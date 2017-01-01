Snowflakes takes place in the worlds of imagination shared by a group of young orphans, somewhere high in the snow­capped Andes. Snowflakes is the story of that imagination running amok, growing into strange adventures, political intrigue, and a battle between the factions within and without. Along the way, the children grow friendships, learn to live together, and make peace with their strange histories. CAST INFO Greg - AGE 8: Loves things. He's about as geeky as you'll find when it comes to objects of trivia and memorized knowledge, and will someday make an excellent museum docent. Lusitania (Lu) - AGE 10 Aged double digits and feeling it. Although she enjoys her status as one of the elders, deep down she wishes she could be young again. Sloan - AGE 7: You wouldn't know it to talk to her, but Sloan is probably the happiest kid in the orphanage. She spends most of her time nosing around books and laying in bed, unencumbered by any sense of inadequacy. Enzo - AGE 5: Enzo has only been at the orphanage for a few months, but he already knows more about it than anyone else. For the moment, those big ears are coming in handy. Glory - AGE 6: Better than anyone at getting the other kids to laugh, but more often than not it's at him, rather than with him. Although he puts up with more abuse than most, he has a healthy level of resilience. If school doesn't crush his spirits, he'll probably be prime minister of a country some day. Wray - AGE 9: The toughest kid in the orphanage. The toughest kid in any orphanage. She once wedgied a kid so hard he split in two. She then put him back together with the most vicious Indian burn anyone has ever seen. At least, that's what I heard. Priti - AGE 9: Priti is a born leader, but a terrible planner. Although she works furiously when put on a new task, she quickly loses interest once she perceives diminishing returns. Still, while she's in work mode, she's great to have on your side.