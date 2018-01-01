Comics
Tony Cochran's Agnes is a whimsical look at childhood through the eyes of the title character and her best friend, Trout. What sets this strip apart is the focus on that limbo just before little girls discover boys and appropriate social skills.
Agnes
Tony Cochran
AJ and Magnus
Bryan and Simon Steel
Angry Little Girls is a cute but snarky weekly comic strip about life as a girl. One girl is really angry, and the others are disenchanted, crazy, fresh and gloomy. It’s not easy being a girl with mean parents, a dumb boyfriend and annoying friends.
Angry Little Girls
Lela Lee
Loved as an American icon and respected as an adventurer, Annie’s voyages pit her against some of the comics pages’ most notorious criminals. Annie’s tireless pursuit of justice has reinvigorated this classic strip, giving it more action, intrigue and curls than ever before.
Annie
Jay Maeder and Alan Kupperberg
It can be tough on a family when someone new has moved in, especially if it's a 900-pound scaredy-bear so terrified of wilderness life that he's fled to the burbs.
Bear with Me
Bob Scott
Big Nate chronicles the humor and misadventures of 11-year-old Nate Wright: sixth-grade renaissance man, aspiring cartoonist, self-described genius, and the all-time record holder for most detentions in school history.
Big Nate
Lincoln Peirce
Take a seat and enjoy Big Nate from the beginning! Restarted here from the very first strip, Big Nate: First Class chronicles the humor and misadventures of 11-year-old Nate Wright — sixth-grade renaissance man, self-described genius, and the all-time record holder for most detentions in school history. Nate's inventive schemes and delusions of grandeur might make his classmates, teachers and family members roll their eyes, but they're a blast to read for fans of all ages.
Big Nate: First Class
Lincoln Peirce
Where else would you find this motley combo of characters but in the circus ring? Throw in Pete, a 10-year-old boy growing up in the circus, and you’ve got Big Top -- aka The Bestest Show on Earth!These lovable animals deal with everyday real world events just like humans do. From Brangelina, to Katie Couric, to the DaVinci Code, Pete and his circus friends provide clever entertainment and endless laughs for readers.
Big Top
Rob Harrell
Ah, the joys of a boy and his dog. His robotic dog...Yes, Skip Smalls’ dream of a canine sidekick came true when Bleeker beeped into his life -- batteries included. For this delightful duo it’s not just about tug of war and the gnawing of bones. Bleeker can fetch, but he can also fax -- and print, place calls, detect smoke, photograph, download email, take a GPS reading, and handle Skip’s homework planner. He’s not bug-free: if he spends too much time with Grandpa, he starts hooking rugs and wearing slippers. And if you stuff Mars bars in his battery socket -- well, there are problems. Nonetheless Bleeker (BLKR501 to IM pals) is all the dog a boy, or a comic strip, could want. Read the Bleeker Blog
Bleeker: The Rechargeable Dog
Jonathan Mahood
One of the most beloved comic strips of all time, Calvin and Hobbes has been a timeless favorite since its debut in 1985. Follow along with the imaginative adventures of 6-year-old Calvin and his trusty tiger, Hobbes.
Calvin and Hobbes
Bill Watterson
A true modern classic, Richard Thompson's Cul de Sac shows us the suburban world of Alice Otterloop, her brother Petey, and the kids of Blisshaven pre-school.
Cul de Sac
Richard Thompson
Frazz, by Jef Mallett, follows an unexpected role model: an elementary-school janitor. He's a trusted authority figure, but also a Renaissance man and every kid's buddy.
Frazz
Jef Mallett
Created by Neal Rubin and Rod Whigham for and about teenagers, Gil Thorp has developed an intensely loyal readership of all ages. It is a sports strip that is not just about sports, sometimes dealing with topical, teen-oriented issues.
Gil Thorp
Neal Rubin and Rod Whigham
The Gladlees, a slightly eccentric suburban family, adopt a toddler, Jetpack Jr., who is actually an alien spaceman who thinks he’s a toddler who thinks he’s a spaceman. The couple’s older kids want to send him back to the moon.
Jetpack Jr.
Geoff Grogan
Most children would be terrified by monsters under the bed, rogue cyborgs, destructive aliens and dicey nuclear experiments. But Lio is not your average kid. Mark Tatulli renders this pantomime strip in a pen-and-ink style that matches the strips' dark humor and imaginative spirit.
