You wouldn't know it to talk to her, but Sloan is probably the happiest kid in the orphanage. She spends most of her time nosing around books and laying in bed, unencumbered by any sense of inadequacy. Enzo - AGE 5: Enzo has only been at the orphanage for a few months, but he already knows more about it than anyone else. For the moment, those big ears are coming in handy. Glory - AGE 6: Better than anyone at getting the other kids to laugh, but more often than not it's at him, rather than with him. Although he puts up with more abuse than most, he has a healthy level of resilience. If school doesn't crush his spirits, he'll probably be prime minister of a country some day. Wray - AGE 9: The toughest kid in the orphanage. The toughest kid in any orphanage. She once wedgied a kid so hard he split in two. She then put him back together with the most vicious Indian burn anyone has ever seen. At least, that's what I heard. Priti - AGE 9: Priti is a born leader, but a terrible planner. Although she works furiously when put on a new task, she quickly loses interest once she perceives diminishing returns. Still, while she's in work mode, she's great to have on your side.
Snowflakes
Zach Weinersmith, Chris Jones and James Ashby
Welcome to Snug Harbor! Will Henry's “Wallace the Brave” is a whimsical comic strip that centers around a bold and curious little boy named Wallace, his best friend Spud and the new girl in town, Amelia. Wallace lives in the quaint and funky town of Snug Harbor with his fisherman father, plant loving mother and feral little brother, Sterling. THE CAST: Wallace McClellan: Wallace is a curious and kind little kid. Bold and adventurous, Wallace is always eager to explore. Sterling McClellan: Sterling is Wallace's younger and stranger little brother. Some say he was raised by wolves, others just think he's weird. Mrs McClellan: Wallace's mother is an avid gardener. She is understanding and stern but, like most moms, is a natural problem solver. Mr. McClellan: Wallace's father is a goofy fisherman who likes to have fun...usually at the expense of his children. Spud: Spud is Wallace's best friend. He's been described as a “timid paperweight” and expects a horrific monster around every corner. Amelia: Amelia is the new girl in town and you don't want to mess with her. She is opinionated and a true instigator.
Wallace the Brave
Will Henry
Every kid's dream has come true for eight-year-old Wyatt Flynn- he gets super powers! His dad says he's too young to fight crime, so Wyatt has to find other ways to be a hero. The strip focuses on the adventures of Wyatt, his overly cautious father, Matthew, and his sister and best frenemy, Adeline, as they adjust to life with his new abilities.
Wyatt
Eric Gapstur