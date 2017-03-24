Advertisement
Heart of the City by Mark Tatulli

Mrs. Angelini: You were right, heart...the park is beautiful and the gelato is amazing! Mrs. Angelini: Ya know, now that it's spring we definitely have to get out more! You and me, at least once a week...gelato and all, deal? Heart: Oh yeah! Heart: And next week, we can get you a pair of rollerblades, and then we can-- Mrs. Angelini: Yeah, probably best to end that sentence right there.

Heart of the City Puckett