Lio
Mark Tatulli
When Karl moves to Japan with his family and finds a magical raccoon spirit, fitting into a new life becomes even more challenging. Join the adventure as we discover that living in Japan ain’t easy but it sure can be fun! New comics update every Monday, Wednesday and Friday in color. Khalid Birdsong lived in Osaka, Japan for two years teaching English and goes back once a year to visit his wife’s family. Living abroad inspired him to start drawing the original Fried Chicken and Sushi webcomic at www.friedchickenandsushi.com loosely based on his experiences. Little FC&S gives him a chance to see what his characters would be like in fourth grade attending an international school together. He’s always wanted to give the raccoon spirit, Tanuki, more of a role in the strip and creating this comic really brings his dream to life. CAST INFO: Karl- Karl is a kindhearted but shy fourth grader who desperately wants to fit in and spend time with the girl he has a crush on. Karl enjoys playing with toys and making puppets. One part of him wants to be cool and the other part wants to be a geek. Tanuki- Tanuki is a magical raccoon dog spirit who loves to eat and cause trouble whenever he can. He’s still learning his magic so he can use it to help, and sometimes, hurt his owner Karl. J- J is a calm, cool and confident friend who never sweats the small stuff. It’s the big major stuff that can upset J. He enjoys watching movies and doing martial arts. He likes to see the humor in life and he’s not afraid to laugh. Hachiro- Hachiro is Japanese but he spent several years living in the U.S. before moving back to Osaka. He loves reading about the paranormal and he’s fascinated by magic. Hachiro has a fear of many things but he sticks by his friends through thick and thin. Ryan- Ryan is the popular kid in fourth grade and he’s proud of it. He enjoys making life difficult for Karl to show how much power he has at school. Ryan enjoys playing sports and picking on kids smaller than him. Mai- Mai is Japanese but she studies English very well and she’s not afraid of anything. She enjoys reading and playing sports. Mai has a great sense of humor and can help her friends lighten up in difficult situations.
Little Fried Chicken and Sushi
Khalid Birdsong
LUANN is about the trials of becoming a young adult: the hilarity and drama, triumphs and flops, friendships and rivalries.
Luann
Greg Evans
Nate Creekmore's Maintaining looks at the oddities of life through the eyes of an interracial teenager. The cast includes Marcus, the hero of the strip, and a biracial high school student who is not quite sure of himself or the world. Marcus is trying to make sense out of the craziness around him. Anton is his best friend. He is a bit of a cynic, but still too young to be jaded.
Maintaining
Nate Creekmore
Nancy was created in the 1930s by Ernie Bushmiller. Since 1995, the strip has been drawn and written by Guy Gilchrist. Nancy is famed for its gentle humor and playful sight gags. Nancy remains a devoted friend to her pal Sluggo, her Aunt Fritzi, and many others. Her childlike innocence never wavers.
Nancy
Guy Gilchrist
Set the flux capacitor for 1955 as we journey back in time to the Golden Age of Ernie Bushmiller’s Nancy! By this time, Bushmiller had been drawing Nancy for well over twenty years and had honed the strip’s formula for success to a fine edge. Put on your poodle skirt and your bobby sox and join Nancy, Sluggo and Aunt Fritzi on their daily journey through the hilarious (with an occasional side trip to the surreal)!
Nancy Classics
Ernie Bushmiller
Oh, Brother! stars the sibling duo of Bud and Lily, who humorously interact within the leafy confines of their middle-class suburban home and neighborhood. Whether they are playing together in the family room or running amok in the schoolyard, Bud and Lily elevate the act of one-upmanship to Code Red levels. Lily is the quintessential slightly older and far more sensible sister. She takes it upon herself to look after her uninhibited, prank-loving younger brother, Bud. While Lily wins the occasional battle with her cool-headed maturity, Bud is intent on winning the war with his brazen brand of mischief. Despite their obvious differences, Bud and Lily love each other deeply and have a strong sibling bond. Pure and simple, Oh, Brother! speaks to the mischievous inner child that exists in all of us." This comic updates: M W F
Oh, Brother!
Bob Weber Jr. and Jay Stephens
The Other End
Neil Kohney
From Dana Simpson, creator of the uber-popular "Phoebe and Her Unicorn" comic strip, is "Ozy and Millie"! Two foxes. A dragon stepfather. A raccoon best friend. Mischief obviously ensues.
Ozy and Millie
Dana Simpson
The most beloved comic strip in history. Dive into 50 years of Good ol' Charlie Brown and his pals.
Peanuts
Charles Schulz
In celebration of the 65th anniversary of Peanuts, we’re restarting this iconic comic strip from the very beginning. Follow along as we stroll down memory lane with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus and the whole gang as they retrace the adventures that began on newspaper funny pages in 1950. Those were the days!
