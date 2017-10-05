Since the beginning of time mankind has killed each other. Which is why we have laws against it. One on one (as in dueling even old west Style) is a lot better than getting gunned down with an assault style semi or fully automatic military weapon. When massacres become common everyday events we can no longer be considered civilized. We can be considered to be living in an anarchy, Controlled by the man who has the most fire power. Congress had better be careful. The private man is becoming more powerful than our military.
Since the beginning of time mankind has killed each other. Which is why we have laws against it. One on one (as in dueling even old west Style) is a lot better than getting gunned down with an assault style semi or fully automatic military weapon. When massacres become common everyday events we can no longer be considered civilized. We can be considered to be living in an anarchy, Controlled by the man who has the most fire power. Congress had better be careful. The private man is becoming more powerful than our military.