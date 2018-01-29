Wow! Scumbag Steve Wynn has got to be broken hearted. Surely he thought he was Trumps best friend. Cheer up Scumbag Steve! You got everything you wanted and more for your political donations. Ok so you look like a scumbag. Republicans love scumbags. Besides in order to save face, the RNC has to either refund your money or donate it to charity. Act fast Scumbag Steve! Start a fake charity naming yourself as the CEO. Gladly accept donations from the RNC. Pay yourself 99% of the take, then throw pennies in front of on coming traffic for homeless people to chase. Its a Wynn Wynn situation.
Wow! Scumbag Steve Wynn has got to be broken hearted. Surely he thought he was Trumps best friend. Cheer up Scumbag Steve! You got everything you wanted and more for your political donations. Ok so you look like a scumbag. Republicans love scumbags. Besides in order to save face, the RNC has to either refund your money or donate it to charity. Act fast Scumbag Steve! Start a fake charity naming yourself as the CEO. Gladly accept donations from the RNC. Pay yourself 99% of the take, then throw pennies in front of on coming traffic for homeless people to chase. Its a Wynn Wynn situation.