Peanuts Begins
Charles Schulz
Phoebe and Her Unicorn is the story of a friendship between a little girl and a mythical creature. This strip brings a little bit of warmth magic into a world desperately in need of it. Dana Simpson's beautiful art and sharp humor are a delight.
Phoebe and Her Unicorn
Dana Simpson
The Poptropica comic strip follows the hilarious adventures of two mismatched boys, Oliver and Jorge, who unexpectedly find themselves in a strange world of endless islands, each inhabited by it’s own unique residents. Frankensteins, dinosaurs, balloon animals, penguin pirates, the boys come across anything and everything as they pop from island to island looking for a way to get back home. CAST: Oliver is one of the popular kids, although that’s not as easy as you might think. He feels the need to keep the fact that he’s smart hidden so as not to lose “cred”. Also, females keep falling in love with him because of his “perfect hair”. He’s good natured and always up for an adventure. Jorge is sort of the opposite. But even though he’s out of shape, easily rattled, and allergic to everything under the sun, he’s the self-proclaimed expert at whatever task they come across. He also exclusively eats junk food, which is sort of a problem when you’re on tropical islands.
Poptropica
Paul Gilligan and Kory Merritt
Remember those transitional years between childhood and adolescence -- the days when you were playing on the swing set one minute, and daydreaming about the fifth-grade love of your life the next? This is the life of Teena Keene -- almost 11 years old, a fifth grader and a good student. She’s an avid inline skater and not quite ready to give up her dolls. But makeup and boys, particularly Gordo Brandt, are beginning to vie for her attention. Teena teeters between child and budding teen, and enjoys being a little of both.
PreTeena
Allison Barrows
Snowflakes takes place in the worlds of imagination shared by a group of young orphans, somewhere high in the snowcapped Andes. Snowflakes is the story of that imagination running amok, growing into strange adventures, political intrigue, and a battle between the factions within and without. Along the way, the children grow friendships, learn to live together, and make peace with their strange histories. CAST INFO Greg - AGE 8: Loves things. He's about as geeky as you'll find when it comes to objects of trivia and memorized knowledge, and will someday make an excellent museum docent. Lusitania (Lu) - AGE 10 Aged double digits and feeling it. Although she enjoys her status as one of the elders, deep down she wishes she could be young again. Sloan - AGE 7: You wouldn't know it to talk to her, but Sloan is probably the happiest kid in the orphanage. She spends most of her time nosing around books and laying in bed, unencumbered by any sense of inadequacy. Enzo - AGE 5: Enzo has only been at the orphanage for a few months, but he already knows more about it than anyone else. For the moment, those big ears are coming in handy. Glory - AGE 6: Better than anyone at getting the other kids to laugh, but more often than not it's at him, rather than with him. Although he puts up with more abuse than most, he has a healthy level of resilience. If school doesn't crush his spirits, he'll probably be prime minister of a country some day. Wray - AGE 9: The toughest kid in the orphanage. The toughest kid in any orphanage. She once wedgied a kid so hard he split in two. She then put him back together with the most vicious Indian burn anyone has ever seen. At least, that's what I heard. Priti - AGE 9: Priti is a born leader, but a terrible planner. Although she works furiously when put on a new task, she quickly loses interest once she perceives diminishing returns. Still, while she's in work mode, she's great to have on your side.
Snowflakes
Zach Weinersmith, Chris Jones and James Ashby
Welcome to Snug Harbor! Will Henry's “Wallace the Brave” is a whimsical comic strip that centers around a bold and curious little boy named Wallace, his best friend Spud and the new girl in town, Amelia. Wallace lives in the quaint and funky town of Snug Harbor with his fisherman father, plant loving mother and feral little brother, Sterling. THE CAST: Wallace McClellan: Wallace is a curious and kind little kid. Bold and adventurous, Wallace is always eager to explore. Sterling McClellan: Sterling is Wallace's younger and stranger little brother. Some say he was raised by wolves, others just think he's weird. Mrs McClellan: Wallace's mother is an avid gardener. She is understanding and stern but, like most moms, is a natural problem solver. Mr. McClellan: Wallace's father is a goofy fisherman who likes to have fun...usually at the expense of his children. Spud: Spud is Wallace's best friend. He's been described as a “timid paperweight” and expects a horrific monster around every corner. Amelia: Amelia is the new girl in town and you don't want to mess with her. She is opinionated and a true instigator.
Wallace the Brave
Will Henry