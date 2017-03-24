Advertisement
Family Tree by Signe Wilkinson

Ted says, "Your showers are way too long, Twig." Twig says, "You should try taking a shower." Ted says, "Unlike you, I refrain from wasting our precious supply of clean water." Twig says, "Oh?" Sniff Twig says, "Clean air is important too, you know."

Signe Wilkinson

