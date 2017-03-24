Advertisement
Random

Cathy by Cathy Guisewite

Cathy: I don't want a giant TV to be the focal point of our home! Irving: Me either! We need to build a giant wall unit to cover the TV! Cathy: A giant wall unit? Irving: A giant wall unit says, "Yes, we have a giant TV, but we have better things to do than watch TV!" Cathy: If we have better things to do than watch TV, why do we need a giant TV? Irving: I said we had better things to do... I didn't say we were planning to do any of them!

Explore Cathy

shopping dieting & weight control women's clothing office workers mothers & fathers dating family men and women exercise & fitness clothes money christmas relations between the sexes swimsuits (bathing suits) work
Cathy
Advertisement
Cathy