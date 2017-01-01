Comics
Follow Rob Harrell's hilarious and true-to-life work-at-home dad, Adam, as he chases deadlines, family bliss and the perfect latte.
Adam@Home
Rob Harrell
The Adventures of Business Cat is a webcomic written and drawn by Tom Fonder detailing the life and times of the world’s wealthiest playboy business pet. With the help of a reluctant ragtag band of colleagues, Business Cat must learn to navigate the dog eat dog world of business and learn to walk the line between professional life and the wants and desires of your average household cat. Official Business Cat Website CAST: Business Cat: Billionaire. Business maverick. Cat. Janet: Secretary and part-time belly scratcher. Ted: Perpetually worried senior partner. Steve: Reluctant wage slave and employee of the month. Rob: Cutting his teeth in a dead end job. Howard T. Business Pug: Arch nemesis from a rival company.
The Adventures of Business Cat
Tom Fonder
Andertoons are cartoonist Mark Anderson’s single frame glimpses into the witty and slightly askew lives of hapless professionals, chatty animals, pop culture icons and more (occasionally in the same cartoon). The Wall Street Journal, Reader’s Digest, US Airways, GM, Good Housekeeping, Walgreens and many more have shared Anderson’s cartoons with their readers and clients. Now available to punch up presentations, newsletters or anything else that could use a little levity and a good laugh, find out more at www.andertoons.com.
Andertoons
Mark Anderson
As Baldo navigates the world of girls, cars, and family, readers will learn just how well they can identify with this teen. This strip by writer Hector Cantu and artist Carlos Castellanos is sure to appeal to all.
Baldo
Hector D. Cantu and Carlos Castellanos
Lovable loser Brutus Thornapple, his wife Gladys, mother-in-law Ramona Gargle, boss Rancid Veeblefester, dim-witted son Wilberforce and the mischievous neighbor Hurricane Hattie O'Hara have been entertaining newspaper readers since 1965.
The Born Loser
Art and Chip Sansom
Cartoonists Eric and Bill Teitelbaum skewer the world of business and finance in Bottom Liners, a nationally syndicated business comic panel appearing six times weekly. Bottom Liners tackles subjects such as foreign takeovers, office politics, getting a raise and the fast-paced world of Wall Street.
Bottomliners
Eric and Bill Teitelbaum
Newlyweds Cathy and Irving navigate the treacherous waters of couple-hood. From pampered pets to prying parents, they’ve got a lot to learn! Wedding or not, it’s still all about Cathy - she personifies the young career woman and her typical daily obstacles. Ice cream, panic attacks, stress and love are all in a day’s work. We read, we identify, we laugh. Who could ask for more?Cathy is the Everywoman. She deals with diets, self-esteem, in-laws, and letting her husband know that she is the boss. Everyone can identify with her shopping, bills, taxes, planning for the future and coping with her husband’s incessant computer golf games. Whether you are a newlywed, single, or have been married for decades, all will enjoy the daily predicaments of Cathy and Irving.
Cathy
Cathy Guisewite
Humor gets to go places polite company simply can't. Cornered often wanders into "what if" territory, but it's well worth the risk.
Cornered
Mike Baldwin
Dilbert by Scott Adams is the most photocopied, pinned-up, downloaded, faxed and e-mailed comic strip in the world. Dubbed "the cartoon hero of the workplace" by The San Francisco Examiner, Dilbert has been syndicated since 1989 and now appears in 2,000 newspapers in 65 countries and 25 languages. Dilbert Classics allows you the luxury of pushing the reset button with us, taking the iconic strip back to its first frames. Starting from the beginning and running each strip in succession from its first day of circulation, join in on the genesis of these stories. We're going to the days of fax and dial-up Internet connection frustration, people!
Dilbert Classics
Scott Adams
FARCUS is a daily syndicated newspaper comic about jobs, corporate life and other unnatural concepts. The comic, which appeared in hundreds of newspapers worldwide courtesy of Universal Uclick, was launched into syndication in 1990 along with posters, calendars and books. Creators David Waisglass and Gordon Coulthart are now on an extended leave of absence to pursue other creative projects but their popular comic feature continues to appear in thousands of newsletters, magazines, websites and other publications worldwide.
Farcus
David Waisglass and Gordon Coulthart
Geech
Jerry Bittle
Gentle Creatures is the story of a fat-headed bunny named Radish Cheeseweed, his good natured but dim witted dog Jingles and their pal Cecil, an opinionated stink bug. While it may be true that the bunny-dog-stink bug combination is an age-old classic, Gentle Creatures breathes new life into the union in a way that has been seen only a few dozen times before. Join the futility as Radish, Jingles and Cecil vainly attempt to keep their dreadful strip from being cancelled and used for fish-wrap by the mean and unfair syndicate monster, Editor Sue. Gentle Creatures is celebrated as the syndicate's smallest ever strip launch, at slightly less than one newspaper.
