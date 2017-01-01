Comics
Alley Oop is the classic caveman comic strip revolving around the irrepressible Alley Oop, who travels from prehistoric Moo all the way to the 21st century in his friend Doc Wonmug's time machine.
Alley Oop
Jack and Carole Bender
Loved as an American icon and respected as an adventurer, Annie’s voyages pit her against some of the comics pages’ most notorious criminals. Annie’s tireless pursuit of justice has reinvigorated this classic strip, giving it more action, intrigue and curls than ever before.
Annie
Jay Maeder and Alan Kupperberg
Having debuted in 1988 in the short-lived British daily, The Post, Steve McGarry's western spoof strip "Badlands" was snapped up the following year by The Sun, Britain's best-selling newspaper. The silly and saucy antics of Marshal Mask and his motley mob of maladjusted misfits were an immediate hit with the paper's 7.5 million readers. During its 12-year run in The Sun, Badlands spawned two best-selling book collections in the UK.
Badlands
Steve McGarry
Brewster Rockit: Space Guy! is a satirical, retro-futuristic comic strip that chronicles the (mis)adventures of the lantern-jawed, lunkheaded, and sometimes childlike Brewster Rockit, captain of the space station R.U. Sirius, and his crew of misfits. Under Brewster’s brave and eternally-optimistic leadership, Pam is the tough and pragmatic second-in-command, Cliff is the completely unqualified engineer, Dr. Mel is the scheming science officer, Agent X is the mysterious government agent who gives them their orders and hides their existence from the world, and Winky is the cute, luckless kid who manages to get hurt a lot.
Brewster Rockit
Tim Rickard
Episode 1 - Savachia’s Tale When a young street hustler cons tourists in Boston to care for his ailing mother, he gets a job offer too lucrative to pass up, only to discover himself caught in a secret war among magicians; and, in order to save his mother and the world, he must become something he knows nothing about: a hero. About the Conjurers Comic Series The comic is a companion to the upcoming novel, “The Conjurers”. It is a chance to tell tales about a variety of characters from the novel. It will also include origin stories of the Conjurian, the secret, hidden realm of magicians. This comic will update weekly on Mondays.
The Conjurers
Brian Anderson
Artist Joe Staton and writer Mike Curtis co-author "Dick Tracy," the classic comic strip distributed by Tribune Media Services.Created by Chester Gould in 1931, "Dick Tracy" is one of America's most-enduring pop-cultural icons, noteworthy for its steadfast, chisel-jawed hero and the gruesome gallery of villains he and his fearless team of Crimestoppers must outwit to put behind bars. When longtime "Dick Tracy" artist and writer Dick Locher retired from the strip after 32 years of meritorious service, fans Staton and Curtis jumped at the chance to don the yellow fedora and trench coat. Staton has been drawing comic books for many years and has more than 1,000 credits under his belt. Curtis, who has been writing comics since 1986, is the only former law-enforcement officer to work on "Dick Tracy." Both creators are excited about the new--and dangerous--adventures they have in store for Dick Tracy and his Crimestoppers.
