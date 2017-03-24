GoComics All-Stars
Newlyweds Cathy and Irving navigate the treacherous waters of couple-hood. From pampered pets to prying parents, they’ve got a lot to learn! Wedding or not, it’s still all about Cathy - she personifies the young career woman and her typical daily obstacles. Ice cream, panic attacks, stress and love are all in a day’s work. We read, we identify, we laugh. Who could ask for more?Cathy is the Everywoman. She deals with diets, self-esteem, in-laws, and letting her husband know that she is the boss. Everyone can identify with her shopping, bills, taxes, planning for the future and coping with her husband’s incessant computer golf games. Whether you are a newlywed, single, or have been married for decades, all will enjoy the daily predicaments of Cathy and Irving.
Cathy
Cathy Guisewite
Lynn Johnston's heartwarming tales of everyday life have made the Pattersons North America's most beloved cartoon family.
For Better or For Worse
Lynn Johnston
Heart is the precocious yet endearing young star of Mark Tatulli's daily strip about a girl with dreams of pop stardom growing up in Philly with her single mom. Heart's a little girl with a big imagination, and if the world isn't her oyster yet, it will be soon enough!
Heart of the City
Mark Tatulli
Amanda the Great is a comic about its author, Amanda, and her long-suffering fiancé (and eventually, husband) Dan.
Amanda the Great
Amanda El-Dweek
The story of two adorable housecats and the dark gods they worship. Pippi and Fargo live in Los Angeles. And in space. And beyond the terrors of the mind. Well, okay. They're just a couple of regular house cats. But they can dream, you know.
@Tavicat
Rikki Simons and Tavisha Wolfgarth-Simons
Unearthed Comics is a slice-of-life webcomic that updates several times a week, featuring science comics, parenting humor, business jokes, social media cartoons, relationship comics, environmental humor, self-help/personal growth comics, technology cartoons, and health humor.
Unearthed Comics
Sara Zimmerman
CATTITUDE and DOGGONIT share the same space on GoComics. They take it in turns to compete for the readers’ attention in their respective feline and canine ways. CAST INFO: CATTITUDE: The cat. DOGGONIT: The dog.
Cattitude — Doggonit
Anthony Smith
Dumbwich Castle
Lord Birthday
Featuring political comics by Michael Andrew.
Michael Andrew
Darrin Bell challenges social, political and cultural assumptions. His award-winning work navigates issues such as civil rights, pop culture, family, science fiction, scriptural wisdom and nihilist philosophy while often casting subjects in roles that are traditionally denied them. According to Darrin, "I cast against type to tell dynamic stories, of people who're bold enough and secure enough to challenge preconceptions. I depict that as the true legacy of America, in everything from its explorers, to its democratic-republican form of government, to its civil rights struggle, to its injection of mankind into space, to its musical innovations. There’s nothing more fundamentally all-American than a square peg that insists on filling a round hole." Darrin also creates the comic strips Candorville and Rudy Park.
Darrin Bell
Rebecca Hendin's illustrations take a look at current events with a combination of existential anxiety and sheer amazement at the inexplicable beauty of existence, with a cherry of deadpan jibe on top. Her viewpoint reflects her transatlantic residence between the UK and the United States, giving her a unique perspective on situations on all sides of the seas. Blog | Website
Rebecca Hendin
Phil Hands is the editorial cartoonist for the Wisconsin State Journal, in Madison, Wis. He draws cartoons on a wide range of topics from state politics to international affairs. A passionate political moderate, Phil creates thoughtful editorial cartoons that attack the partisan hacks and hypocrites on both sides of the aisle. Phil has won a number of state awards for editorial cartooning and was the 2012 recipient of the Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi award for editorial cartooning for circulation under 100,000.
Phil Hands
