Angry Little Girls is a cute but snarky weekly comic strip about life as a girl. One girl is really angry, and the others are disenchanted, crazy, fresh and gloomy. It’s not easy being a girl with mean parents, a dumb boyfriend and annoying friends.
Angry Little Girls
Lela Lee
The Awkward Yeti encompasses a variety of comics about life, introversion, science, and the balance of our inner dialogue. See mundane ailments turned into epic stories, decide whether you’re more of a Heart or a Brain, and try to see which of your friends is the most “Lars.” The Awkward Yeti is like reading multiple webcomics in one series, all from the same creator. CAST Lars: The central character and star of The Awkward Yeti, Lars is an introvert trying to find his place in what feels like an extrovert’s world. Vince: Lars’ brother is muscular, confident, and a little simpler. Vince and Lars get along well, but have very different approaches to life. Herschel: in his infrequent appearances, Herschel is the consummate “sales guy,” using basic tactics to win people over in nearly all of his conversations. Lisa: an ongoing love interest, we’re never quite sure if she’s humoring Lars or not as she accompanies him on dates. Brain: introduced during the second year, Brain begins to reveal Lars’ inner dialogue and source of anxiety. Heart: a later addition to the cast, Heart balances the superego-inspired Brain with his optimistic, Id-like approach to the world, acting more on emotion than societal constructs. Gallbladder: an infrequent, but incredibly popular character, Gallbladder happily “maked” stones for the liver, only to be rejected. The ensemble of organs and objects: an ever-growing cast of organs and objects fills the microchasm within Lars’ world with conversations between Stomach, Tongue, Tooth and many others. Most of these characters recur from time to time.
The Awkward Yeti
Nick Seluk
The 1980s was a truly classic period in comic strip history. The decade of spiked hair and shoulder pads introduced us to brilliantly off-the-wall The Far Side, the timeless antics of Calvin and Hobbes, and the sociopolitical brilliance of Bloom County. All of these strips were retired at the height of their popularity by their award-winning creators, and fans have hoped ever since to talk them back into syndication with heaps of fan mail and social media begging, all for naught. Until now. Berkeley Breathed has talked himSELF out of retirement after Donald Trump threw his hat into an overpopulated ring of hopefuls for the Republican presidential nomination. Inspired by Trump's promise to "make America great again," Breathed is making the comics page great again with Bloom County 2015. Bloom County’s Opus, Milo, Bill the Cat and all of the residents of Bloom House are back and they aren't wasting a minute mocking the Republican campaign's greatest bloviator and a renewed national ridiculousness. Bloom County is the tale of the residents of Bloom House, a boarding house run by the parents of worldly 10-year-old newspaper reporter Milo Bloom. Boarders include Opus, Steve, Bill the Cat, Portnoy, Oliver Wendell Jones and more. Together, these characters parodied presidential campaigns, the Parents Music Resource Center, labor unions, the war on drugs, and The Donald -- no one was off limits. After his 25-year hiatus, "Silliness suddenly seems safe now," said Breathed.
Bloom County 2017
Berkeley Breathed
Humor can be found in just about every nook and cranny - down dark alleys, deep in space, far out to sea and hidden under grates. These are just a few of the myriad settings which serve as a backdrop for our zany cartoon, Chuckle Bros.From early civilization through the present and on into the distant future, the world of Chuckle Bros is actually the same crazy world we all inhabit - it's just missing the normal set of checks and balances that keep each and every one of us just inside the ropes on our path through life.In a world that's often all too serious, we welcome you to see it through the eyes of Chuckle Bros - a laugh-a-day, every day.
Chuckle Bros
Brian and Ron Boychuk
Behold, an un-pale horse with no name. Oh, wait. His name is Horace. And he's sarcastic. And silly. And lives in an infinitely expandable world. And sometimes gets slapstuck. And day after unpredictable day he boldly goes where no horse -- let alone a comic strip -- has gone before. Yes, there are sidekicks; a bird, a lady horse, a never-seen neighbor. And if the post-it note did not exist, Samson would have had to invent it so Horace would have yellow panels in which to play. Welcome to the bright side of the world. May the horse be with you.
Dark Side of the Horse
Samson
Julie Larson began writing The Dinette Set comic in 1990, then called Suburban Torture, offering a satire on middle class culture. The Dinette Set became syndicated in 1997. When asked where Julie gets all of her ideas, she admits there is only one way to write a daily comic: write about what you know. "I make no bones about who’s really talking in The Dinette Set," says Julie, who is writer, director and cast of The Dinette Set. "If we can’t make fun of ourselves, who will?"
