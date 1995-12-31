Final Calvin and Hobbes - Last Comic - by Bill Watterson for December 31, 1995
Transcript:
Calvin: Wow, it really snowed last night! Isn't it wonderful? Hobbes: Everything familiar has disappeared! The world looks brand-new! Calvin: A new year... a fresh, clean start! Hobbes: I's like having a big white sheet of paper to draw on! Calvin: A day full of possibilities! It's a magical world, Hobbes, ol' buddy... Let's go exploring!
I think this strip is a beautiful way to say good-bye to Calvin & Hobbes. It is leaving us with the idea that the story keeps going even if it isn’t being written and drawn anymore. “Full of Possibilities,” is the line Calvin uses, and it makes you smile at this farewell, rather than be merely depressed at the ending of the series.