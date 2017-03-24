Advertisement
Breaking Cat News by Georgia Dunn

Lupin: Today on Breaking Cat News, we head to the bookstore for a hard hitting investigative report! What kind of book is the best for napping? Elvis: Hi, Beatrix! Puck: Give me some SPACE. Beatrix: Thanks, Lupin! It's a question for the ages, and cats are standing by to report their observations! Burt: Historical non-fiction provides a strong foundation. Dime novel romances hold a lot of heat. Sir Figaro Newton: La ciencia ficcion puede inducir suenos vividos del manana. Subtitles on: Science fiction can induce vivid dreams of tomorrow. Beatrix: I prefer to nap on paperback mysteries myself. Puck: Oh! I love a good mystery! Beatrix: Especially on a rainy day. Puck: Is everyone asleep?
Georgia Dunn (Breaking Cat News)