The Dinette Set
Julie Larson
Doodle for Food
Megan McKay
Articulate, abrasive, political, compassionate, misunderstood, misprinted and outrageous -- never complacent. Garry Trudeau is America's premier social and political satirist.
Doonesbury
Garry Trudeau
Everyday People Cartoons
Cathy Thorne
In September of 1991, Mike Morgan began drawing For Heaven’s Sake!, a comic strip published in the religion section of The Macon Telegraph. The weekly cartoon celebrates the faith and pokes fun at the foibles of the characters who make up the congregation of "Mainline Memorial Church."
For Heaven's Sake
Mike Morgan
Through Fowl Language, cartoonist Brian Gordon draws on his trials and tribulations of raising two small children. By poking fun at the daily tedium and frustrations of parenting, he hopes to give comfort to parents who are losing their minds just as quickly as he is. Visit the official website!
Fowl Language
Brian Gordon
Liz and Sam have it all: a happy marriage, a precocious preteen son named Nate, and a house that's just the right size for the three of them. Then, Liz's parents move in. Grandpa Irv is a kindly but occasionally grumpy Korean War vet who loves watching TV, bickering over politics, and spoiling his grandson. His wife Sarah is equally strong-willed, whether urging Irv to diet, questioning her daughter's parenting choices, or finding surprising success as an advice blogger. With an estimated 50+ million Americans living in such families as of today, Freshly Squeezed is a refreshing look at newfound family togetherness after the economic collapse. Can three generations of one family share their lives, their feelings, their dwindling fortunes and a bathroom — and keep their sense of humor in the process? Pay a visit to the Freshly Squeezed family to find out! Freshly Squeezed is the brainchild of Ed Stein, an award-winning political cartoonist. He created the local comic strip, Denver Square, for the Denver Rocky Mountain News for 12 years. He lived the Freshly Squeezed life first-hand when his kids were little and his 80-year-old father moved to Denver.
Freshly Squeezed
Ed Stein
Gasoline Alley by Jim Scancarelli is a gentle, good-natured continuing story of four generations of Wallets. Readers return daily for this positive slice of life, with universal themes and commonplace situations.
Gasoline Alley
Jim Scancarelli
Offering witty plays on words with clever, often ironic messages, "Graffiti" is the best place to read the writing on the wall.
Graffiti
Gene Mora
Half Full gives a unique and intelligent insight to the truths and trials of everyday life. From airline travel to social media, couples therapy or house hunting, it’s not always easy to see the bright side but if you wait long enough, there is usually something to laugh about.
Half Full
Maria Scrivan
You know how sometimes you're trying to reach for your phone but you kind of just gush your hand into your cereal bowl instead because it was right next to it and your brain isn't turned on because it's 8 AM and it's just not time for humans to be awake yet? And it takes you a second to realize what you've just done and you're like "Oh dang." Then you get to the office and you're like "Weird, the parking lot is so empty, I'm not that early am I?" and you fiddle with the door and think "What the heck did they change the codes," but then you realize "Whoa, it is totally Sunday right now!" So then you decide "Well, I'm up early anyway, let's check out that one diner Stephanie was talking about, I mean I could eat again." And then you go there and you have a nice meal and you think "something like this isn't so bad every once in a while." This is kind of a comic about that. If you like hot comics and you are a cool person there is a chance you will have a nice time with us.
Hot Comics for Cool People
Brandon Sheffield and Dami Lee
Join the Round Table Subscription Service and be the first to get Keef's weekly comics, plus the inside skinny on the world's foremost Gentleman Cartoonist! The Knight Life is a goofy yet sharp view of life through the eyes and pen of its creator, community-activist and multi- award-winning cartoonist Keith Knight. Upcoming Events Keith Knight Germany Tour: Cartoonist Keith Knight is spending a large part of November in Germany for a speaking tour! Knight will use comics to teach students about police brutality in the United States.
The Knight Life
Keith Knight
Lila finds happiness in shoes and lattes and is still on the look out for "Mr. Right".
The Meaning of Lila
John Forgetta and L.A. Rose
In a world in which we are constantly bombarded by Internet, TV, celebrities, and pop culture, "Medium Large" by Francesco Marciuliano will only throw more such nonsense at you.