Gentle Creatures
Mel Henze
"Get a life!" is a common admonition, one more easily uttered than accomplished. Tim Lachowski's cartoon panel of the same name offers telling glimpses of the process in all its awkward absurdity. Whether or not its sly dry capture of lifeâ€™s rimshot moments helps readers achieve the goal, it faithfully provides those engaged in the attempt an insightful daily laugh.
Get a Life
Tim Lachowski
If there’s one thing everybody has in common, it’s getting older. From newborn babies to baby boomers, there’s no escaping it. “Gray Matters” is skewed to that vast generation of boomers. But since getting older means adapting to changing circumstances, lots of readers, old and young alike, can relate to and laugh along with our characters. Don’t let the name of the strip throw you. The cast of “Gray Matters” is anything but colorless as they struggle to keep up with the rapid changes in society, culture, technology, the workplace, their families and, of course, their bodies.
Gray Matters
Stuart Carlson and Jerry Resler
For a family strip with bite, you can't do better than The Grizzwells, starring a four-bear family of grizzlies.
The Grizzwells
Bill Schorr
Sam and Sandy Szwyk, typical parents juggling careers and child care. Sam and Sandy find it hard enough to make sure Karen and Timmy are where they need to be when they need to be there (not to mention appropriately dressed); when you factor in their business travel schedules, you’ve got barely managed chaos. That’s why love, respect and a got-your-back support system are the trinity behind Sam and Sandy’s relationship. It’s what they depend upon at home and away.
Home and Away
Steve Sicula
Life's a series of ups and downs, which is good news if you're on a mountain bike. Hubris! is the story of people who enjoy their weekends more than their jobs. Hard to believe, right? Wandering in and out of The Outdoor Galore Store, the woods, the skatepark, the river and trouble, they'll risk their lives and limbs to entertain you by entertaining themselves. Grab your helmet and whatever toys that go with it. Spend your free time with Hubris. Check out Greg Cravens' other strip, The Buckets.
HUBRIS!
Greg Cravens
Ink Pen: the insider’s look at the seedy underbelly of cartoon character employment. Find out what happened to loveable Bixby the Rat! Witness the struggles of Ham Hock, the talking pig, as he tries to break into a business that sees him as nothing more than a slab of meat. Meet (briefly) the plucky sidekicks, thrust into danger by careless superheroes and the villains they duel.
Ink Pen
Phil Dunlap
Michael and his girlfriend, Gina, frequent a local café where the barista, Chris, is the coffee counter therapist for all his self-involved customers. Chris listens (or pretends to listen) to patrons like Gina’s friend Maggie, who is addicted to self-help books, and Maggie’s father, Alex, who rationalizes away his failure to follow a diet or go to the gym. Another patron is Michael’s software-company cubicle-mate, Albert, who is also Michael’s sounding board for his relationship with Gina and his laundry list of hang-ups.
It's All About You
Tony Murphy
Joe Vanilla is your average, ordinary, regular guy -- working in today’s corporate setting, dealing with life’s little hardships and inconveniences and celebrating its achievements. He faces silly office politics, administrivia, confusing technology, iPods, ATMS, facebook, fumbled interpersonal relationships, and other pushes and pulls of contemporary life. Joe is our everyday protagonist. Relevant. Quick witted. Playful. Ironic and timely.
Joe Vanilla
Mark Litzler
La Cucaracha is a unique strip that provides a view of the world through the lens of its Latino characters and the mind of acclaimed creator Lalo Alcaraz, whose experiences growing up on the U.S./Mexico border inform the satirical wit of the strip.
La Cucaracha
Lalo Alcaraz
Drive down any main street in America and you will undoubtedly pass by at least one, most likely two or three restaurants of the fast food variety. Pushing burgers, tacos, fried chicken and milk shakes, these quick stops have become a familiar source of comfort for travelers far from home and a favorite stop for a late-night snack. Mark Pett’s LUCKY COW delves into the humor of the fast food, minimum wage experience, as teenagers struggle to balance school, their social lives and working at Lucky Cow and the managers hope to keep major disasters to a minimum during peak business hours. It all adds up to a hilarious combination.
