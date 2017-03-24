Advertisement
Clear Blue Water by Karen Montague-Reyes

Eve: Please take off the NRA bumper sticker! Manny: No. With Democrats controlling Congress now, we NEED the NRA. They'll fight to uphold our second amendment rights! Eve: I don't even know you anymore. You've changed so much from when we first got together. Manny: I've grown up. So should you. What the - Eve: Oh, it's on. Later...

Clear Blue Water Comic
