Comics
Bad Machinery tells the stories of three schoolgirl sleuths and three schoolboy investigators, attending Griswalds Grammar School in Tackleford, UK. While they are not exactly enemies, a mixture of pride, mistrust and pig-headedness keeps them at cross purposes. A medium-sized West Yorkshire city set among rolling hills, Tackleford has a long history of mystery. Since the industrial revolution it has been a hotbed of problems, issues, manifestations, bad deeds, schemes and trouble. Griswalds is in the leafy suburb of Keane End. Nothing else is certain. CAST INFO: Shauna Wickle: Raised poor but extremely bright, Shauna is the first of her family to go to a school where you have to wear a blazer. Her best friend since the age of 3 is Charlotte Grote. Shauna lives with her mother, her stepfather Dan and her little half-brother Humphrey. Charlotte Grote: Charlotte is loud, silly and likeable. She doesn't always know the difference between a good idea and a bad idea. Charlotte (or sometimes "Lottie") lives with her estate agent mother. Her elder sister has left home. She has a small dog. Mildred Haversham: The product of an extremely liberal upbring, Mildred is not necessarily bad, but she is not good at doing as she's told. Mildred shares with Charlotte a ferocious appetite for gossip. Jack Finch: Jack is a dreamer, he is tall for his age, quiet and shy. He likes football stickers, popular music, drawing, and staring into the middle distance. He doesn't understand black and white films. Linton Baxter: Linton is an achiever. His mother is a primary school teacher, his father is a police superintendent. Linton will not rest until he has righted every wrong. He is a little too sharp for his age. Linton has just discovered sarcasm. Sonny Craven: Perpetually bright-eyed and optimistic, Sonny is a good fellow to have around. Full of kindness and old-fashioned manners. It is impossible to get a comb through Sonny's hair. Sonny lives in wealth and splendour with his parents and his little sister Cecile. He speaks fluent French.
Bad Machinery
John Allison
Created by Neal Rubin and Rod Whigham for and about teenagers, Gil Thorp has developed an intensely loyal readership of all ages. It is a sports strip that is not just about sports, sometimes dealing with topical, teen-oriented issues.
Gil Thorp
Neal Rubin and Rod Whigham
In Security
Bea R.
LUANN is about the trials of becoming a young adult: the hilarity and drama, triumphs and flops, friendships and rivalries. Rich in character and intriguing "what'll happen next?!" stories, LUANN is a compelling saga of life's most volatile stage. Greg Evans was voted Outstanding Cartoonist of the Year in 2003 by the National Cartoonists Society.
Luann
Greg Evans
Mom’s Cancer is a true story about one family’s struggle with metastatic lung cancer. Honest, unflinching, and sometimes humorous, it looks at the practical and emotional effect that serious illness has on patients and their families. In the end, it is a story of hope. Mom’s Cancer is a groundbreaking graphic novel that won the comics industry’s Eisner and Harvey Awards, as well as the Lulu Blooker Prize and the German Youth Literature Prize. Read the blog! CAST INFO: Mom: In her early sixties and diagnosed with lung cancer that spread to her brain after a lifetime of smoking. She is determined to overcome grave odds. Brian: The story’s author, narrator, and Mom’s eldest, a self-employed writer in his early forties with a wife and two teenage daughters. Nurse Sis: One year younger than Brian, single, and a registered nurse with years of experience in critical care, intensive care, and emergency room treatment. Kid Sis: An actress, writer, videographer, and Web entrepreneur about half a generation younger than Brian and Nurse Sis, who shares a condominium with Mom.
Mom's Cancer
Brian Fies
Remember those transitional years between childhood and adolescence -- the days when you were playing on the swing set one minute, and daydreaming about the fifth-grade love of your life the next? This is the life of Teena Keene -- almost 11 years old, a fifth grader and a good student. She’s an avid inline skater and not quite ready to give up her dolls. But makeup and boys, particularly Gordo Brandt, are beginning to vie for her attention. Teena teeters between child and budding teen, and enjoys being a little of both.
PreTeena
Allison Barrows
Watch Your Head chronicles the lives of six students attending Oliver Otis University. The strip is told largely through the eyes of Cory, a freshman who’s academically brilliant and socially awkward, especially with girls. His first friend at Otis U. is Omar, a recluse who some suspect is tied umbilically to his computer. Quincy, Omar’s friend (and therefore Cory’s friend by default), seems primarily to be studying women and fun and rarely has a serious moment. Kevin is a foreigner times two, one of the few whites on the predominantly black campus, and Canadian to boot. Robin is the object of Cory’s crush, the woman who leaves him befuddled and tongue-tied. And Jason is Cory’s roommate and polar opposite.
Watch Your Head
Cory Thomas
A rarity in the comics, 9 Chickweed Lane spotlights music and dance with superb artistry that complements Brooke McEldowney's strong-minded characters. A popular comic strip about three generations of family, 9 Chickweed Lane features strong characters, flights of fancy and an intuitive grasp of all kinds of relationships. The strip was recognized in 2006 for its brilliant artistry and intellectual humor when it was named Best Newspaper Comic Strip by the National Cartoonists Society. The strip appears in 60 newspapers worldwide, including the Los Angeles Times, Houston Chronicle, Calgary Sun and Columbus Dispatch. Central character Edda Burber is dancing to the beat of a different drummer these days as McEldowney focuses 9 Chickweed Lane more on the story of a young woman who moves away from home to perform with a prestigious metropolitan ballet company in New York City. Although it may seem like a completely new strip, 9 Chickweed Lane is peopled with very familiar friends, like furry feline Solange, and Edda's childhood friend and recent love interest, Amos.
9 Chickweed Lane
Brooke McEldowney