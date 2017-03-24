Advertisement
Random

Pearls Before Swine by Stephan Pastis

Explore Pearls Before Swine

pearls before swine rat pig goat stupidity comic strip angry violence death misunderstanding sarcasm letter television annoyance stephan pastis
Advertisement
Pearls Before Swine Hogs the Road

15 Hilarious and Highly Relatable Parenting Comics
Pearls Before Swine Suite Your Selfie Children's Book Amazon Preorder
Advertisement
GoComics Planet Comicon 2017 Blog

All The Creators You Can Handle: GoComics At Planet Comicon Kansas City 2017
Hire Stephan Pastis
Pearls Reuben Award Winner

Shots Fired: Bill Amend vs. Stephan Pastis Part 2 - Electric Boogaloo: The Squeakquel

Shots Fired: Bill Amend vs. Stephan Pastis