Lucky Cow
Mark Pett
Get a Job? Get a Tan? That is the eternal question at the heart of Making It, the comic strip by Keith Robinson. At one end of the scale is Normy, a beach bum who lives for lying on the sand, listening to the roar of the ocean. On the other is C.J. Silverwood, IV, MBA, a bottom-line businessman who lives for the stock market ticker. Between them are a half-dozen other characters who are torn between work and leisure. You will find yourself along that scale, too. Keith's Making It cartoons appear weekly in newspapers across the U.S. and have been collected in three books. They have been the basis of a line of greeting cards and of the Electronic Arts video game Normy’s Beach Babe-O-Rama.
Making It
Keith Robinson
NEUROTICA aptly (and inventively) names the state of mind of the heroine of this charmingly high-stress strip. Set in San Francisco, it charts the lively times of Petunia, a young woman on the edge of fashion and of a nervous breakdown. By day she copes with Ned Gooney, her many-faced nut-job boss, and flirts with the chiseled-face mesmerizer known as The Hottie. By night she returns to her urban hideout to care for - and cope with - Gramps, a would-be former superhero who’s light in the head and big in the heart.
NEUROTICA
Allison Garwood
The Norm 4.0 comic is about ‘the boy who DID grow up.’ Even though there are now four of them, Norm is still trying to figure it all out before his two kids grow up and he and his wife, Reine (French for queen), grow too old. Married with kids and dogs and parents and friends and work? Yep, that’s now the norm.
The Norm 4.0
Michael Jantze
Behind each great piece of software is a talented, conscientious team of hardworking individuals dedicated to producing the highest quality product using internationally accepted best practices and industry standards. Then there are these guys. CAST INFO: OWEN is a product manager, which means he is supposed to write specifications, manage the schedule, and coordinate with his counterparts in the rest of the company. In reality he spends most of his time creating professional training films. DESMOND is a developer. He takes Owen's specs and turns them into living breathing code. He believes programming is an art, and you can't rush art. MEATLOAF is Desmond's pet hamster. Or, possibly, Desmond is Meatloaf's pet developer. FANG is the group's tester. She doesn't have anything against the developers. She just likes breaking things. UMESH is an acerbic developer. MARKETROID was Desmond's senior project in college, now upgraded to the latest developments in A.I. and programmed by Owen to be his ideal marketer. Owen isn't the best programmer. STAN is a total disgusting disaster of a human being and an HR nightmare. It is a mystery why he hasn't been fired or, better yet, euthanized. CARLIN enjoys terrible jokes, pina coladas, and taking walks in the rain. MING is incredibly reliable. ART is an executive who has held a number of different positions. ELIZA is an ambitious manager.
Not Invented Here
Bill Barnes and friends
America’s first interactive, reader-participation comic -- Pluggers chronicles the hardworking people the world depends on. They represent the 80 percent of humanity who unceremoniously keep plugging along -- balancing work, play and family life.
Pluggers
Gary Brookins
A glib look at diet, fitness and all of the struggles and successes that come with achieving a healthy lifestyle. Promises Fitness is a posh suburban health club. Staffed by Fiona, Trish, Shanta and Lance, four well meaning and cheeky fitness professionals, doing their best to keep a very resistant membership in peak condition.
Promises, Promises
J.R. Faulkner
Dogs, bosses, garden slugs, who sits next to who at Thanksgiving, cheating at golf, fretting the night away, carping couples on long trips, eating over the sink, toenail clippings, cosmic order, hairballs, flop sweat, coughing into one's elbow, clogged pipes, clogged arteries, parking crooked at the mall. That's what real life is all about. And that's what Real Life Adventures is all about. For nearly two decades, Lance (Aldrich) and Gary (Wise) have drawn, and drawn from, the everyday stuff that we all slog through. And on any given day, they like to think their little square slice of life is a nice change from the rickety roller coaster the rest of the world seems to be. Want to share your life's goofiosity with them? Just post here.
Real Life Adventures
Gary Wise and Lance Aldrich
Reply All highlights those moments in today's information-overloaded environment when you forget your adult-self and toss the megaphone to your fifth-grade inner child. Its main character, Lizzie is a busy-single-woman-with-successful-career-in-the-big-city who has a lot of those moments. Cartoonist Donna A. Lewis, an attorney at Homeland Security, admits she "clearly needs an outlet for the stress of working in the nationâ€™s capital." Lewis taught herself to draw in law school (where doodling was the only escape from reality) and to write punch lines in the courtroom (no disrespect to judges, attorneys, plaintiffs or defendants intended). Lewis comes from "an annoyingly funny family" that provides material faster than she can "translate it into a written product." Now, she says, "The years of listening to their absurd notions about the world are finally providing value to my life." Lewis states that no family members were harmed in the creation of this strip, and some names were left unchanged in order to incriminate those deserving of such.
Reply All
Donna A. Lewis