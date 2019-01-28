Advertisement
The Awkward Yeti

The Awkward Yeti

By Nick Seluk
Advertisement

Today's Comic from The Awkward Yeti

Read Now
The Heart Wants What it Wants: 'Awkward Yeti' Edition
Best Of

The Heart Wants What it Wants: 'Awkward Yeti' Edition

Charlie Upchurch

January 28, 2019
Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal
Updated Today
You Might Also Like

Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal

Zach Weinersmith

More from The Awkward Yeti

Get the comics you want, your way.

Start Free Trial
Advertisement