Matt Bors

1989 Woman: Hello, Daily Smear! Yes, we can go off the record. Donald Trump: This is, uh, John Barron. Many, many women dating Trump now. Incredible profits. All very hush hush. Daily Smear Source: Trump Dating 47 Supermodels Wealth at $55 Ba-Billion "For Sure" Pg 5 2017 Donald Trump: The leaks are REAL, but the news is FAKE! MAGA Believe me, I know how it works.

Pulitzer Prize Finalist: Editorial Cartooning
