Newlyweds Cathy and Irving navigate the treacherous waters of couple-hood. From pampered pets to prying parents, they’ve got a lot to learn! Wedding or not, it’s still all about Cathy - she personifies the young career woman and her typical daily obstacles. Ice cream, panic attacks, stress and love are all in a day’s work. We read, we identify, we laugh. Who could ask for more?Cathy is the Everywoman. She deals with diets, self-esteem, in-laws, and letting her husband know that she is the boss. Everyone can identify with her shopping, bills, taxes, planning for the future and coping with her husband’s incessant computer golf games. Whether you are a newlywed, single, or have been married for decades, all will enjoy the daily predicaments of Cathy and Irving.