Medium Large
Francesco Marciuliano
Meg Classics
Greg Curfman
MercWorks
Dave Mercier
Only a mother could nag her child so much in such a sarcastic way that it becomes endearing. Momma’s kids love her and readers will too! Based in part on his own mother, Mell Lazarus’s Momma is a little bit like everybody’s mother. Syndicated in more than 400 newspapers, Momma has been entertaining readers since 1970.
Momma
Mell Lazarus
Meet the Deweys: Norm mows the lawn at 10 p.m. ... Claire and her punk band dial it to 11 when they practice in the basement ... Jake just set fire to the neighbor's compost heap ... and Jan is simply trying to keep up with the bills. Just another day in the neighborhood. They're the Next Door Neighbors -- stop by and say hello. Meet the Dewey family: Not-so-proud patriarch Norm works (sleepwalks through) a nondescript blue-collar job, loves beer (and cocktails) and spends most of his time in sloth-like bliss in front of the TV and parking cars in the lawn. His idea of fitness is binge-watching "The Biggest Loser." Norm's better half, Jan, works part-time, is a voracious reader, and essentially keeps everything running smoothly at Chez Dewey ... someone has to. Claire, their 17-year old daughter, is rude ... with 'tude to spare ... plays bass in a punk band, writes songs, and just wants to go on tour ... anything to get out of 6th period math class. Twelve-year-old Jake is often found sporting a D average in school, excels in advanced-placement detention, and works hard to be the bad influence to all the other kids in the neighborhood. They're loud ... they're obnoxious ... and definitely not the model family ... They're the Deweys -- and they live next door.
Next Door Neighbors
Pat Sandy
Nick Galifianakis spins the pain of dating, mothers-in-law, “beneficial” friends, and more into humor we all can use, whether we like it or not. With searing and astute observations on life, love, relationships, and pet camaraderie, Nick's intricate black-and-white drawings paired with his biting wit and a pointed message: If we can’t laugh at ourselves, he’ll do it for us. These are uncomfortable, but true, cartoons about you.
Nick and Zuzu
Nick Galifianakis
This comic strip is a view of the world as seen through the dirty glasses of a boy named Wally. He's a bit of a loner, a bit of a daydreamer and he has a bit of an attitude. Armed with his trusty pen, he fills his sketchbooks with scribbles and doodles forming a potpourri of ideas he entitles "Nothing is not Something." With this collection, he hopes one day to become a world-famous artist, or at the very least, a cartoonist, the drunken-uncle of the art world. At this point, "Nothing is not Something" does not appear in any newspapers, in any city, in any country, on any planet, in any universe. That's because Wally doesn't want to be "owned" by "The Man." That's his story and he's sticking to it.
Nothing is Not Something
Greg Wallace
Now Recharging
Maiji/Mary Huang
At 19, Jack Ohman was the youngest syndicated editorial cartoonist in the United States, ever. Now he is one of America’s syndicated middle-aged editorial cartoonists. His work appears in over 300 newspapers.
Jack Ohman
Can’t we all just get along? It’s not the easiest question these days. With all of our differences, it’s amazing the Earth still rotates in one direction. Out of the Gene Pool is a comic strip with characters you might recognize from your own neighborhood: hard-working dads, frazzled moms, inseparable friends, gossiping co-workers and some folks who are just plain bizarre. They manage to coexist on this big ball of dirt--one day at a time, aspiring for progress rather than perfection.
Out of the Gene Pool Re-Runs
Matt Janz
Owlturd Comix is a thrice-weekly humor webcomic which features a cute exterior but sometimes dives into dark subject matter. CAST INFO: Shen: Shen was originally the author’s self-insert character, which he used to voice all of the petty gripes he has about life. Since then, he has drifted away from the author in both appearance and personality, but still often voices all of the author’s petty gripes about life. Shen is, in short, the modern man. Life: Life is often personified as a buff dude that Shen combats on a day to day basis. So are student loans, winter, and many, many other things.
Owlturd
Shen T
Pictures in Boxes is a weekly comic strip devoted to movies, gaming, toys, cartoons and everything else pop culture. It's creator Davie is nostalgic for the nineties and would be totally cool with Nintendo taking over the entire world. The comic updates here on Mondays and older strips can be found at picturesinboxes.com
Pictures in Boxes
David Cahill