Dick Tracy
Joe Staton and Mike Curtis
Dragons are dangerous creatures---all the stories say so. But after eleven-year-old Alanna accidentally stumbles upon a cave full of dragon eggs, she soon discovers that maybe the stories have it wrong. Visit illustrator/author Jeff Weigel's website
Dragon Girl
Jeff Weigel
Drive tells the story of a second Spanish empire, a galactic empire and its looming war with a race called the Continuum of Makers. Humanity has built their empire using technology stolen from the Makers – and these creatures want it back with an almost-religious fervor. In the brewing war, it's clear that humanity will lose, and lose badly, unless they can find some advantage in battle. That hope arrives in the form of a tiny, mysterious creature who can drive a starship like no one's ever seen. Now all humanity needs to do is find 10,000 more pilots just like him. But no one knows where he's from. Visit DriveComic.com Email the cartoonist! Read the Drive blog! CAST INFO Captain Taneel: Once captain of a massive Armada battlecruiser, Taneel now finds herself captain of the tiny scout ship Machito, and answering to an emperor she hates. Not the best capstone to a stellar career. Fernando ('Nando): 14-year old chief of engineering for the Machito, and member of the the empire's royal family. In the name of keeping the pinch-drive system a secret, only members of "La Familia" can service a ship's drive. Nosh: The Machito's Science Officer, who learned to speak English while marooned in Russia. Nosh is a Veetan: A physically imposing race of pacifist wanderers and knowledge-seekers. The Veetans were one of the first races incorporated into the human empire. Skitter: A small alien of unknown origin, who suffers from amnesia. His gift for guiding a ship through "pinched space"could give the Empire an advantage in its war with the Continuum. Emperor Cruz: Current head of "La Familia," the "Grande y Felicissima Armada," and the larger human Empire; The Emperor took up the throne by committing regicide against his uncle. Not the tallest guy in the empire. Orla O'Malley: A xenobiologist assigned to the Machito, who serves at the personal command of the Emperor. The Machito: The tough little scout ship the crew calls home.
Drive
Dave Kellett
"Edge" is a retro pulp action strip! Part Jungle action/adventure, part undersea adventure, part science fiction with a bit of historical figures thrown in! A true return to those "thrilling days of yesteryear," all centered around an American doctor traveling the world seeking self redemption after the accidental death of his wife. CAST Dr. Sam Cooper: The main character Collin: His eye-patch wearing friend, pilot and mechanic Elizabeth Fielden: a hopeful romantic interest for Sam Dr. Clawburg: evil scientist living in underwater cave / laboratory Brotous: monstrous muntant henchman and muscle for Dr. Clawburg Felix Eboue: governor of Chad (French equatorial Africa) Charles de Gaulle: French General
Edge of Adventure
James Allen and Brice Vorderbrug
It's the End of Civilization as we know it. A mutagenic plague followed by a global war fought with disintegration weaponry has left much of the Earth a desert of fine powder and what remains of humanity fragmented into humans, animal-like mutants and bloodthirsty monstrosities with lots of teeth. The surface, still teeming with the mutagenic virus, has become the domain of the dreaded Topsiders; well-organized, technologically advanced, and heavily armed un-mutated humans sworn to exterminate mutations of any kind in order to clear the way for the eventual resurgence of a new, genetically clean humanity. Faced with annihilation, mutants and "impure" humans have retreated into the depths of the planet to form communities and hope to win, or at least survive, what may prove to be mankind's final war. Endtown is the continuing story of one of those communities.
Endtown
Aaron Neathery
Ink Pen: the insider’s look at the seedy underbelly of cartoon character employment. Find out what happened to loveable Bixby the Rat! Witness the struggles of Ham Hock, the talking pig, as he tries to break into a business that sees him as nothing more than a slab of meat. Meet (briefly) the plucky sidekicks, thrust into danger by careless superheroes and the villains they duel.
Ink Pen
Phil Dunlap
INSPECTOR DANGER’S CRIME-QUIZ Do you love whodunit-mysteries? Are you a Columbo-fan? Would you like to be a detective too? Here’s your chance. The comic strip “Inspector Danger’s Crime-Quiz” by Werner Wejp-Olsen, world-renowned cartoonist, is a crime-puzzle challenging armchair sleuths of both genders and all ages to activate their Sherlock Holmes-gene to figure out the right solution and solve the case. The main characters are the tough and rough Inspector Danger, all criminals’ worst nightmare, and Alfie, his dim-witted assistant and still a rookie after seven years on the force. In just a few panels, a whole mystery plot is being presented with a number of suspects and clues for the reader to check out and by deduction come up with the right solution to the crime. These mysteries span from cold-blooded murders, safecracking and bank robbery to art thefts, kidnapping and every now and then even a Peeping Tom – all presented with a humorous twist. But in each strip – in each case, the reader has all the suspects and clues needed to come up with the right answer – and as a safety devise – a solution (printed upside down - sorry!). DISCLAIMER All characters appearing in this comic strip are fictitious. Any resemblance to the real world, real crime scenes and actual criminals is purely coincidental, unintentional and not to be taken too literally. To quote a famous Grook by Piet Hein: “Taking fun as simply fun and earnestness in earnest shows how thoroughly thou none of the two discernest.” By the way - no animals were harmed during the production of this comic strip.
