Advertisement
Random

Red and Rover by Brian Basset

Explore Red and Rover

dog pet ownership child summer vacation curiosity playing siblings parenting imagination school excitement brothers watching tv pets happiness
Waggin' Tales: A Red and Rover Collection
Advertisement
Ruben Award Winner
LINK

2012 Reuben Award Winner: Best Newspaper Comic Strip
Red and Rover Read From the Beginning
LINK

Read Red and Rover from the beginning!

Brian Basset (Red and Rover)