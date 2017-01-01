Comics
Biographic combines Steve McGarry’s bold, realistic artwork with succinct biographies of popular stars to provide teen readers with a quick, fun read in a format completely different from the textbooks and magazines they are bombarded with every day.
Biographic
Steve McGarry
In KidTown, the whimsical art of Steve McGarry (and often his son Luke) illustrates a weekly fun fact about science, nature or interesting people from all over the world, along with a newspaper scavenger hunt and a puzzle or two.
KidTown
Steve McGarry
Magic in a Minute
Mac and Bill King
This is where it all started! From the Yellow Kid and the Katzenjammer Kids to Little Nemo and Little Jimmy, these are the origins of the American comic strip, created at a time when there were no set styles or formats, when artistic anarchy helped spawn a new medium. This series will present the earliest offerings—from 1895 to 1915—of the famous and lesser-known cartoonists who were there when comics were born—over 150 creations from more then 50 superb artists, most reproduced here for the first time in over 100 years. These early pages can be seen in all of their full, broadsheet-sized glory in the new book from Sunday Press: Society is Nix, Gleeful Anarchy at the Dawn of the American Comic Strip. Later entries will include examples from other Sunday Press volumes. Sunday Press Presents will feature more classic comic strips at GoComics. Coming soon: The Complete Little Nemo in Slumberland
Origins of the Sunday Comics
Peter Maresca
Ripley's Believe It or Not has been presenting the incredible and the unusual in illustrated form since Robert Ripley's first "Champs and Chumps" comic published on Dec. 19, 1918. Currently, B.I.O.N. is illustrated by John Graziano, who has been working as an artist and illustrator since 1983, when he received a certificate in illustration from the Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts. He has designed trading card sets and a portrait series based on the 1960s cult TV show "Dark Shadows." John has also created comic strips for "Scream Queens" magazine, designed t-shirts graphics and created storyboards and concept drawings for Hollywood films. Researcher Sabrina Sieck works as the voice behind the cartoon, reviewing potential stories, filtering through the hundreds of weekly submissions and putting together the stories for John to bring to life. New submissions are always welcome. Just click here.
Ripley's Believe It or Not
John Graziano
A "shoecabbage" is a word in another language with the same sound as a word in English but with a different meaning. For example, in English a "shoe" is a covering for a foot, while in French "shoe" [spelled: chou] means "cabbage". Teresa Burritt and David Stanford’s single panel cartoon is both informative and entertaining!
Shoecabbage
Teresa Burritt and David Stanford
From Abba to Zappa, from Bogart to Bieber, "Trivquiz" is a daily blend of fun facts and trivia questions about the pop culture worlds of movies, TV and music, vividly brought to life by Steve McGarry's award-winning illustrations.
Trivquiz
Steve McGarry
Cartoon quotes from inspirational folks! Zen Pencils is an exciting and unique new comic that takes inspirational and famous quotes and adapts them into cartoon stories. From icons like Einstein, Gandhi and Twain to modern-day philosophers, comedians and writers - their words are turned into heartwarming stories by cartoonist Gavin Aung Than. Be inspired, motivated, educated and laugh as you read famous words as never before! This comic updates on Mondays. Visit the official website here.
Zen Pencils
Gavin Aung Than