Inspector Danger's Crime Quiz
Werner Wejp-Olsen
Inspired by the epic poem BEOWULF, Kid Beowulf is an action-adventure story that follows twin brothers Beowulf and Grendel as they travel across distant lands and meet fellow epic heroes therein!
Kid Beowulf
Alexis E. Fajardo
Toxic air. Bloodthirsty politicians. Drinking bears. Welcome to Mars in the year 3535. Stripped of its natural resources and forgotten as a vacation destination, Martians struggle to afford breathable air. Boone, Spinner and Lou were three outlaws looking out for them selves. But when a cure for Mars’ toxic air falls into the wrong hands, thieves are forced to become heroes. And as an entire planet gasps for air these three redneck outlaws will do whatever it takes to save their planet. Or die trying.
The Martian Confederacy
Paige Braddock and Jason McNamara
The Poptropica comic strip follows the hilarious adventures of two mismatched boys, Oliver and Jorge, who unexpectedly find themselves in a strange world of endless islands, each inhabited by it’s own unique residents. Frankensteins, dinosaurs, balloon animals, penguin pirates, the boys come across anything and everything as they pop from island to island looking for a way to get back home. CAST: Oliver is one of the popular kids, although that’s not as easy as you might think. He feels the need to keep the fact that he’s smart hidden so as not to lose “cred”. Also, females keep falling in love with him because of his “perfect hair”. He’s good natured and always up for an adventure. Jorge is sort of the opposite. But even though he’s out of shape, easily rattled, and allergic to everything under the sun, he’s the self-proclaimed expert at whatever task they come across. He also exclusively eats junk food, which is sort of a problem when you’re on tropical islands.
Poptropica
Paul Gilligan and Kory Merritt
The Adventure Comic Strip is Back -- With a Twist -- in "Rip Haywire." Rip Haywire is a danger- and cheese-loving man of action with a growing family, a dog, and a whole host of goons and villains gunning for him. The wisecracks fly faster than the bullets.
Rip Haywire
Dan Thompson
The legendary hero Tarzan enjoys the distinction of starring in the first adventure comic strip, the first continuity strip and the first strip to appeal to readers for multiple generations. Some of these storylines date back decades, but the ape man's adventures never get old.
Tarzan
Edgar Rice Burroughs
TOBY, Robot Satan is the story of Morris Gumboot and his befriending of the insane robot called TOBY. At a meager 4'8" tall, Morris lives a depressing life as a bartender at McGullwack's Pub in New York City. TOBY spends his days wearing a Viking helmet and claiming he's the Devil incarnate. Lonely and feeling pity for TOBY, Morris takes him in as his roommate, having no idea what evil TOBY may, or may not unleash upon the populace. Together, their follies and foibles make them the modern day "Odd Couple"... Only with robots... And sometimes plutonium.
TOBY
Corey Pandolph
Widdershins is a series of light-hearted adventure stories, set in a magical version of Victorian-era Yorkshire, featuring grumpy treasure hunters, accidental thieves, failed wizards, and more besides...
Widdershins
Kate Ashwin
Every kid's dream has come true for eight-year-old Wyatt Flynn- he gets super powers! His dad says he's too young to fight crime, so Wyatt has to find other ways to be a hero. The strip focuses on the adventures of Wyatt, his overly cautious father, Matthew, and his sister and best frenemy, Adeline, as they adjust to life with his new abilities.
Wyatt
Eric Gapstur