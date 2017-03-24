Advertisement
The Boondocks by Aaron McGruder

Granddad: Boy, you sure do play this game a lot. What's this one called? Riley: Grand Theft Auto 3. Granddad: So this is kinda like cops and robbers? Riley: Yeah, I guess you could say that. Break yo'self, fool. Get up out the car!! Granddad: Waitaminute...You're not the cops, are you? Riley: I refuse to answer on the grounds that it may incriminate me.

